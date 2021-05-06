New ROKU Channel “FIX MY RELATIONSHIP TV” Offers Affordable Relationship Therapy

Dallas, United States , May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stay-At-Home Moms, Stay-At-Home Dads, Couples, Partners, Children & Parents looking for the latest information on Home Schooling Hacks/ Ways To Make Family Life Great & Conflict Resolution in Relationships are invited to subscribe to the all-new ROKU & YouTube channel Fix My Relationship TV. This new channel promises to provide expert guidance and information on a regular basis on the following topics:

Home Schooling Hacks…Making Family Life Great…Yoga to Strengthen Inner & Outward Relationships…Conflict Resolution & More

This New TV Network was created specifically with the following needs in mind:

Families and Children Struggling with Sibling Rivalry….Children and Couples Struggling with Communication….Homeschooling Monotony….Children in Conflict with Parents….Couples in Conflict….Parents Struggling To Make Time For Kids

Fix My Relationship TV welcomes input on which topics to explore and are open for recommendations and collaborations.

C. Naomi Covington, The Founder of “Fix My Relationship TV” said: “Our Imaginations are so often our untapped 6th Sense; Let us all open this mental portal to develop stronger and healthier relationships.”

FixMyRelationship.TV’s Founder goes on to say: “The aim of the new ROKU Channel is to Help Children and Couples Resolve Conflict, Build Healthy Relationships & Offer Affordable Family and Couples Therapy by providing engaging content for families and couples to connect on a meaningful level. The more feedback we can get, the better we can serve our audience.

Some of the planned subjects for upcoming videos include:

Building Stronger Relationships with Family Members/How to Mend a Broken Relationship/Family and Couple Activities to Develop and Rebuild Relationships/Affordable Family and Couples Therapy – Couples Conflict Resolution/ How to Break Up Home Schooling Monotony/Stay At Home Mom Creativity for the Kids/Fun Activities to Bring the Family Together/Relaxing Activities to Build Relationships/LGBTQ Friendly Content to Build and Strengthen Relationships with Family and Partners/ Kid Friendly Content to Build and Strengthen Relationships with Family and Friends/ Help for Children and Couples to dissolve conflict and build stronger relationships – Persuasive and Unique Tactics To Build Stronger Relationships In Children and Couples

