Global Automotive Engine Technologies Market Report 2021-2035: Emerging Light Vehicle Engine Technologies Required to Meet CO2 and Fuel Economy Mandates

"Automotive Engine Technologies - Global Sector Overview and Forecast to 2035 (Q1 2021 Update)", provides a comprehensive overview of the Emerging Light Vehicle Engine Technologies required to meet CO2 and fuel economy mandates, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Automotive sector's requirement to meet future emission and CO2 regulations sees engine technology at the centre of most automakers' R&D efforts at present. While other elements such as the drivetrain, body materials, aerodynamics and tyres can all be further optimised for fuel economy - the engine is by far the biggest contributor to energy losses in a conventional driveline and, therefore, the biggest target for reducing CO2 emissions.
Depending on operating load conditions, the engine contributes anywhere between 45 and 80% of the energy losses in a vehicle; followed by the driveline (15%), rolling resistance and aerodynamics (each with 11%), weight (10%) and auxiliary systems (6%). While work on improving driveline losses, reducing vehicle weight etc. is all ongoing in automakers' R&D departments, engine development remains key to meeting future emission legislation and also for maintaining automakers' brand attributes in terms of performance, driver feedback, comfort and control.
While meeting legislative requirements is a necessity for automakers, the legislation has to be met on a commercially viable basis - i.e., legislation cannot be met at any cost. Currently, it is estimated that the internal combustion engine is the single biggest cost contributor to a vehicle's Bill of Materials, accounting for anything between 30 and 40% of material cost depending on the vehicle and engine type. Clearly, adding further cost to this reality is a consideration that has to be undertaken very carefully.
Therefore, considered cost-benefit analyses have to be conceived by each automaker for the multiple technological paths that are available for meeting legislative and competitive requirements. Further, scale strategies in engine development are coming increasingly to the fore as automakers look to squeeze cost savings in development and manufacturing to pay for the incremental technology.
Scope
- Diesel and Gasoline, Fuel Injection System and forced induction fitment and size data for the top 14 markets.
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends in engine technology (combustion strategies such as: Atkinson cycle; HCCI/CAI; lean burn; variable compression ratio and stratified charge). Also: fuel injection system developments; effects of downsizing and down speeding; kinetic and thermal energy recovery; forced induction; engine material developments; variable valve actuation; alternatives to the internal combustion engine and alternative fuels such as hydrogen and CNG.
- Regional engine supplier market share data tables and commentary.
- Exclusive interviews with OE engine technology suppliers including Tenneco, Zircotec, Federal Mogul, Delphi, Nemak and Kolbenschmidt.
- A sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis.
- Updated profiles of the major engine technology suppliers including their strategies and prospects.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Market forecasts
48 volt mild hybrids
- Diesel engines
- Forecasts - forced induction total
- Fuel injection systems
- Hydrogen market projections
- Petrol engines
- VW diesel emission scandal
- OEM overview
- BMW
- Daimler
- Fiat-Chrysler
- Ford
- GM
- Honda
- Honda engine that's 45% thermally efficient
- Hyundai-Kia
- Jaguar Land Rover
- Mazda
- Nissan
- PSA Groupe
- Renault
- Subaru Corporation
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
- Volvo
- Supplier overview
- BorgWarner
- BorgWarner
- Bosch-Mahle
- Continental AG
- Delphi Technologies
- Denso
- Federal-Mogul
- Hanon Systems
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IHI/IHI Charging Systems International
- Keihin Corp
- Mahle
- Mahle
- Martinrea
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Modine
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schaeffler Group (INA-Holding)
- Sogefi
- Stanadyne
- Valeo
- Wabco
- Others
- Technology overview
- 48V mild hybrids
- OEM 48V activity
- Supplier 48V activity
- What will 48V bring?
- Alternatives to electrification
- Biodiesel
- Ethanol
- Future fuels conclusions
- Hydrogen
- Daimler (Mercedes-Benz) - fuel-cell vehicles
- General Motors - fuel-cell vehicles
- Honda - fuel-cell vehicles
- Hyundai - fuel-cell vehicles
- Toyota - fuel-cell vehicles
- Natural gas and LPG
- Atkinson developments
- Thermally efficient Toyota and Honda engines
- Downsizing/downspeeding
- Active engine mounts
- Pendulum dampers
- Energy recovery
- Exhaust gas heat recovery
- KERS
- Rankine heat engines
- Stirling engines
- Thermoelectric generators
- Thermoelectric nanowires
- van der Waals Schottky diode
- Forced induction
- Forced induction technical developments
- Fuel injection systems
- Diesel
- Injection rate shaping
- Rail pressures
- Supplier competitive positioning diesel injection
- Variable nozzle
- Other developments
- Petrol
- Supplier competitive positioning for petrol injection
- Full (parallel or 'power-split') hybrids
- Other alternative engines
- HCCI/CAI
- OEMs and HCCI
- Ignition
- Alternative ignition systems
- Lean burn
- Materials
- Engine blocks
- Split cycle engines
- Stratified charge
- Variable compression ratio
- Variable compression ratio engines
- Variable displacement engine
- Variable Valve Actuation
- Camless engines
- Cylinder deactivation
- Diesel VVA
