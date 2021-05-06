Yaletown Chiropractor For Stress Reduction – Sound Therapy Service Launched

Vancouver, Canada, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leading Vancouver-based chiropractor in Yaletown has announced a new partnership with BrainTap, the health tech company. They are working together to address the negative effects of mental stress through the application of light and sound therapy.

Through the new partnership, more Vancouver residents will have access to high-quality stress-reduction solutions.

BrainTap is a cutting-edge tech solution that allows immediate access to specialist audio programs or light sessions to help with stress reduction and anxiety management.

Programs available include Sleep RX, which is designed to retrain the brain to restore natural sleep. This forms a fundamental building block in the quest to overcome stress-related issues.

Clients can also try the Optimal Health plan, which helps them break unhealthy habits and develop better practices for a more balanced lifestyle.

Alongside this, the most popular program is a “Freedom from Addictions” program which takes a whole health approach to addictions. This program addresses the imbalances in the mind, body and behaviours that contribute to addictions.

All of these programs have been devised with the goal of improving mind body balance, retraining behavioural patterns, and living with more daily energy.

The Neuro Lounge is offering clients an introductory trial as part of this new partnership announcement. This includes two BrainTap sessions, two Neuro Stress heart rate variability tests, and a post-trial assessment. The clinic explains that their core goal is to help patients reverse the negative effects that stress can have on their health. They offer a holistic treatment program comprising Chiropractic Bodywork, PEMF, Red Light Therapy, and now the new BrainTap solution.

BrainTap is a unique, state-of-the-art way to encourage relaxation and help clients to live a happier life.

A spokesperson for the clinic states: “Dr Pajak has a unique approach using modern treatment options such as BrainTap, red light therapy, and network chiropractic. He aims to help people optimize performance of their body and mind through natural, gentle, and relaxing therapies that restore the body’s natural ability to function and heal.”

