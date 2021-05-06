ViSi Mobile utilized at Georgia COVID-19 Alternative Care Facility to Save Lives

San Diego, United States, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, a humanitarian medical services organization, chose ViSi Mobile patient monitoring system for use in their collaboration with the State of Georgia and Grady Memorial Hospital for the Atlanta, GA COVID-19 alternative response care facility. ViSi Mobile, from Sotera Wireless, is an advanced wireless patient monitoring solution that not only saves lives but is also greatly helping with staff shortages in the face of the pandemic.

ViSi Mobile was utilized through 3 rounds of alternative care at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA in order to support their efforts with caring for COVID-19 positive patients. The results were incredible. The focus was to rapidly deploy a vital sign system that would provide lifesaving insight to clinicians and reduce the cost of the patient’s care. The need for speed, closer monitoring of the patient’s condition, and a reduction in treatment expense was met by Sotera Wireless’s ViSi Mobile system.

The ViSi Mobile monitoring system offers the ability to continuously and remotely monitor all core vital signs including heart rate, respiration, SpO2, skin temperature, and continuous noninvasive blood pressure (cNIBP). Additionally, ViSi Mobile’s advanced capabilities such as recognition of life-threatening arrhythmia (V-Tach, V-Fib, Asystole, Atrial Fibrillation, and RVR) as well as patient posture were other key features that elevated the vital sign monitoring system into a class of its own.

A small wrist-worn device that works on a wireless backbone, along with Sotera’s ability to rapidly deploy the technology, allowed for immediate monitoring of patients. The ViSi Mobile system allows for seamless integration with the patient’s medical record and alarm routing notifies the clinician of patient deterioration and assists in a timely intervention of the patient event. Charles Jones from AMI shares some of the incredible ways that ViSi helped save lives.

“Across all three iterations, we had 131 clinical days that we had patients on the floor. We had a total of 332 patients that we treated and saved the hospitals around this area 2600 bed-days. So tremendous burden relieved off of some of the infrastructure here in Atlanta. There are two statistics, though, that I am by far the proudest of, one of those is that we had zero patient deaths, not a single one. And I include that, not only did no one die at our facility here but including the ones that we recognized deterioration and were able to get them to a higher level of care. Now, many of them went on the vent as soon as they got to Grady, but we had none that died and I attribute a large part of that to the fact that we were able to spot issues with these patients as quickly as we could – 100% due to the ViSi solution. No doubt about it.”

“The other one that I’m very, very proud of is that we had 1,100 staff members come through 25,000 zone entries. And throughout that entire time, not one single staff member was diagnosed with covid. I attribute a large part of that to ViSi because through the ViSi solution with many of these patients, we reduced our touches of a patient from 6 to 12 times a day down to 2. That’s pretty significant when you’re spending that entire shift in PPE as we were. And all of the frustrations that come with that and the tendencies for mistakes to happen. It was an amazing number. So zero deaths, zero staff transmissions. All in all, I think it was probably one of if the not the, most successful alternative care sites nationwide.”

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare works with the state to identify locations to address gaps in vaccine access and support vaccination efforts. Factors including population demographics, local health capacity, operations, and concentration of other vaccine providers are taken into consideration when planning for clinics.

Sotera Wireless is a San Diego, CA-based healthcare technology company dedicated to producing the most accurate, comprehensive wearable monitoring system in the industry. The ViSi Mobile System enables ICU-level continuous monitoring to the general ward and beyond. The system is a wearable platform that continuously monitors all patient vital signs (Pulse Rate, Heart Rate (3 ECG Lead and 5 ECG Lead), SpO2, cNIBP (Continuous Non-Invasive Blood Pressure), MAP, Respiration Rate, Skin Temperature, Posture, Fall Detection, and Life-Threatening Arrhythmias (AFIB, AFIB RVR, VFIB, Asystole) and wirelessly communicates data to clinicians. System alerts can be tailored to notify clinicians of fluctuations that signal deterioration in a patient’s health. This use of surveillance monitoring promotes reduced Rapid Response Team activations, reduced Length of Stay (LOS) for transfers to the ICU, and early detection and prevention of adverse events. https://www.soterawireless.com