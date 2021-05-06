RGIS STRENGTHENS ITS GROWTH STRATEGY WITH THE ACQUISITION OF IVALIS GROUP

Malakoff, May 5th 2021

RGIS Inventory Specialists, market leader in Inventory and Retail Services, announces the acquisition of the control of Ivalis. Ivalis specialized in Inventory and Retail Services in many European countries (France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Holland, Italy) and also Brazil.

This friendly takeover took place on 30 April 2021 and was paid fully in cash and fully funded by RGIS Group.

"RGIS and Ivalis were competitors for many years and have both always maintained a strong common ethical value with respect for both employees and customers. Our people are our strength and we will need the combined talent of both RGIS and Ivalis, to continue to deliver our high level of service to all of our customers” » said Asaf Cohen, CEO, RGIS.

In strengthening its position, RGIS will provide ever increasing stability to its customers. "Some Ivalis Group subsidiaries, such as Ivalis Switzerland and Ivalis Austria, will continue to serve its customers with unchanged technology and quality of service. The franchise system developed by Ivalis will remain and will be extended" said Fréderic Marchal, founder of the Ivalis Group.

RGIS knows that its position will also give it obligations to its customers who expect ever more value-added services at an ever more competitive price. This external growth acquisition has been made with this consideration. Enhanced infrastructure from the combined coverage of both companies will bring teams closer to customer sites. The volume of activity and synergies will optimize production costs and increase efficiency.

In addition, RGIS announces the strengthening of its innovative services offering around the technological know-how of the two entities combined. New technology platforms will support its retail customers in the transformation they are currently undergoing.

About Ivalis:

Founded in 1991, Ivalis Group has quickly become one of Europe's leading players in physical inventory outsourcing. Present in many countries, it now offers a wide range of services in Retail or Supply Chain: outsourced inventories, audits, deployment of RFID tag solutions, installation of electronic labels and geolocation of products.

Its success is based on an extensive network of agencies, the quality of its services, the professionalism of its teams, simple processes and powerful tools delivering precision and reliability.

About RGIS :

With over 60 years of existence, a presence in 40 countries, global coverage and close to 17,000 customers worldwide, RGIS is today much more than a world leader: it is a group of 49,000 employees who share the same passion, that of its customers. With a multi-sector experience in Retail, Healthcare and Industry, the group continually adapts its offering, and offers innovative solutions with high added value.

