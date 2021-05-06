Dentsply Sirona Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue increased 17.5% to $1,027 million. Organic revenue increased 12.1%

GAAP EPS increased to $0.53 vs loss of ($0.63) in 2020

Non-GAAP EPS increased 67.4% to $0.72 vs $0.43 in 2020

GAAP operating income increased to $154 million vs loss of ($125) million in 2020

Non-GAAP operating income increased 67.2% to $219 million vs $131 million in 2020

Operating cash flows increased to $49 million vs loss of ($10) million in 2020

Raises FY21 Non-GAAP EPS outlook to $2.75 to $2.90 from $2.60 to $2.80



CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

First quarter net sales of $1,027 million increased 17.5%, compared to $874 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $117 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $140 million, or ($0.63) per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share grew 67.4% to $0.72 compared to $0.43 in the first quarter of 2020. A reconciliation of the Non-GAAP measures to earnings per share calculated on a GAAP basis is provided in the attached table.

Don Casey, Chief Executive Officer, commented “We are pleased with our strong first quarter performance. The global dental market has demonstrated resilience with attractive underlying fundamentals. As a result, we are cautiously optimistic about the continued recovery in the category. We remain committed to executing on our restructuring goals while increasing focus on investing for revenue growth. Our revised 2021 outlook reflects confidence in our team's ability to execute on growth initiatives and capitalize on the recovery.”

Q1 21 Summary Results (GAAP)

(in millions, except per share amount and percentages) Q1 21 Q1 20 YoY Net Sales 1,027 874 17.5 % Operating Income (loss) 154 (125 ) NM Operating Income (loss) % 15.0 % (14.3 %) Diluted EPS 0.53 (0.63 ) NM

NM - not meaningful

Q1 21 Summary Results (Non-GAAP) [1]

(in millions, except per share amount and percentages) Q1 21 Q1 20 YoY Net Sales 1,027 874 17.5 % Organic Sales Growth % 12.1 % Operating Income 219 131 67.2 % Operating Income % 21.3 % 15.0 % Diluted EPS 0.72 0.43 67.4 %

[1] Organic sales growth, Non-GAAP operating income, and Non-GAAP EPS are Non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain items. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a description of these measures and to the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP measures.

Segment Results

Consumables

First quarter 2021 net sales were $430 million, up 21.5% versus prior year. On an organic basis, net sales increased by 21.2% as compared to prior year. Currency favorably impacted sales by 4.6%, while divestitures and discontinued products negatively impacted sales by 4.3%. Sales across all product categories rebounded in the quarter.

Technologies & Equipment

First quarter 2021 net sales were $597 million, up 14.8% versus prior year. On an organic basis, net sales increased by 5.8% as compared to prior year. Currency favorably impacted sales by 5.7%, acquisitions increased sales by 8.6%, and divestitures and discontinued products negatively impacted sales by 5.3%. Sales in Equipment & Instruments and Implants rebounded in the quarter. Digital Dentistry decreased due to a strong 2020 CAD/CAM comp, partially offset by growth in clear aligners.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2021 was $49 million, as compared to ($10) million in the prior year. In the first quarter, the Company paid $22 million in dividends and executed $90 million in share repurchases, for a total of $112 million returned to shareholders. The Company also funded the Datum Dental, Ltd. acquisition for $92 million. At March 31, 2021, the Company had $318 million of cash available on its balance sheet.

Revised Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

Based on the results of the first quarter and the continued gradual recovery of the global dental market, we have revised the fiscal year 2021 outlook. We now expect revenues to be in the $4.1B to $4.3B range, up approximately 23-28% on a reported basis and 18-25% on an organic basis. We are increasing our Non-GAAP EPS outlook for FY2021 to $2.75 to $2.90 from $2.60 to $2.80.

Further revised 2021 planning assumptions are included in the Q1 FY2021 Earnings Presentation posted at www.dentsplysirona.com. The Company does not provide forward-looking estimates on a GAAP basis as certain information is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated.

Recent Announcements & Additional Highlights

Dentsply Sirona World 2021 - After a successful virtual DS World in 2020, the “Ultimate Dental Experience” will once again welcome guests in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will take place September 23-25, 2021, at Caesars Forum and will also include a virtual option for those who would like to take part in the experience but are not comfortable meeting in-person or cannot travel to the venue. This year’s meeting will feature a choice of educational tracks with pertinent information to help ensure that attendees are prepared for current challenges and ready to take advantage of the opportunities that digital dentistry offers.





