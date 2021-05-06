Boyden Deepens Commitment to Non-Profit Sector with Outstanding Hires in Boston

Boston, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to announce the appointment of Lisa Vuona and Wendy Wilsker as Managing Partners in Boyden’s Boston office.

Upon making the appointments, Trina D. Gordon, President & CEO of Boyden, commented, “Lisa and Wendy make an exceptional team and, individually, are renowned for their remarkable expertise in leadership across the non-profit sector. It is Boyden’s mission to be an active part of the solution to today’s social challenges and to meet the needs of our clients with the very best and most committed experts in this important sector”.

Lisa joins Boyden’s global Human Resources practice. Lisa and Wendy join Boyden’s global Social Impact practice serving clients in the education, healthcare, not-for-profit and public sectors.

With 25 years’ experience in executive search and HR management, Lisa was previously Vice President and Senior Search Consultant at a global search firm specializing in healthcare, education, arts and culture. She has a strong track record in recruiting C-suite leaders, vice presidents, executive directors and advancement professionals.

Lisa also has client experience as Director of Recruitment and Training of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association and HR leader for Chancellor-Beacon Academies and Family Continuity Programs. She holds a Bachelor’s in Psychology from Boston College and a Certificate in HR Management from Villanova University. She is a Member and Speaker, Council for both Advancement and Support of Education and the Association of Fundraising Professionals and Co-Founder and Board Member, Jennifer Hunter Yates Sarcoma Foundation.

“Boyden’s boutique, client-centric culture was immediately appealing to me,” Lisa explains. “It resonates strongly with non-profit clients who thrive on senior-level engagement, high levels of trust and a shared commitment to the mission of the organization, its clients and constituencies. Wendy and I have a natural synergy from long-term collaboration in delivering professional insight to clients and fulfilling our own sense of purpose.”

Wendy was previously Chief Advancement Officer at Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Boston and prior to that, Search Director at a global recruitment firm specializing in placing leadership in development and institutional advancement roles. She is a Member and Speaker in the Association of Fundraising Professionals and also Women in Development of Greater Boston, and a board member of the Westborough Amateur Hockey Association. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from SI Newhouse School of Public Communication at Syracuse University.

During her career Wendy has raised millions of dollars for healthcare, educational and social service institutions. She has built high performing teams and partnered with CEOs and boards to advance philanthropic revenue. As an executive recruiter, Wendy has successfully placed senior development leaders across the non-profit sector.

“The partners at Boyden reflect our core professional beliefs, creating great synergy and opportunities for us to leverage the firm’s global footprint,” commented Wendy. “Unique to the market is our access to expertise in the for-profit sector, where leaders are increasingly keen to translate their professional capabilities to address challenges facing non-profits today. Lisa and I share a personal commitment to social justice and a strong sense of stewardship in our work. We are delighted this resonates so strongly across Boyden.”

