Global automotive smart display market size to exhibit 6.2% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global automotive smart display market size was appraised at USD 10.85 billion in the year 2019 and is likely to reach USD 12 billion by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% during the estimated timeframe. This explosive expansion can be credited to increasing sales of passenger vehicles, technological advancements in this business space, and growing demand for electric cars.

Additionally, the report offers critical information regarding the market segmentations and their impact on the overall business sphere. A detailed assessment of the regional outlook as well as the competitive spectrum is also included in the study, with an intention to provide entrepreneurs and investors high profitability while investing in new ventures.

For the uninitiated, an automotive display is basically a wireless and touchscreen device that is designed to offer distraction free access to several vehicular functions including navigation, multimedia, engine heat indicators, driver safety features, and tire pressure. Thus, widespread integration of advanced solutions such as navigation systems, car connected features, and multimedia features are stimulating global automotive smart display industry outlook.

The advent of 5G solutions which offers significantly high speed connectivity is also likely to propel the overall market expansion. However, rising privacy concerns and high occurrence of cyberattacks could potentially hamper global automotive smart display industry remuneration.

A summary of the market segmentations

Global automotive smart display industry is divided into various segments such as by display size, by display technology, and the application scope. In terms of display size, the market is further split into greater than 10, 5-10, and less than 5 segments.

Moving on to display technology, the market is bifurcated into OLED, TFT-LCD, LCD, and others. The application reach of worldwide automotive smart display industry consists of rear seat entertainment, head-up display, center stack, and digital instrument cluster.

An overview of the regional scope

The global scope of operations of this business space involves regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. The country-level fragmentation consists of Canada, United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Mexico, and Brazil among others.

According to reliable estimations, Asia-Pacific presently holds the largest share in global automotive smart display industry and is likely to showcase continuous growth in the ensuing years, primarily due to the proliferating sales of passenger and commercial vehicles as well as high concentration of market leaders.

Europe, on the other hand, is also predicted to generate significant returns for the industry participants by the year 2027. Factors including technological breakthroughs, shifting preferences towards using state-of-the-art solutions, and rising per capita income are favoring the regional market scenario.

Global Automotive Smart Display Market by Display Size (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Greater than 10

5-10

Less than 5

Global Automotive Smart Display Market by Display Technology (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

OLED

TFT-LCD

LCD

Others

Global Automotive Smart Display Market Application Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Rear Seat Entertainment

Head-up Display (HUD)

Center Stack

Digital Instrument Cluster

Global Automotive Smart Display Market Geographical Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Asia-Pacific

India

China

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Global Automotive Smart Display Market by Competitive Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Visteon Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Continental AG

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis

Denso Corporation

Alps Electric Co. Ltd.

