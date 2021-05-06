Hövding Sverige AB: Protokoll fört vid årsstämma den 6 maj 2021 i Malmö

Protokoll fört vid årsstämma i Hövding Sverige AB (publ), org.nr 556708–0303, den 6 maj 2021 i Malmö

Minutes from annual general meeting in Hövding Sverige AB (publ), reg.no 556708-0303, 6 May 2021 in Malmö

Beslöts att välja Fredrik Arp till ordförande för stämman, samt noterades att Anna Brandt skulle föra dagens protokoll.

It was resolved to elect Fredrik Arp as chairman of the general meeting, and it was noted that Anna Brandt should be the minutes keeper.

Det noterades vidare att stämman genomfördes enligt 20 och 22 §§ lagen (2020:198) om tillfälliga undantag för att underlätta genomförandet av bolags- och föreningsstämmor, innebärande att aktieägarna fått utöva sin rösträtt vid stämman endast genom poströstning. Redovisning av resultatet av poströster avseende varje punkt på dagordningen som omfattas av poströster bilades protokollet, Bilaga 1 , vari framgår de uppgifter som anges i 26 § ovan angivna lag (2020:198).

It was further noted that the general meeting was conducted in accordance with sections 20 and 22 of Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations, meaning that the shareholders have been able to exercise their voting rights only by postal voting. Presentation of the results of the postal votes regarding each applicable item on the agenda has been enclosed to the minutes, Appendix 1 , where the information required pursuant to section 26 of the abovementioned Act (2020:198) is presented.

Upprättades förteckning över anmälda aktieägare som lämnat poströster och som funnits införda i bolagsstämmoaktieboken enligt Bilaga 2 . Förteckningen godkändes som röstlängd vid stämman.

A list of shareholders who have noticed its attendance by postal voting and who has been recorded in the share register for the general meeting was prepared in accordance with Appendix 2 . The list was approved as voting list at the general meeting.

Till att jämte ordförande justera dagens protokoll utsågs Joel Eklund och Carl-Mikael Lindholm.

In addition to the chairman, Joel Eklund and Carl-Mikael Lindholm was elected to verify the minutes.

Beslöts att stämman var sammankallad i behörig ordning. Det antecknades att kallelse till årsstämman funnits tillgänglig på bolagets hemsida sedan den 31 mars 2021 och var införd i Post- och Inrikes Tidningar den 31 mars 2021, samt att annons om att kallelse skett var införd i Dagens Industri den 31 mars 2021.

It was resolved that the general meeting had been duly convened. It was noted that notice to the annual general meeting has been available on the company’s website since 31 March 2021 and was announced in The Official Swedish Gazette (PoIT) at 31 March 2021, and that announcement that summon had been made was announced in Dagens Industri at 31 March 2021.

Beslöts att godkänna den i kallelsen föreslagna dagordningen.

It was resolved to approve the agenda as proposed in the notice to the general meeting.

Det noterades att årsredovisningen och revisionsberättelse för räkenskapsåret 2020 framlagts genom att handlingarna funnits tillgängliga hos bolaget och på bolagets hemsida. Det noterades vidare att aktieägarna beretts möjlighet att skriftligen begära upplysningar från bolaget och att ingen sådan begäran hade inkommit till bolaget.

It was noted that the annual report and the auditor’s report for the financial year 2020 had been presented by being available at the company and at the company’s website. It was further noted that the shareholders had been given the opportunity to request written information from the company and that no such request had been received by the company.

Stämman beslutade:

The general meeting resolved:

Att fastställa årsredovisningen med resultat- och balansräkningen avseende räkenskapsåret 2020;

To adopt the annual report with the income statement and the balance sheet for the financial year 2020;

Att disponera bolagets förlust enligt styrelsens i årsredovisningen intagna förslag och att någon utdelning således inte skall lämnas; och

To allocate the company’s loss in accordance with the board of director’s proposal in the annual report and that no dividend should be distributed; and

Att bevilja ansvarsfrihet åt samtliga styrelseledamöter och verkställande direktören gällande förvaltningen av bolagets angelägenheter under räkenskapsåret 2020. I detta beslut deltog inte styrelseledamöter eller verkställande direktören.

To discharge all the board members and the managing director from liability for the management of the company’s business during the financial year 2020. Board members and the managing director did not take part in this resolution.

Stämman fastställde enligt valberedningens förslag:

The general meeting determined in accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal:

Att arvode utgår med utgår med 300 000 kr till styrelsens ordförande och med 125 000 kr till var och en av de övriga styrelseledamöterna som ej är anställda i bolaget. Det antecknades att föreslagen ny ledamot Petr Zhukov avböjt styrelsearvode;

That fees shall be paid with 300 000 SEK to the chairman of the board and with 125 000 SEK to each one of the other board members who are not employed by the company. It was noted that the proposed new board member Petr Zhukov had waived any board fee.

