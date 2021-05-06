Global Toys and Games Market Report 2021: Plush Toys, Infant/Pre-school Toys, Activity Toys, Dolls, Games and Puzzles, Ride-ons and Others

Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toys and Games Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global toys and games market reached US$ 98.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the global toys and games market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

The sales of toys and games based on popular characters from cartoons, TV shows and movies are escalating, in turn, propelling the market growth. Moreover, the global population is expected to grow from the current 7.6 Billion to over 9.6 Billion by 2030. Population growth coupled by continuously rising personnel disposable income levels is expected to represent a strong catalyst for the global toys and games market.

Furthermore, apart from children, the sale of toys and games are also expected to be driven by older consumers, especially in segments such as action figures and accessories. Some of the other factors that are driving the demand for toys and games are adoption of free-to-play gaming, increasing popularity of educational and scientific toys, growing demand for eco-friendly toys, etc.



Market Summary:



On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into plush toys, infant/pre-school toys, activity toys, dolls, games and puzzles, ride-ons and others.



On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into speciality stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores, online and general stores. Amongst these, specialty stores represent the largest segment.



By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America holds the largest share in the market.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report with some of the major players being Hasbro, Mattel, Ravensburger, Tomy, The Lego Group, Funtastic, JAKKS Pacific, Lansay, LeapFrog Enterprises, MGA Entertainment, Playmates Toys, ToyQuest Vivid Imaginations, etc.



