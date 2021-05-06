Worldwide Specialty Fats and Oils Industry to 2028 - Increasing Health Awareness Among Consumers is Driving Growth

Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Fats and Oils Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type, By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Functionality (Filling, Coating, Others), By Application (Bakery, Dairy, Others), By End-Use (Industrial, Household), And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing demand for specialty oils for manufacturing cosmetics, and rising preference and sales of natural ingredients-based products over synthetic chemicals-based cosmetics and personal care products are key factors driving market growth.



Market Size - USD 12.67 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends - Increasing adoption of specialty oils and fats as ingredient in infant food and lipids in order to balance fatty-acid composition.



The global specialty fats and oils market size is expected to reach USD 22.91 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The global market growth is expected to be driven by major factors such as increasing consumption of specialty fats and oils as an ingredient in confectionary products and chocolates, coupled with need to cater to the widening gap between demand and supply of cocoa butter by using specialty fats and oils and fluctuating cost of coca butter.



Rapidly spreading awareness about health-benefits of consuming good fatty acids, which can be obtained by specialty fats and oils is another key factor driving revenue growth of the global specialty fats and oils market.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the form segments, the dry form of specialty fats and oils segment accounted for major revenue share in the global market in 2020. The liquid segment is expected to register moderately steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the bakery segment accounted for major revenue share in 2020. The creaming fats segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the end-use segments, the industrial segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, due to increasing consumption of ready-to-eat food products and need for specialty fats and oils for making these foods. The food and beverage segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific specialty oils and fats market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, and is expected to register significantly high revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing consumption of bakery products, ready to eat foods, and chocolates among consumers, coupled with use of specialty oils and fats as ingredients to make these food products.

Companies profiled in the market report include Cargill, Wilmar International Ltd., Musin Mas Holdings, Bunge, AAK AB, IOI Group, D&L Industries, Manildra, The Nisshin Oillio Group, Mewah International, Fuji Oil, and IFFCO. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

