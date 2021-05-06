Vantage Drilling International Reports First Quarter for 2021

HOUSTON, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $36.0 million or $2.74 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2021, based on the weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $30.6 million or $2.33 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2020.



As of March 31, 2021, Vantage had approximately $152.2 million in cash, including $11.9 million of restricted cash, compared to $154.5 million in cash, including $12.5 million of restricted cash at December 31, 2020. The Company used $15.4 million in cash from operations in 2021 compared to $31.3 million used during the same period of 2020.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: “The first quarter appeared to mark the early stages of a recovery for the industry with signs of improving tendering and contract activity. Indeed, we added approximately $127 million of backlog during the quarter. We were able to build off of the momentum that began early this year and, in March, we successfully reactivated the Topaz Driller to begin its campaign in Montenegro. As previously indicated, we expect to reactivate the Sapphire Driller and Aquamarine Driller later in the second quarter 2021 to begin their drilling campaigns in West Africa and Southeast Asia, respectively.”

Mr. Toma continued, “At current levels of Brent prices, we believe that shallow water activity is stabilizing and we remain optimistic that deepwater could begin to recover later this year. As always, we continue to focus on leveraging our efficient management platform, to put our rigs back to work while also managing rigs for others, operate safely and efficiently and preserve cash while delivering high caliber service to our clients.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, drilling units owned by others.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

2020

Revenue Contract drilling services $ 17,725 $ 44,319 Reimbursables and other 2,441 7,137 Total revenue 20,166 51,456 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 25,357 48,555 General and administrative 5,495 7,170 Depreciation 14,125 18,016 Total operating costs and expenses 44,977 73,741 Loss from operations (24,811 ) (22,285 ) Other (expense) income Interest income 100 701 Interest expense and other financing charges (8,510 ) (8,420 ) Other, net (614 ) 2,355 Total other expense (9,024 ) (5,364 ) Loss before income taxes (33,835 ) (27,649 ) Income tax provision 2,162 2,921 Net loss (35,997 ) (30,570 ) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (13 ) 2 Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (35,984 ) $ (30,572 ) Loss per share Basic and Diluted $ (2.74 ) $ (2.33 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, Basic and Diluted 13,115 13,115 Vantage Drilling International Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

2020

Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 14,149 $ 21,474 Deepwater 7,244 20,039 Operations support 2,212 3,437 Reimbursables 1,752 3,605 $ 25,357 $ 48,555 Utilization Jackups 30.7 % 88.9 % Deepwater 49.1 % 61.8 %





Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands, except share and par value information) (Unaudited) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,381 $ 141,945 Restricted cash 7,798 7,996 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5.0 million, respectively 25,147 24,717 Materials and supplies 49,456 49,861 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,538 29,151 Total current assets 243,320 253,670 Property and equipment Property and equipment 795,349 794,944 Accumulated depreciation (292,684 ) (278,562 ) Property and equipment, net 502,665 516,382 Operating lease ROU assets 3,583 3,997 Other assets 14,230 12,126 Total assets $ 763,798 $ 786,175 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 24,588 $ 25,466 Other current liabilities 39,994 24,734 Total current liabilities 64,582 50,200 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $4,371 and $4,781, respectively 345,629 345,219 Other long-term liabilities 14,293 15,011 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 633,727 634,181 Accumulated deficit (295,639 ) (259,655 ) Controlling interest shareholders' equity 338,101 374,539 Noncontrolling interests 1,193 1,206 Total equity 339,294 375,745 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 763,798 $ 786,175





Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (35,997 ) $ (30,570 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation expense 14,125 18,016 Amortization of debt financing costs 410 410 Share-based compensation expense 306 698 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (150 ) 102 Gain on disposal of assets (2,733 ) — Gain on settlement of restructuring agreement — (2,278 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (430 ) (20,373 ) Materials and Supplies 9 514 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,766 ) 586 Other assets (2,069 ) 1,877 Accounts payable (878 ) (6,288 ) Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities 13,822 6,032 Net cash used in operating activities (15,351 ) (31,274 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (456 ) (1,196 ) Net proceeds from sale of Titanium Explorer 13,557 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 13,101 (1,196 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Contributions from holders of noncontrolling interests — — Debt issuance costs — — Net cash provided by financing activities — — Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (2,250 ) (32,470 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 154,487 242,945 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 152,237 $ 210,475

