Global Automotive Engine Technologies Market Report 2021-2035: Emerging Light Vehicle Engine Technologies Required to Meet CO2 and Fuel Economy Mandates

"Automotive Engine Technologies - Global Sector Overview and Forecast to 2035 (Q1 2021 Update)", provides a comprehensive overview of the Emerging Light Vehicle Engine Technologies required to meet CO2 and fuel economy mandates, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Automotive sector's requirement to meet future emission and CO2 regulations sees engine technology at the centre of most automakers' R&D efforts at present. While other elements such as the drivetrain, body materials, aerodynamics and tyres can all be further optimised for fuel economy - the engine is by far the biggest contributor to energy losses in a conventional driveline and, therefore, the biggest target for reducing CO2 emissions.



Depending on operating load conditions, the engine contributes anywhere between 45 and 80% of the energy losses in a vehicle; followed by the driveline (15%), rolling resistance and aerodynamics (each with 11%), weight (10%) and auxiliary systems (6%). While work on improving driveline losses, reducing vehicle weight etc. is all ongoing in automakers' R&D departments, engine development remains key to meeting future emission legislation and also for maintaining automakers' brand attributes in terms of performance, driver feedback, comfort and control.



While meeting legislative requirements is a necessity for automakers, the legislation has to be met on a commercially viable basis - i.e., legislation cannot be met at any cost. Currently, it is estimated that the internal combustion engine is the single biggest cost contributor to a vehicle's Bill of Materials, accounting for anything between 30 and 40% of material cost depending on the vehicle and engine type. Clearly, adding further cost to this reality is a consideration that has to be undertaken very carefully.

Therefore, considered cost-benefit analyses have to be conceived by each automaker for the multiple technological paths that are available for meeting legislative and competitive requirements. Further, scale strategies in engine development are coming increasingly to the fore as automakers look to squeeze cost savings in development and manufacturing to pay for the incremental technology.



Scope

Diesel and Gasoline, Fuel Injection System and forced induction fitment and size data for the top 14 markets.

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends in engine technology (combustion strategies such as: Atkinson cycle; HCCI/CAI; lean burn; variable compression ratio and stratified charge). Also: fuel injection system developments; effects of downsizing and down speeding; kinetic and thermal energy recovery; forced induction; engine material developments; variable valve actuation; alternatives to the internal combustion engine and alternative fuels such as hydrogen and CNG.

Regional engine supplier market share data tables and commentary.

Exclusive interviews with OE engine technology suppliers including Tenneco, Zircotec, Federal Mogul, Delphi, Nemak and Kolbenschmidt.

A sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis.

Updated profiles of the major engine technology suppliers including their strategies and prospects.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Pester analysis

Market forecasts

48 volt mild hybrids

Diesel engines

Forecasts - forced induction total

Fuel injection systems

Hydrogen market projections

Petrol engines

VW diesel emission scandal

OEM overview

BMW

Daimler

Fiat-Chrysler

Ford

GM

Honda

Honda engine that's 45% thermally efficient

Hyundai-Kia

Jaguar Land Rover

Mazda

Nissan

PSA Groupe

Renault

Subaru Corporation

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

Supplier overview

BorgWarner

BorgWarner

Bosch-Mahle

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Denso

Federal-Mogul

Hanon Systems

Honeywell International Inc.

IHI/IHI Charging Systems International

Keihin Corp

Mahle

Mahle

Martinrea

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Modine

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler Group (INA-Holding)

Sogefi

Stanadyne

Valeo

Wabco

Others

Technology overview

48V mild hybrids

OEM 48V activity

Supplier 48V activity

What will 48V bring?

Alternatives to electrification

Biodiesel

Ethanol

Future fuels conclusions

Hydrogen

Daimler (Mercedes-Benz) - fuel-cell vehicles

General Motors - fuel-cell vehicles

Honda - fuel-cell vehicles

Hyundai - fuel-cell vehicles

Toyota - fuel-cell vehicles

Natural gas and LPG

Atkinson developments

Thermally efficient Toyota and Honda engines

Downsizing/downspeeding

Active engine mounts

Pendulum dampers

Energy recovery

Exhaust gas heat recovery

KERS

Rankine heat engines

Stirling engines

Thermoelectric generators

Thermoelectric nanowires

van der Waals Schottky diode

Forced induction

Forced induction technical developments

Fuel injection systems

Diesel

Injection rate shaping

Rail pressures

Supplier competitive positioning diesel injection

Variable nozzle

Other developments

Petrol

Supplier competitive positioning for petrol injection

Full (parallel or 'power-split') hybrids

Other alternative engines

HCCI/CAI

OEMs and HCCI

Ignition

Alternative ignition systems

Lean burn

Materials

Engine blocks

Split cycle engines

Stratified charge

Variable compression ratio

Variable compression ratio engines

Variable displacement engine

Variable Valve Actuation

Camless engines

Cylinder deactivation

Diesel VVA

