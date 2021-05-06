Marimekko and UNIQLO announce a new spearhead collaboration collection celebrating summer

English Finnish

Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 6 May 2021 at 10.00 a.m.



Marimekko and UNIQLO, a Japanese global apparel retailer, are happy to announce a new limited edition capsule collection for Spring/Summer 2021. The UNIQLO x Marimekko collection, celebrating midsummer traditions, represents one of the spearhead collaborations for UNIQLO in 2021, and will be available from 19 May onward.

The new capsule is inspired by the joy and optimism of Nordic midsummer. The collection features dresses and other timeless wardrobe staples as well as accessories for women and children in iconic, summery Marimekko patterns by Fujiwo Ishimoto, Maija Isola, Maija Louekari and Annika Rimala.

Following the success of the earlier limited edition UNIQLO x Marimekko collaborations, the capsule combines Marimekko’s colorful and cheerful prints with UNIQLO’s high-quality, functional and accessible LifeWear made for all.

The collection will be available in all UNIQLO markets except Japan, Indonesia, and India.

Most of the licensing income from this collaboration has been recognized as revenue in 2020 in the Asia-Pacific region.

