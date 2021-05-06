New York, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middleware Software Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067921/?utm_source=GNW

38 billion in 2020 to $39.94 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $51.81 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The middleware software market consists of sales of middleware software.It connects enterprise applications or software components and provides an infrastructure that enable the development of business applications.



Middleware Software also facilitates high availability functionality and provides core services such as transactions, concurrency, messaging, and the SCA framework for service-oriented architecture (SOA) applications, threading and security to an enterprise. Middleware software seamlessly integrates all the business processes, applications and platforms to help businesses reduce their total cost of ownership (TCO) and increase their return on income (ROI).



Data privacy concerns and security risks are expected to limit the growth of the middleware software market.Data privacy concerns and security risks in middleware software involves risks of loss, theft and tampering of data when large amount of data needs to be exchanged between various applications, and platforms to work in a collaborative environment.



For instance, there were about 3,800 publicly disclosed breaches that compromised 4.1 billion data records in 2019 and according to a report from Cybersecurity Ventures, cybercrime, as a whole, would cost the world more than $ 6 trillion by 2021.



In June 2018, Oracle acquired DataScience.com for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to provide a data science platform to the Oracle Cloud which enables customers to fully utilize machine learning. It also allows the customers of both Oracle and DataScience.com to use big data and machine learning applications for predictive analysis and business results. DataScience.com is a company which analyses data by extracting knowledge using human and machine powered solutions. It was established in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, USA.



One of the latest trends in the middleware software market is the advent of cognitive computing which helps to create new products and services on the basis of its understanding of machine learning and content analytics.This is a technology of imitating human brain by using self-learning techniques with the help of natural language processing, pattern recognition, and data mining.



Cognitive computing in the middleware software enables the systems to analyse previous data and helps in quick decision and also enables exchange of information between various devices and applications. For instance, cognitive computing in healthcare middleware software helps doctors to analyse and understand previous cases and make decisions for current similar cases.



The strict guidelines of Sherman Antitrust Act break the split of regulations for middleware software.Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act bans all the agreements that affects fair practices in trade such as fixing and determining the price before the deal or auction takes place, refusals to deal, collusion of parties to choose the winner of the bidding process whereby other submits non-competitive bids.



Section 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act forbids any person, group of persons, or any entity from monopolizing or attempting to monopolize its position in the market. Therefore, the companies in middleware market are required to share interoperability information with third party manufacturers of middleware software in order to promote fair trade and market practices.



Movement of manufacturing organizations towards Industry 4.0, the latest revolution, which focuses on automation, interconnectivity, real-time data and machine learning is expected to benefit the middleware software market in the forecast period. Industry 4.0 includes the latest technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, cloud computing, cyber-physical systems and cognitive computing which are equipped in the computer systems and automated machines including robotics. Manufacturing companies need to integrate with their business processes and operations with these platforms/technologies which is fulfilled using middleware software among others. Thus, the extensive adoption of latest technologies by manufacturing companies are driving the growth of middleware software market. For instance, middleware has made possible the development of Robotics Operating System (ROS), a robotics middleware, which is a collection of software framework, and toolsets upon which robotics systems can be created. The development of industrial automation across business activities is driving the demand for ROS.