Att revisionsarvode ska utgå enligt godkänd räkning och avtal.

That fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices and agreements.

Stämman fastställde enligt valberedningens förslag:

The general meeting determined in accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal:

Att styrelsen ska bestå av 5 ledamöter och inga suppleanter; och

That the board of directors shall consist of 5 board members and no deputy board members; and

Att ett registrerat revisionsbolag utses som revisor utan revisorssuppleanter.

That that one registered audit company is elected without any audit deputies.

Stämman beslutade enligt valberedningens förslag om:

The general meeting resolved in accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal on:

Val av var och en av de föreslagna styrelseledamöterna under punkten 10 a) enligt följande:

Election on each of the proposed board members under item 10 a) as follows:

Omval av Fredrik Arp, Tony Grimaldi och Helen Richenzhagen.

Nyval av Petr Zhukov och Sandra Gadd

Re-election of Fredrik Arp, Tony Grimaldi, and Helen Richenzhagen.

New election of Petr Zhukov and Sandra Gadd

Omval av registrerade revisionsbolaget Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB, som anmält att Ola Bjärehäll som huvudansvarig revisor intill slutet av årsstämman för innevarande räkenskapsår.

Re-election of the registered the registered public accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB, that has announced that they will appoint authorized public accountant Ola Bjärehall as auditor in charge.

Stämman beslutade om ändring av principer för tillsättande av valberedningen enligt styrelsens förslag med följande ny lydelse: ”Valberedningen skall bestå av en representant för envar av de tre största aktieägarna tillsammans med styrelsens ordförande. Styrelsens ordförande ges i uppdrag att kontakta de tre största registrerade aktieägarna enligt aktieboken den 30 september varje år för att erbjuda deltagande i valberedningen. Om någon eller några av dessa aktieägare avstår från att delta i valberedningen eller lämnar valberedningen innan dess arbete är slutfört, skall nästa aktieägare i storleksordning beredas tillfälle att utse ledamot. Om någon av de aktuella aktieägarna avyttrar aktier så att denne därmed inte längre tillhör de största ägarna, ska dennes representant ersättas enligt principen ovan. Valberedningen utser inom sig ordförande, vilken dock ej får vara styrelsens ordförande eller annan styrelseledamot. Valberedningens uppdrag gäller till dess ny valberedning utsetts. Ersättning skall ej utgå till ledamot i valberedningen. Bolaget skall offentliggöra namnen på ledamöterna i valberedningen, liksom hur dessa kan kontaktas, på bolagets hemsida senast sex månader före årsstämman.”

The general meeting resolved on changed principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee in accordance with the board of director’s proposal with the following new wording: “The Nomination Committee shall consist of a representative of each of the three largest shareholders together with the chairman of the board. The chairman of the board is instructed to contact the three largest registered shareholders in accordance with the share register on 30 September each year in order to offer participation in the Nomination Committee. If any of these shareholders refrains from participating in the Nomination Committee or leaves the Nomination Committee before its work has been completed, the next shareholder in the order of magnitude shall be given the opportunity to appoint a member. If any of the shareholders in question sells shares so that they no longer belong to the largest owners, their representative shall be replaced in accordance with the principle above. The Nomination Committee appoints a chairman from among its members, who may not, however, be the chairman of the board or another board member. The Nomination Committee's assignment is valid until a new Nomination Committee has been appointed. Remuneration shall not be paid to a member of the Nomination Committee. The company shall publish the names of the members of the Nomination Committee, as well as how these can be contacted, on the company's website no later than six months before the Annual General Meeting.”

Vid protokollet: Justerande av protokoll:

Minutes keeper: Approved by:

Anna Brandt Fredrik Arp

Joel Eklund

Carl-Mikael Lindholm

Bilaga 1

Bilaga 1 enligt 26§ i tillfälliga lagen

Med anledning av fortsatta restriktioner i samband med COVID-19-pandemin, har styrelsen beslutat att årsstämman ska, med stöd av tillfälliga lagregler, genomföras utan personlig närvaro av aktieägare, ombud eller utomstående och att aktieägare ska ha möjlighet att utöva sin rösträtt endast genom poströstning innan stämman genom poströstning enligt 22 § lagen (2020:198) om tillfälliga undantag för att underlätta genomförandet av bolags- och föreningsstämmor. Nedan redovisas resultat av poströstning enligt 26§ i tillfälliga lagen.

Samtliga poströster röstade för föreslagna beslut,

inga aktieägare som upptagits i röstlängden har avstått från att avge sin röst,

antalet aktier för vilka röster har avgetts uppgår till 16 122 622, och uppgår till 58,14% i andel av aktiekapitalet.

Bilaga