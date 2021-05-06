Sprague Resources LP Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague”) (NYSE: SRLP) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net sales were $1,036.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net sales of $959.9 million for the first quarter of 2020.

GAAP net income was $48.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $46.7 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted gross margin* was $106.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted gross margin of $83.1 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $61.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $42.4 million for the first quarter of 2020.

“Sprague’s Adjusted EBITDA increased by 46% over last year as our Refined Products and Natural Gas businesses captured opportunities associated with the modestly colder weather. At the same time, continued efforts to manage costs yielded a 90% increase in distributable cash flow*, representing over 3x coverage for the quarter,” said David Glendon, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Refined Products

Volumes in the Refined Products segment increased 7% to 515.8 million gallons in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 480.5 million gallons in the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted gross margin in the Refined Products segment increased $15.2 million, or 43%, to $51.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $35.8 million in the first quarter of 2020.

“Colder temperatures and associated stronger demand generated improved results in our Refined Products business,” stated Mr. Glendon.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas segment volumes increased 3% to 18.8 million Bcf in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 18.3 million Bcf in the first quarter of 2020.

Natural Gas adjusted gross margin increased $11.3 million, or 38%, to $41.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $29.8 million for the first quarter of 2020.

“Natural Gas results were strong due to more typical winter weather and volatility creating opportunities for our logistical capabilities,” added Mr. Glendon.

Materials Handling

Materials Handling adjusted gross margin decreased by $3.5 million, to $12.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $15.6 million for the first quarter of 2020.



“Materials Handling decreased primarily due to timing of salt deliveries,” concluded Mr. Glendon.

2021 Guidance

With regard to Sprague’s anticipated 2021 financial results, and assuming normal weather and market structure conditions, we expect to achieve the following:

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $105 million to $120 million.



Quarterly Distribution

On April 23, 2021, the Board of Directors of Sprague’s general partner, Sprague Resources GP LLC, announced a cash distribution of $0.6675 per unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, equivalent to the previous quarter. The distribution will be paid on May 10, 2021 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 4, 2021.

Financial Results Conference Call

Management will review Sprague’s first quarter 2021 financial results in a teleconference call for analysts and investors today, May 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST.

(Financial Tables Below)

Sprague Resources LP

Summary Financial Data

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Income Statements Data: Net sales $ 1,036,134 $ 959,879 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of products sold (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization) 924,782 850,020 Operating expenses 19,232 20,812 Selling, general and administrative 25,239 20,033 Depreciation and amortization 8,482 8,598 Total operating costs and expenses 977,735 899,463 Operating income 58,399 60,416 Other income 2 — Interest income 67 175 Interest expense (8,815 ) (11,286 ) Income before income taxes 49,653 49,305 Income tax provision (871 ) (2,571 ) Net income 48,782 46,734 Incentive distributions declared — (2,072 ) Limited partners’ interest in net income $ 48,782 $ 44,662 Net income per limited partner unit: Common - basic $ 2.04 $ 1.96 Common - diluted $ 2.04 $ 1.95 Units used to compute net income per limited partner unit: Common - basic 23,893,846 22,820,983 Common - diluted 23,893,846 22,871,748 Distribution declared per unit $ 0.6675 $ 0.6675









Sprague Resources LP

Volume, Net Sales and Adjusted Gross Margin by Segment

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) ($ and volumes in thousands) Volumes: Refined products (gallons) 515,845 480,486 Natural gas (MMBtus) 18,835 18,328 Materials handling (short tons) 466 886 Materials handling (gallons) 57,859 78,447 Net Sales: Refined products $ 916,201 $ 841,942 Natural gas 102,575 95,778 Materials handling 12,046 15,557 Other operations 5,312 6,602 Total net sales $ 1,036,134 $ 959,879 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Gross Margin: Operating income $ 58,399 $ 60,416 Operating costs and expenses not allocated to operating segments: Operating expenses 19,232 20,812 Selling, general and administrative 25,239 20,033 Depreciation and amortization 8,482 8,598 Add/(deduct): Change in unrealized (loss) gain on inventory (26,257 ) (13,549 ) Change in unrealized value on natural gas transportation contracts 21,116 (13,199 ) Total adjusted gross margin: $ 106,211 $ 83,111 Adjusted Gross Margin: Refined products $ 51,033 $ 35,792 Natural gas 41,089 29,787 Materials handling 12,076 15,581 Other operations 2,013 1,951 Total adjusted gross margin $ 106,211 $ 83,111









Sprague Resources LP

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, Adjusted

EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow: Net income $ 48,782 $ 46,734 Add/(deduct): Interest expense, net 8,748 11,111 Tax provision 871 2,571 Depreciation and amortization 8,482 8,598 EBITDA $ 66,883 $ 69,014 Add/(deduct): Change in unrealized (loss) gain on inventory (26,257 ) (13,549 ) Change in unrealized value on natural gas transportation contracts 21,116 (13,199 ) Gain on sale of fixed assets not in the ordinary course of business including gain on insurance recoveries (2 ) — Acquisition related expenses — 1 Other adjustments (1) 35 159 Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,775 $ 42,426 Add/(deduct): Cash interest expense, net (7,367 ) (9,830 ) Cash taxes (983 ) (3,061 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (2,008 ) (2,763 ) Equity-based compensation — 409 Elimination of expense relating to incentive compensation and directors fees expected to be paid in common units 2,368 (168 ) Other 6 1,187 Distributable cash flow $ 53,791 $ 28,200

(1) Represents the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to the 2017 Coen Energy acquisition and other expense.





