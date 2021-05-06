Global Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Market Report 2021

Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market for Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Contract manufacturing is an increasing part of the pharmaceutical business. In cell therapy, this need is magnified because of the demand for cell and gene therapy products.

The report the Market for Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) details the following:

Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Role Services Offered Usage Drivers

Profiles of Companies, Key Players, and Competitors in the Market

COVID-19's Challenges and Opportunities for CMOs

Global and Regional Market Overviews - U.S., Europe, and Other Nations

New Developments and Advancing Technology Development pipeline Production Issues Cost Logistics

Mergers and Acquisitions

There are many companies in this market, and the analyst profiles a select group of companies that are representative of the market or handle a large volume.

These companies include:

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Overview

Scope and Methodology

Covid 19

Market Overview and Potential

Cell and Gene Therapy Market

BCMO Market

Cell and Gene Therapy BCMO Market

Chapter 2: Introduction to Cell and Gene Therapy

Introduction

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Viral Vector System and New Developments

Non-viral Systems for Transporting Genes

End Users

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Wound Care Centers

Cancer Centers

Chapter 3: Cell and Gene Therapy Industry - Product Pipeline, Production & Key Players

Overview

Regulatory Pathway

Priority Review

Accelerated Approval

Fast Track

Breakthrough Therapy

Orphan Drug

Individualized Gene Therapy Approval Process

Development Pipeline

Production Issues

Manufacturing Process for CAR-T

Advancements and Barriers in Manufacturing Processes Cost Timing Logistics Capacity Shortfall In-House Manufacturing Staffing

Key Players

Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 4: Cell and Gene Therapy Markets

Overview

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Markets

Regional Market Overview

United States

Europe/European Union

Other Countries

Leading Competitors

Chapter 5: Biopharma Contract Manufacturing

Introduction

The Role of BCMOs

Services Offered by BCMOs

Usage Drivers

Growth Constraints

Chapter 6: Biopharma Contract Manufacturing Markets

Overview

Global BCMO Markets

Regional Market Overview

United States

Europe/European Union

Other Countries

Leading Competitors

Chapter 7: Cell & Gene Therapy Contract Manufacturing

Introduction

Advancing Technology

Dearth of Intellectual Capital

cGMP Compliance

Quality by Design

Chapter 8: The Market for Cell & Gene Therapy Contract Manufacturing

Overview

Global Cell and Gene Therapy BCMO Market

Market by Therapeutic Indication

Market by Method

Market by Manufacturing Stage

Market by Global Region

Leading Competitors

Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 9: Key Players in the Cell & Gene Therapy CMO Market

