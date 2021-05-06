New York, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Western Europe Haircare Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833362/?utm_source=GNW

Shampoo was the largest category accounting for US$4,622.4 (33.7% of the overall haircare sector) in 2020 and is expected to reach US$5,372.8 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%. Among the high-potential countries, Sweden is expected to register the fastest value CAGR of 4.7%, while Austria is expected to register the fastest volume CAGR of 2.65%, during 2020-2025. The Western Europe haircare sector was consolidated, with the top five companies accounting for a share of 64.5% in 2020, of which L’Oréal S.A. held a share of 26.5%, with presence in all categories. L’Oréal S.A. was followed by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Procter & Gamble which accounted for 13.5% and 10.2% shares, respectively. Coty, Inc. and Unilever held shares of 7.4% and 6.9%, respectively, in the same year. Private labels held 4.1% value share of overall sales in 2020. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the largest distribution channel in the Western Europe haircare sector, accounting for 41.6% of overall value sales in 2020.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe haircare sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe haircare sector, analyzing data from 19 countries in the region.



- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- High-potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various haircare by category across high-potential countries in the Western Europe region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across the Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high potential countries.

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling haircare manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Western Europe region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Western Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Western Europe haircare sector in 2020. It covers distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, parapharmacies/drugstores, convenience stores, e-retailers and others, which includes department stores, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, direct sellers, chemists/pharmacies, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers and other retailers.

- Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2020) and growth analysis (during 2015-2025) for various pack materials, pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of haircare.

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to the Western Europe haircare sector.



- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

