Global HVDC PP Film Capacitor Market Report 2020 Featuring ABB, Yageo, Vishay Intertechnology, AVX, TDK, and General Electric

The future of PP film capacitors in the global HVDC market looks promising with opportunities in the high voltage power transmission industry.

The use of PP film capacitors in the global HVDC market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% to 11% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing installation for HVDC systems and low transmission loss and better stability of HVDC lines.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing size of capacitors and growing adoption of multi-terminal HVDC systems. TDK, ABB, Vishay, AVX, and General Electric are among the major PP film capacitor manufacturers in the global HVDC market.



The report forecasts that voltage sourced converter systems will remain the largest technology segment in terms of use of PP film capacitors due to growth in offshore wind capacity and black-start capability and finer reactive power control of VSC as compared to LCC technology.



Open rack will remain the largest installation type segment during the forecast period driven by increasing open rack installation of HVDC systems.



The Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume during the forecast period. Growing demand for electricity due to huge investment in infrastructure and urbanization, increasing investment in renewable energy, and implementation of UHVDC in China have resulted in high demand for PP based capacitors in this region.

Some of the PP film capacitor companies in the global HVDC market profiled in this report include ABB Ltd., Yageo Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, AVX, TDK, and General Electric.

