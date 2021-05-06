New York, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Iron Ore Mining to 2025 - Updated with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06070133/?utm_source=GNW

The report also provides an overview of the impact of COVID-19 on global iron ore mining industry. The report includes an extensive demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global iron ore industry such as steel production, and demand for green steel. Further, the section includes demand from end use industry including construction and automobile. The trade section briefs about major exporters and importers. It further profiles of major iron ore producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



Global iron production was 2,191.2Mt (million tonnes) in 2020, down by 3% on the previous year. On a country basis, the two largest iron ore producers Australia and Brazil had 0.2% and 2.1% falls in production respectively. Meanwhile, South Africa and India reported estimated falls of 35.2%, and 16.5% respectively in 2020. The falls across these countries were due to a range of factors including COVID-19 impact, poor weather conditions, tailing dam restrictions, and delays in the start of new mines. Rio Tinto, Vale SA, BHP, Fortescue Metals Group (FMG), and Anglo American Plc are the world’s five largest iron ore producers, together accounting for 52% of the global total in 2020. Lower demand from major steel-producing countries led to an estimated 2.2% decline in iron ore consumption in 2020. In contrast, iron ore consumption in China, which accounts for more than 60% of the global total, grew by 4.4%, with steel output in the country growing by 5.7% in 2020.



