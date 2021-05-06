World Gluten-Free Product Market Report 2021 Featuring Boulder Brands., The Hain Celestial Group, Dr. Schar, Hero Group, General Mills, Raisio, Farmo, Kellogg's, Valeo, and The Kraft Heinz

Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gluten-Free Product Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gluten-free product market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the gluten-free product market looks promising with opportunities in the conventional sources, hotels and resorts, educational institutions, hospitals and drug stores, and specialty stores. The major growth drivers for this market are health benefits, adoption of special dietary lifestyles, increasing awareness of celiac disease and food allergies, and wider availability of gluten-free products.



The study includes the gluten-free products market size and forecast for the global gluten-free product market through 2024, segmented by product type, distribution channels, source, and region.

Some of the gluten-free products companies profiled in this report include Boulder Brands., The Hain Celestial Group, Dr. Schar, Hero Group,, General Mills, Raisio, Farmo, Kellogg's, Valeo, and The Kraft Heinz.



Some of the features of 'Global Gluten-Free Product Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include

Market size estimates: Global gluten-free product market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global gluten free product market size by product type, distribution channels, source, and region.

Regional analysis: Global gluten-free product market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for gluten-free products in the global gluten-free product market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for gluten-free products in the global gluten-free product market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Gluten-Free Product Market: Trends And Forecast

3.3: Global Gluten-Free Product Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Bakery Product

3.3.2: Pizzas & Pastas

3.3.3: Cereals & Snacks

3.3.4: Savories

3.3.5: Others (Dairy, Meat, and Confectionery Product)

3.4: Global Gluten-Free Product Market by Distribution Channels

3.4.1: Conventional Sources

3.4.2: Hotel and Resorts

3.4.3: Educational Institutions

3.4.4: Hospitals and Drug Stores

3.4.5: Specialty Stores

3.5: Global Gluten-Free Product Market by Source

3.5.1: Oilseeds & Pulses

3.5.2: Rice & Corn

3.5.3: Dairy & Meat Product

3.5.4: Other Crops (Tuber Crops, Pseudo Crops, and Other Cereals)



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Gluten-Free Product Market by Region

4.2: North American Gluten-Free Product Market

4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Bakery Product, Pizzas and Pastas, Cereals and Snacks, Savories, and Other

4.2.2: Market by Distribution Channels: Conventional Sources, Hotel and Resorts, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Drug Stores, and Specialty Stores

4.2.3: Market by Source: Oilseeds and Pulses, Rice and Corn, Dairy and Meat Product, and Other

4.3: European Gluten-Free Product Market

4.3.1: Market by Product Type: Bakery Product, Pizzas and Pastas, Cereals and Snacks, Savories, and Other

4.3.2: Market by Distribution Channels: Conventional Sources, Hotel and Resorts, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Drug Stores, and Specialty Stores

4.3.3: Market by Source: Oilseeds and Pulses, Rice and Corn, Dairy and Meat Product, and Other

4.4: APAC Gluten-Free Product Market

4.4.1: Market by Product Type: Bakery Product, Pizzas and Pastas, Cereals and Snacks, Savories, and Other

4.4.2: Market by Distribution Channels: Conventional Sources, Hotel and Resorts, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Drug Stores, and Specialty Stores

4.4.3: Market by Source: Oilseeds and Pulses, Rice and Corn, Dairy and Meat Product, and Other

4.5: ROW Gluten-Free Product Market

4.5.1: Market by Product Type: Bakery Product, Pizzas and Pastas, Cereals and Snacks, Savories, and Other

4.5.2: Market by Distribution Channels: Conventional Sources, Hotel and Resorts, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Drug Stores, and Specialty Stores

4.5.3: Market by Source: Oilseeds and Pulses, Rice and Corn, Dairy and Meat Product, and Other



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Gluten-Free Product Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Gluten-Free Product Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Source

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Gluten-Free Product Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Gluten-Free Product Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Gluten-Free Product Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Boulder Brands

The Hain Celestial Group

Dr. Schar Ag/Spa

Hero Group Ag

Raisio

Farmo

Kellogg's

Valeo Foods

The Kraft Heinz

