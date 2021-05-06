New York, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Therapeutic Dental Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067827/?utm_source=GNW

08 billion in 2020 to $0.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.7%.



The therapeutic dental equipment market consists of sales of therapeutic dental equipment and related services.Therapeutic dental equipment is used for the treatment of dental diseases.



The key products include dental lasers, soft-tissue laser systems, diode lasers systems, CO2 lasers systems, YAG laser systems, and all-tissue (hard/soft) laser systems.



Daheng Group Inc. recalled its Diode Laser Therapy System and Dental Laser Therapy System as it failed to comply with 21 CFR 1040.11 and did not provide calibration procedures to purchasers.



The changing lifestyles and unhealthy habits of people has increased the instances of oral disease & has increased the demand for dental and oral care.The major lifestyle changes that has stimulated periodontal diseases include smoking, inadequate oral hygiene, and unawareness about dental health.



Diabetes is also one of the major reason for oral diseases.With increasing diabetic population, which is estimated to rise by 154% (415 million in 2015 to 642 million in 2040), the need for periodontal care is expected to rise.



These lifestyle change along with rising diabetes prevalence are expected to increase the demand for dental care and surgeries thereby driving the therapeutic dental market.



There have been continuous technological advancements in dental lasers that is resulting in a positive impact on the growth of the dental laser industry.For instance, in 2020, Summus Medical Laser, the leading provider of high-powered laser therapy products, launched the horizon dental laser system, the first Class IV therapy laser system designed specifically for the dental industry.



Development of such new technologically advanced devices will augment industry growth.



In the UK, institutions employing laser for dental surgeries must register with the Care Quality Commission and the National Minimum Standards and Regulations for Independent Health Care 2002 states all the standards (C1 to C32) that are a mandate to all hospitals and dental clinics that use lasers. According to the core standards, the operators must have patient guide explaining the benefits and risk of laser, statement of treatment policy, management and personnel, a complaints procedure, premises, facilities and equipment management, risk management procedure and research strategy in place.



In the USA, manufacturers of laser devices in the medical device industry must comply with Title 21 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR). As per the Title 21 Code of Federal Regulation, the performance standard and specific purpose of the laser product must also be mentioned along with other records on calibration that are provided to the customers.



The painless procedure using dental lasers have complications that affect the tooth and the surrounding dental region.Tooth surface, dental pulp, subcutaneous and submucosal layers are some of the regions prone to adverse effects during the use of dental lasers.



Necrosis of the pulp, bone resorption, hypo/hyperpigmentation, scarring among others are the complications associated with dental lasers.In addition to this, the micro-hardness of the tooth walls is also affected, resulting in surface cracks of the tooth.



Due to these effects, the growth of the therapeutic dental market is expected to be restrained in the future.

