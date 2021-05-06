Global Organic Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report 2021: Shifting Focus of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to Emerging Countries

Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Pharmaceutical Excipients Market (2020-2025) by Product, Function, Formulation, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing pharmaceutical industry, increasing uptake of multifunctional excipients, and the availability of high quality raw materials and excipients are the key driving factors of the market. Furthermore, increasing chronic disease prevalence around the world enhances the demand for pharmaceutical products and thereby excipients.



Market Segmentation



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments

2020: Evonik launched RESOMER Precise platform of custom functional excipients to precisely control the release profile of parenteral drug products.

In April 2019, Colorcon, Inc. (US) signed an agreement with DuPont Nutrition and Biosciences (US) in order to enhance the current product portfolio of CR Alliance products.

In February 2019, Associated British Foods plc (UK) signed an agreement with Indchem International (India) under which, Indchem will distribute Associated British Food's functional lipid excipient product line in the Indian market.

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Air Liquide, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Colorcon, Croda International Plc, DFE Pharma, Dow Chemicals Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Roquette Freres, WACKER Chemie AG, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Growth of pharmaceuticals market

4.2.1.2 Surge in the generics market

4.2.1.3 Increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals

4.2.1.4 Rising adoption of orphan drugs

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Cost and time-intensive drug development process

4.2.2.2 Increasing regulatory stringency

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Multifunctional excipients

4.2.3.2 Shifting focus of pharmaceutical manufacturing to emerging countries

4.2.3.3 Growth in the biosimilars market

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Safety and quality concerns

4.2.4.2 Changing trade policies

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Organic Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Organic Chemicals

6.3 Inorganic Chemicals

6.4 Other Devices



7 Global Organic Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceutical Fillers

7.3 Binders

7.4 Coatings

7.5 Disintegrates

7.6 Preservatives

7.7 Lubricants & Glidants



8 Global Organic Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Formulation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oral

8.3 Topical

8.4 Parenteral

8.5 Advanced delivery system



9 Global Organic Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11 Company Profiles

Air Liquide

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc

BASF SE

Colorcon

Croda International Plc

DFE Pharma

Dow Chemicals Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Innophos Holdings

J.M. Huber Corporation

JRS Pharma

Kerry Group plc

Lubrizol Corporation

Merck Inc.

Merck Millipore

Roquette Freres

WACKER Chemie AG

