Global Textured Soy Protein Market (2020 to 2028) - by Form, Type, Application and Region

Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textured Soy Protein Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Form (Concentrates, Isolates, And Flour), By Type (Non-GMO, Conventional, And Organic), By Application (Food [Meat Substitutes, Dairy Alternatives, Infant Nutrition, Bakery] And Feed), And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing vegan population across the globe, and rising need for an ideal protein-rich food to cater to demand from vegans are key factors driving market revenue growth.



Market Size - USD 2,235.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.4%, Market Trends - Rising investment in research and development for product innovation.



The global textured soy protein market size is expected to reach USD 4,303.5 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Global market growth is expected to be driven by factors such as significantly increasing demand for protein-rich food across the globe, growing health consciousness among people, and strategic marketing activities undertaken by major players.



Spreading awareness about low-cost and highly-nutritional soy protein products among consumers and food processing manufacturers, and available possibilities of masking unpalatable flavor of soy-derived products are expected to open up revenue opportunities for major players operating in the global market.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the type segments, the non-GMO segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The organic segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

North America market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global textured soy protein market in 2020, and is expected to continue with its dominance over the forecast period.

Europe market accounted for the second-largest revenue share in the global textured soy protein market in 2020, followed by the Asia Pacific market.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness regarding health benefits of soy protein, large number of vegetarian population, and increasing focus of manufacturers in the region on development of innovative products at cost-effective prices.

The markets in Middle East and Africa, and Latin America accounted for moderately low revenue growth rate in the global market in 2020.

Companies profiled in the market report include DowDuPont, Victoria Group, Archer Daniels Midland, Wilmar International, Bremil Group, Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech, Sonic Biochem, Linyi Shansong Biological Products, Crown Soya Protein Group, and Hung Yang Foods. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Reasons to Buy the Report

A robust analysis and estimation of the Textured Soy Protein Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

A holistic competitive landscape of the all the major players in Textured Soy Protein Market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 - 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising vegan population leading to hyped demand for Plant-Based Protein

3.2. Increasing Growing Health-Consciousness all over the globe

3.3. Increasing soya production and consumption

3.4. Lack of awareness among consumers



Chapter 4. Textured Soy Protein Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Textured Soy Protein Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Textured Soy Protein Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018 - 2028

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Textured Soy Protein Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Inexpensive Protein Source

4.4.1.2. Alternative for Meat & Dairy Products

4.4.1.3. High Nutritional value

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Stringent Government Regulations

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Textured Soy Protein Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Textured Soy Protein PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. Textured Soy Protein Market By Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Textured Soy Protein Type dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Non-GMO

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Conventional

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4. Organic

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Textured Soy Protein Market By Form Type Insights & Trends

6.1. Textured Soy Protein Source Form dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Concentrates

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Isolates

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4. Soy flour

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Textured Soy Protein Market By Application Type Insights & Trends

7.1. Textured Soy Protein Application Type dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Food

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.3. Meat Substitutes

7.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.4. Dairy Alternatives

7.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.5. Infant Nutrition

7.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.6. Bakery

7.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3. Feed

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Textured Soy Protein Market Regional Outlook

8.1. Textured Soy Protein Market share by region, 2021 & 2028

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Middle East & Africa

8.6. Latin America



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Strategy Benchmarking

9.5. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. DowDuPont

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Victoria Group

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Archer Daniels Midland

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Wilmar International

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Bremil Group

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Sonic Biochem

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. Linyi Shansong Biological Products

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.9. Crown Soya Protein Group

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.10. Hung Yang Foods

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvqizd