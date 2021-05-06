Global Cryptocurrency Market Report 2021-2026: Peer-To Peer Payment to Dominate the Market

Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cryptocurrency Market with Impact of COVID-19 by Offering (Hardware, Software), Process (Mining, Transaction), Type, Application (Trading, Remittance, Payment: Peer-to-Peer Payment, e-Commerce, and Retail), and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cryptocurrency market is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2021 to USD 2.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%

Transparency or distributed ledger technology and growth in venture capital investments are the key factors driving the growth of the cryptocurrency market.

Hardware to hold largest size of Cryptocurrency market in 2021

The concept of cryptocurrency is based on decentralizing the monitoring of transactions. In the transaction monitoring process, miners (generally the users) validate the transactions made by other users. In this process, the system needs high computing power to validate the transactions. The validation process involves the creation of hash codes to encrypt the transactions.

To generate a hash code, the miner needs highly effective and efficient hardware. In other words, to get new blocks and solve them, miners need to generate as many hash codes as possible. Miners get rewards through mining. Mining rigs are available in several shapes and sizes. The cryptocurrency market for hardware has been segmented, on the basis of processor, into GPUs, central processing units (CPUs), FPGAs, and ASICs.

Mining process to hold largest share of Cryptocurrency market in 2021

Mining is an integral process for the generation, transmission, and validation of transactions in cryptocurrencies. It ensures stable, secure, and safe propagation of the currency from a payer to a receiver. Unlike fiat currency, where a centralized authority controls and regulates the transactions, cryptocurrencies are decentralized and work on a peer-to-peer system.

APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

In terms of value, APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. This market in APAC has been studied for China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of APAC (RoAPAC). RoAPAC includes Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Australia, and New Zealand. China is the largest market among all APAC countries. Owing to the low cost of electricity, and presence of big mining companies.

Major companies dominating the Cryptocurrency market are

Bitmain (China), NVIDIA (US), Xilinx (US), Intel (US), Advanced Micro Devices (US), Ripple Labs (US), Ethereum Foundation (Switzerland), Bitfury Group (Netherlands), Coinbase (US), BitGo (US), Binance Holdings (China) Canaan Creative (China). Bitstamp (Luxemburg), Ifinex (Hong Kong), Ledger SAS (France), Xapo (Hong Kong), and Alcheminer (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Cryptocurrency Market: APAC to Dominate Cryptocurrency Market During Forecast Period

4.2 Cryptocurrency Market for Payment, by Type:Peer-To Peer Payment to Dominate Cryptocurrency Market During Forecast Period

4.3 Cryptocurrency Market for Mining, by Type: Cryptocurrency Market for Pool Mining Will Have Highest Market Share in 2026

4.4 Trading and US Segments to Hold Largest Share of Cryptocurrency Market in North America in 2021

4.5 Cryptocurrency Market in South America to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Transparency of Distributed Ledger Technology

5.2.1.2 High Inflow of Remittances to Developing Countries

5.2.1.3 High Charges of Cross-Border Remittances

5.2.1.4 Growth in Venture Capital Investments

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Uncertain Regulatory Status

5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness and Technical Understanding Regarding Cryptocurrencies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Significant Growth Opportunities in Emerging and Developed Markets

5.2.3.2 Growing Acceptance of Cryptocurrency Across Various Industries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns Regarding Security, Privacy, and Control

5.2.4.2 Technical Challenges Pertaining to Scalability

5.2.4.3 Lack of Legislation

5.3 Value Chain Analysis of Cryptocurrency Market

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Case Study

6.1.1 Ransomware Case Study

6.1.1.1 Technology Behind Ransomware

6.1.1.2 Encryption

6.1.1.3 Advent of Cryptocurrencies

6.1.1.4 Impact of Ransomware Attack

6.1.1.5 Decline of Ransomware

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Rise in Cryptocurrency Mining Malware

6.2.2 Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

6.2.3 Cryptography in Cryptocurrency

6.3 Cryptocurrency Prices (In USD)

6.3.1 Hardfork in Cryptocurrencies

6.4 Regulations Pertaining to Cryptocurrency

6.5 Patent Analysis

6.6 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.7 Cryptocurrency Trading Volume

6.8 Cryptocurrency Ecosystem/Market Mapping

6.8.1 Impact of COVID-19

Company Profiles

Key Players

Bitmain Technologies Ltd.

NVIDIA

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Xilinx

Bitfury Group Limited

Intel

Ripple

Ethereum Foundation

Coinbase

Bitgo

Binance

Other Companies

Canaan Creative Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Ebang Communication Co. Ltd.

Bitstamp Ltd.

Ifinex Inc.

Ledger SAS

Xapo

Advanced Mining Technologies Inc.

Alcheminer, Ltd.

Upbit

Shark Mining

Ethereumminer.EU

Pandaminer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2jep2