After a successful virtual DS World in 2020, the “Ultimate Dental Experience” will once again welcome guests in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will take place September 23-25, 2021, at Caesars Forum and will also include a virtual option for those who would like to take part in the experience but are not comfortable meeting in-person or cannot travel to the venue. This year’s meeting will feature a choice of educational tracks with pertinent information to help ensure that attendees are prepared for current challenges and ready to take advantage of the opportunities that digital dentistry offers. Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Impact - As a global leader in the dental health sector, we are striving to become an ESG leader. The objective is to use our scale and global reach to improve the quality and access to healthcare throughout the world and focus on ways in which we can become a more sustainable business through investment and innovation. To underpin this, we are evolving our sustainability strategy and improving our disclosures on a range of key ESG metrics. In April 2021 we launched our Sustainability web site and published our Environmental Scorecard and Sustainability Fact Sheet. Further information on our ESG efforts can be found on our Sustainability web site located in the investor relations section of www.dentsplysirona.com.



DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 1,027 $ 874 Cost of products sold 448 406 Gross profit 579 468 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 385 359 Research and development expenses 37 34 Goodwill impairment — 157 Restructuring and other costs 3 43 Operating income (loss) 154 (125 ) Net interest and other expense (income) 5 5 Income (loss) before income taxes 149 (130 ) Provision for income taxes 32 10 Net income (loss) 117 (140 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — Net income (loss) attributable to Dentsply Sirona $ 117 $ (140 ) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Dentsply Sirona: Basic $ 0.53 $ (0.63 ) Diluted $ 0.53 $ (0.63 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 218.8 220.9 Diluted 219.9 220.9

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(In millions)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 318 $ 438 Accounts and notes receivables-trade, net 643 673 Inventories, net 500 466 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 235 214 Total Current Assets 1,696 1,791 Property, plant, and equipment 758 791 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 168 176 Identifiable intangible assets, net 2,461 2,504 Goodwill 3,952 3,986 Other noncurrent assets 102 94 Total Assets $ 9,137 $ 9,342 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 283 $ 305 Accrued liabilities 557 653 Income taxes payable 44 60 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt 328 299 Total Current Liabilities 1,212 1,317 Long-term debt 1,923 1,978 Operating lease liabilities 125 130 Deferred income taxes 411 393 Other noncurrent liabilities 536 554 Total Liabilities 4,207 4,372 Total Equity 4,930 4,970 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 9,137 $ 9,342

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

(In millions)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 117 $ (140 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 32 32 Amortization of intangible assets 56 47 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2 1 Deferred income taxes (3 ) (8 ) Stock based compensation expense 13 10 Goodwill impairment — 157 Indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment — 39 Other non-cash expense 17 10 Gain on sale of non-strategic businesses and product lines (13 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts and notes receivable-trade, net 11 53 Inventories, net (50 ) (57 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (27 ) (27 ) Other noncurrent assets (13 ) (7 ) Accounts payable (17 ) (29 ) Accrued liabilities (81 ) (95 ) Income taxes (8 ) 7 Other noncurrent liabilities 13 (3 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 49 (10 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (30 ) (26 ) Cash paid for acquisitions of businesses and equity investments, net of cash acquired (92 ) — Cash received on sale of non-strategic businesses or product lines 19 — Cash received on derivative contracts — 9 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment — 1 Net cash used in investing activities (103 ) (16 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds on short-term borrowings 30 31 Cash paid for treasury stock (90 ) (140 ) Cash dividends paid (22 ) (22 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings, net of deferred financing costs 4 — Repayments on long-term borrowings, net — (1 ) Proceeds from exercised stock options 33 4 Other financing activities, net (8 ) (2 ) Net cash used in financing activities (53 ) (130 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (13 ) (13 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (120 ) (169 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 438 405 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 318 $ 236

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“US GAAP”) the Company provides certain measures in this press release, described below, which are not calculated in accordance with US GAAP and therefore represent Non-GAAP measures. These Non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with US GAAP. The Company discloses these measures to allow investors to evaluate the performance of the Company’s operations exclusive of certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period and which may not be indicative of past or future performance of the normal operations of the Company. The Company believes that this information is helpful in understanding underlying operating results including net sales, operating income, and net income.

