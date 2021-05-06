The global law enforcement software market size is expected to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2020 to USD 22.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8%

New York, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Law Enforcement Software Market by Component, Solution, Service, Deployment Model And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05482958/?utm_source=GNW





Growing need to law enforcement solutions to fight against crime to drive the market during forecast period

Law enforcement software solutions are designed to identify, prevent, respond, and prepare for criminal incidents.Law enforcement solutions enable law enforcers to manage crucial information, such as crime databases and records, for crime analysis.



Through these technologically advanced law enforcement solutions, law enforcers can access the information anytime and from anywhere.Moreover, they improve the operational performance of law enforcement agencies by automating the overall investigation processes and reducing the data entry efforts through workflow automation.



They allow law enforcers to upload criminal data and exchange the information with other departments or agencies digitally. Modern law enforcement software solutions are integrated with safety devices and advanced technologies, which help law enforcement bodies to manage criminal activities or emergencies in real-time based on the evidence captured by digital devices, such as surveillance cameras and location tracking devices



Digital policing solutions are in high demand due to increased need of resolve crimes effectively in less time

Technology is becoming increasingly important for law enforcement organizations and agencies to process massive volumes of data effectively.Law enforcers need accurate and timely information to quickly respond during an incident.



With the increased demand for enhanced law enforcement, the digital transformation of police operations is also gaining traction.Digital policing solutions enable the police forces to perform effectively and efficiently with even fewer data.



Moreover, digital policing enables law enforcement agencies to gather evidence and related information digitally, analyze crime patterns, and securely share the evidence with other agencies.Law enforcement organizations are investing in digital policing solutions as it helps them to automate the investigation process and close cases at a faster pace.



In recent times, law enforcement software vendors are following a dynamic approach while designing solutions to accelerate the transformation of digital acceleration.



Training and support services to help law enforcement personnel to know latest technologies better

Training and support services include support related to the implementation and use of law enforcement software.They include the support provided during, pre, and post-installation, and maintenance exercises.



The support types include functional support, technical support, remote support, and database support to law enforcement organizations using web conferencing, phones, and ticketing frameworks, or by onsite help.Training teams help organizations to reap the maximum benefits from the investments they made to implement digital insurance solutions.



These services are packages, which are subscription-based and provide 24/7/365 support. Moreover, they also involve periodic inspections to avoid the occurrence of any unscheduled or unforeseen events and respond in case of critical emergencies.



Cloud segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Law enforcement agencies are moving from on-premises to cloud deployment, as cloud deployment reduces the overall costs, provides flexibility with advanced technology, offers scalable access to solutions, ensures the enforcement of security compliances, and enhances business efficiency.Law enforcement software solutions can be deployed as a SaaS-based offering, which enables multiple users to gain control of the cloud infrastructure through the internet.



It is a standard model that enables service providers to grant public access to resources, such as applications and storage, through the internet.Cloud services may be offered free of cost or on the pay-per-use model, depending on the requirements of the end users.



Public cloud is highly adopted among cloud storage providers due to the ease of access and faster deployment.This cloud deployment model offers various benefits to enterprises, such as scalability, reliability, flexibility, and remote location access.



Cloud is more preferred by enterprises that have fewer regulatory hurdles and are willing to partially or fully outsource their storage facilities. The major concern with the cloud is data security, due to which many enterprises are shifting to private and hybrid cloud solutions



North America to hold the largest market size and Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

North America is the most mature market in terms of law enforcement software and solutions adoption, due to several factors, such as the presence of many law enforcement agencies with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise.APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for law enforcement software vendors during the forecast period.



Rapid advancements in emerging technologies, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have led many organizations to adopt law enforcement software solutions.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I: 37%, Tier II: 25%, and Tier III: 38%

• By Designation: C-Level: 22%, D-Level: 33%, and Others: 45%

• By Region: North America: 42%, Europe: 25%, APAC: 18%, Row: 15%



The report profiles the following key vendors:

1. IBM (US)

2. Accenture (Ireland)

3. Motorola Solutions (US)

4. Axon (US)

5. NICE (Israel)

6. Esri (US)

7. Nuance Communications (US)

8. Palantir Technologies (US)

9. Hexagon (Sweden)

10. Genetec (Canada)

11. Omnigo (US)

12. eForce(US)

13. DXC Technology (US)

14. CyberTech (India)

15. LexisNexis Risk Solutions (US)

16. CODY Systems (US)

17. Cyrun (US)

18. CAPERS Software (US)

19. Guardian Alliance Technologies (US)

20. Column Case Management (US)

21. Matrix Pointe Software (US)

22. Lexipol (US)

23. Tracker Products (US)

24. Presynct Technologies (US)

25. ALEN (US)



Research Coverage

The report segments the global law enforcement software market by component, the law enforcement software market has been segmented into solutions and services.The solutions segment is further segmented into Computer-aided Dispatch (CAD), Record Management, Case Management, Jail Management, Incident Response, and Digital Policing.



The services segment is further segmented into implementation, consulting, training and support.By the deployment model, the law enforcement software market has been segmented into cloud and on premises.

• By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the law enforcement software market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall law enforcement software market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

