Global Healthcare IT Market Report 2021: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026

The global healthcare IT market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global healthcare IT market to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during 2021-2026.

The term healthcare refers to the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases or illnesses, and other physical and mental impairments. The healthcare industry along with information technology (IT) functions to manage, regulate, and mechanize operations in medical organizations. The use of modern techniques in the health and wellness sector offers an effective patient-centric approach for medical treatments and enables smooth communication between the doctors, patients, and other concerned people.

The healthcare IT infrastructure also includes computerized physician order entry systems, electronic health management and medical record keeping. Governments across the globe are investing in digital health to improve the standards of healthcare services, as well as to develop and enact numerous roadmaps and national strategies.

Moreover, changing demographic trends such as rising ageing population and an increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases are straining the current healthcare infrastructure and resources. Better disease management and accessible care have become essential to cater to the rising healthcare requirements. It has also become essential to accelerate the development of IT solutions to improve coordination in chronic disease management and promote preventive care.

Additionally, patients, employers, and healthcare providers are increasingly embracing digital health.



Catalyzed by rising healthcare consumerism, patients also increasingly demanding access and efficient management of their healthcare data. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases and rising demand for safety and confidentiality of patient information have driven the requirement of IT services in the healthcare sector.

Additionally, there has been a significant rise in the number of patients who require constant medical attention. The consequent need to reduce the per-patient time of doctors and to increase the efficiency of treatment has further created growth prospects for the market. The healthcare IT solutions are also projected to play a significant role in automating the entire treatment process including the admission of patients, maintaining records of treatments, and scheduling follow-ups.