Organic Sales

The Company defines "organic sales" as the increase or decrease in net sales excluding: (1) net sales from acquired and divested businesses recorded prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition or divestiture, (2) net sales attributable to discontinued product lines in both the current and prior year periods, and (3) the impact of foreign currency translation, which is calculated by translating current period sales using the comparable prior periods currency conversion rates. Organic sales is an important internal measure for the Company. The Company's senior management receives a monthly analysis of operating results that includes organic sales and the performance of the Company is measured on this metric along with other performance metrics.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Common Share

The adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Dentsply Sirona consists of net income (loss) attributable to Dentsply Sirona adjusted to exclude the following:

(1) Business combination related costs and fair value adjustments. These adjustments include costs related to consummating and integrating acquired businesses, as well as net gains and losses related to the disposed businesses. In addition, this category includes the subsequent impact roll-off to the consolidated statements of operations which results from fair value adjustments related to business combinations, except for amortization expense of purchased intangible assets noted below. Although the Company is regularly engaged in activities to find and act on opportunities for strategic growth and enhancement of product offerings, the costs associated with these activities may vary significantly between periods based on the timing, size and complexity of acquisitions and as such may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company. They are therefore excluded to allow investors to better understand underlying operating trends.

(2) Restructuring program related costs and other costs. These adjustments include costs related to the implementation of restructuring initiatives as well as certain other costs. These costs can include, but are not limited to, severance costs, facility closure costs, lease and contract termination costs and related professional service costs, duplicate facility and labor costs associated with specific restructuring initiatives. Other costs include legal settlements and impairments of assets. The Company's restructuring programs usually require several years to fully implement and the Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency. While restructuring charges are recurring, they are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity and the inherent imprecision in the estimates used to recognize the impairment of assets and the wide variety of costs and taxes associated with severance and termination benefits in the countries in which the restructuring actions occur.

(3) Amortization of purchased intangible assets. This adjustment excludes the periodic amortization expense related to purchased intangible assets recorded in purchase accounting. Although these costs contribute to revenue generation and will recur in future periods, their amounts are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions.

(4) Credit risk and fair value adjustments. These adjustments include both the cost and income impacts of adjustments in certain assets and liabilities including the Company’s pension obligations, that are recorded through net income which are related to the changes in fair value and credit risk. Although this non-service component of pension expense is a recurring item, it is subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to changes in actuarial assumptions, global financial markets (including stock market returns and interest rate changes), plan changes, settlements, curtailments, and other changes in facts and circumstances. These items can be variable and driven more by market conditions than the Company’s operating performance.

(5) Income tax related adjustments. These adjustments include both income tax expenses and income tax benefits that are representative of income tax adjustments mostly related to prior periods, as well as the final settlement of income tax audits, and discrete tax items resulting from the implementation of restructuring initiatives and the vesting and exercise of employee share-based compensation. Income tax related adjustments may also include the impact to adjust the interim effective income tax rate to the expected annual effective tax rate. These adjustments are irregular in timing the variability in amounts may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company and therefore are excluded for comparability purposes.

Both adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS are important internal measures for the Company. The Company's senior management receives a monthly analysis of operating results that includes adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS. The performance of the Company is measured on these metrics along with other performance metrics.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margin

In addition to reporting operating income (loss) in accordance with US GAAP, the Company provides adjusted operating income (loss) and margin. The Company defines "adjusted operating income (loss)" as operating income (loss) in accordance with US GAAP excluding certain items noted above which are excluded on a pre-tax basis to arrive at adjusted operating income (loss), a Non-GAAP measure. The adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (loss) by net sales. Both adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin are important internal measures for the Company. The Company's senior management receives a monthly analysis of operating results that includes adjusted operating income (loss) and margin. The performance of the Company is measured on these metrics along with the adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS metrics noted above as well as other performance metrics.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited)

A reconciliation of reported net sales to organic sales by segment is as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Q1 2021 Change Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (in millions, except percentages) Technologies & Equipment Consumables Total Technologies & Equipment Consumables Total Technologies & Equipment Consumables Total Net sales $ 597 $ 430 $ 1,027 14.8 % 21.5 % 17.5 % $ 520 $ 354 $ 874 Foreign exchange impact 5.7 % 4.6 % 5.3 % Acquisitions 8.6 % — % 5.1 % Divestitures and discontinued products (5.3 %) (4.3 %) (5.0 %) Organic sales 5.8 % 21.2 % 12.1 %

A reconciliation of reported net sales to organic sales by geographic region is as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Q1 2021 Change Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (in millions, except percentages) U.S. Europe ROW Total U.S. Europe ROW Total U.S. Europe ROW Total Net sales $ 347 $ 418 $ 262 $ 1,027 15.7 % 12.1 % 30.3 % 17.5 % $ 300 $ 373 $ 201 $ 874 Foreign exchange impact 1.4 % 8.6 % 5.0 % 5.3 % Acquisitions 14.8 % — % 0.1 % 5.1 % Divestitures and discontinued products (5.3 %) (4.6 %) (5.6 %) (5.0 %) Organic sales 4.8 % 8.1 % 30.8 % 12.1 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, a reconciliation of selected items as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to adjusted Non-GAAP items is as follows:

GAAP ADJUSTED NON-GAAP (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets Restructuring Program Related Costs and Other Costs Business Combination Related Costs and Fair Value Adjustments Credit Risk and Fair Value Adjustments Tax Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments Income Tax Related Adjustments Total Non-GAAP Adjustments Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 GROSS PROFIT $ 579 32 (1 ) 1 — — — $ 32 $ 611 % OF NET SALES 56.4 % 59.5 % SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 385 (24 ) (1 ) (5 ) — — — (30 ) 355 % OF NET SALES 37.5 % 34.6 % RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES 37 — — — — — — — 37 RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COSTS 3 — (3 ) — — — — (3 ) — OPERATING INCOME 154 56 3 6 — — — 65 219 % OF NET SALES 15.0 % 21.3 % OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSE 5 — — 13 (4 ) — — 9 14 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 149 56 3 (7 ) 4 — — 56 205 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 32 — — — — 13 2 15 47 % OF PRE-TAX INCOME 21.5 % 22.9 % LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS — — — NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DENTSPLY SIRONA $ 117 $ 41 $ 158 % OF NET SALES 11.4 % 15.4 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.53 $ 0.19 $ 0.72





For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the following table presents the details of the "Restructuring program related costs and other costs" column in the above table and the affected line item in the Consolidated Statements of Operations:



(in millions) Costs related to restructuring plans Professional services costs Total Cost of products sold $ (1 ) $ — $ (1 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses — 1 1 Restructuring and other costs 3 — 3 Total $ 2 $ 1 $ 3

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, a reconciliation of selected items as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to adjusted Non-GAAP items is as follows:

GAAP ADJUSTED NON-GAAP (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets Restructuring Program Related Costs and Other Costs Business Combination Related Costs and Fair Value Adjustments Tax Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments Income Tax Related Adjustments Total Non-GAAP Adjustments Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 GROSS PROFIT $ 468 29 — 1 — — $ 30 $ 498 % OF NET SALES 53.5 % 57.0 % SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 359 (19 ) (6 ) (1 ) — — (26 ) 333 % OF NET SALES 41.1 % 38.1 % RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES 34 — — — — — — 34 GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT 157 — (157 ) — — — (157 ) — RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COSTS 43 — (43 ) — — — (43 ) — OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (125 ) 48 206 2 — — 256 131 % OF NET SALES (14.3 %) 15.0 % OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSE 5 — — — — — — 5 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (130 ) 48 206 2 — — 256 126 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 10 — — — 27 (6 ) 21 31 % OF PRE-TAX (LOSS) INCOME (7.7 %) 24.6 % LESS: NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS — — — NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DENTSPLY SIRONA $ (140 ) $ 235 $ 95 % OF NET SALES (16.0 %) 10.9 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ (0.63 ) $ 1.06 $ 0.43 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted GAAP net loss per common share 220.9 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted Non-GAAP net income per common share 222.3

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the following table presents the details of the "Restructuring program related costs and other costs" column in the above table and the affected line item in the Consolidated Statements of Operations: