The global stem cell therapy market is projected to reach USD 401 million by 2026 from USD 187 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.5%

The allogeneic stem cell therapy segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the stem cell therapy market, bytype, during the forecast period

The stem cell therapy market is segmented intoallogeneic and autologous stem cell therapy.Allogeneic stem therapy segment accounted for the largest share of the stem cell therapy market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the lesser complexities involved in manufacturing Alaogeneic-based therapies. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate due to the increasing number of clinical trials in manufacturing allogeneic-based products.



Bone Marrow-derived MSCssegment accounted for the highest CAGR



Based on the cell source from which stem cells are obtained, the global stem cell therapy market is

segmented into four sources. These include adipose tissue-derived MSCs (mesenchymal stem cells), bone marrow-derived MSCs, placenta/umbilical cord-derived MSCs, and other cell sources (which include human corneal epithelium stem cells, peripheral arterial-derived stem cells, and induced pluripotent stem cell lines). The bone marrow-derived MSCs segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to an increasing number of clinical trials focused on bone marrow-derived cell therapies and the rising demand for these cells in blood-related disorders.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing countryin thestem cell therapy market

Thestem cell therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific,RoW.The stem cell therapy market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Factors such as the growing adoption of stem cell-based treatment in the region and the growing approval & commercialization of stem cell-based products for degenerative disorders drive the growth of the stem cell therapy market in the region.



Companies Profiled:

• Smith & Nephew (UK)

• MEDIPOST (South Korea)

• Anterogen (South Korea)

• CORESTEM (South Korea)

• PHARMICELL (South Korea)

• NuVasive (US)

• RTI Surgical (US)

• AlloSource (US)

• JCR Pharmaceuticals (Japan)

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Japan)

• HolostemTerapieAvanzateS.r.l (Italy)

• Orthofix (US)

• Regrow Biosciences (India)

• Stempeutics Research (India)

• Athersys (US),

• Mesoblast (Australia),

• BioRestorative Therapies (US)

• Pluristem Therapeutics (Israel)

• BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (US)

• ViaCyte (US)

• Kangstem Biotech (South Korea)

• Hope Biosciences (US)

• Cellular Biomedicine Group (US)

• and Personalized Stem Cells (US)



