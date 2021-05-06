HERE ranked No.1 in Strategy Analytics benchmarking report on location-based services

HERE takes the top spot in location index maintaining its lead over Google, TomTom and MapBox

Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, secured the number one spot in Strategy Analytics’ Location Based Services (LBS) benchmark report, confirming its leading position in the report for the seventh consecutive year.



In its annual competitive assessment of global location platform market leaders*, Strategy Analytics recognized HERE as the industry leader in automotive, industry growth vision, and openness. HERE also scored highly in map making and freshness, as well as making improvements in developer strategy and visualization.



Nitesh Patel, Director, Strategy Analytics, commented: “HERE’s platform approach is beginning to pay dividends and is driving non-automotive growth across target sectors, for example, in transport and logistics, telecoms, media, and technology, among others. Forging partnerships, its open platform approach, and tech innovation remain key pillars of its strategy and forward looking vision, as location services and location intelligence become democratized beyond core use-cases in automotive, mobility services, on-demand and asset tracking. HERE also remains a leader in supplying automotive location services, supporting the sector’s evolution to electric powered automobiles and the revolution to increasingly safe, autonomous vehicles.”



Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies, said: “We are honored to be recognized again as the location based services leader in our industry. This is a great validation for our platform strategy to address multiple markets as more customers, partners and developers recognize the value of location technology as a strategic investment into their business.”



The full report can be found here .



You can also read an interview with Nitesh Patel from Strategy Analytics on HERE360 .



*Vendors reviewed were Google, HERE, Mapbox and TomTom.



