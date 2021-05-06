Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

6 May 2021

Vast Resources plc

(“Vast” or the “Company”)

New Director Holdings

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces that solely as a result of the Capital Reorganisation approved on 5 May the New Ordinary shares held by the Directors are as follows:

Andrew Prelea 16,065,147 7.54% Roy Tucker 2,945,757 1.38% Paul Fletcher 340,481 0.16% Brian Moritz 250,000 0.12% Craig Harvey 56,500 0.03%

Total Voting Rights

The number of ordinary shares in issue, as of the date of this announcement, stands at 213,004,895 ordinary shares of 0.1p each. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in Vast under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“UK MAR”) until the release of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, visit www.vastplc.com or please contact:

Vast Resources plc

Andrew Prelea (CEO)

Andrew Hall (CCO)



www.vastplc.com

+44 (0) 20 7846 0974 Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated Adviser

Roland Cornish

James Biddle



www.beaumontcornish.com

+44 (0) 020 7628 3396 Axis Capital Markets Limited – Broker

Richard Hutchison



www.axcap247.com

+44 (0) 20 3206 0320 St Brides Partners Limited

Susie Geliher





www.stbridespartners.co.uk

+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company's Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania's largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M-3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance. The Company has been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation Licence that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

In Zimbabwe, the Company is focused on the commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Community Diamond Concession, Chiadzwa, in the Marange Diamond Fields.