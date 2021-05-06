Suki Launches Suki Experts, A Panel of Physician Leaders To Inform Clinical AI Tools

Redwood City, CA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suki, the leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for health care, announced today Suki Experts, a diverse and experienced panel of clinicians currently using Suki AI Assistant, who will inform and advise the company in its mission to create AI-powered clinical tools. This growth in physician input is also marked by Dr. Erin Palm’s promotion to Vice President of Clinical, and by Dr. Alexa Bisinger joining the Clinical team to lead Suki Experts as Medical Director.

“I founded Suki with the core belief that you cannot develop technology tools for clinicians without insight into their practices, needs, and routines. The convening of our expert panel represents the next level of our commitment to making technology for physicians by physicians,” said Punit Soni, CEO of Suki. “We are excited to have Dr. Bisinger’s clinical experience and insight, as well as her leadership of this impressive group as we continue to center our work on the physician experience.”

In addition to her work at Suki, Dr. Bisinger is a practicing Emergency Physician in the VA Health System. Prior to joining Suki, she was the Medical Director for the Dignity GoHealth foundation and COO of First Opinion, Inc., which provided virtual healthcare services through a digital AI enabled chat platform. As Medical Director at Suki, she will leverage her clinical, business, and technology experience to shape product development, business strategy, and solution implementation.

Dr. Bisinger joins Suki under the leadership of Dr. Erin Palm, a practicing trauma surgeon with Kaiser Permanente and a clinical assistant professor of surgery at Stanford. After three years as Suki’s Head of Product, Dr. Palm is taking on a new role as the Vice President of Clinical where she will focus on growing Suki’s relationships with providers and users across the country in order to develop voice technology best suited to physicians across specialties.

“To be successful, companies that develop healthcare technology need an intimate understanding of the provider experience and context to bridge that gap. Suki has demonstrated dedication to physicians’ needs through the convening of Suki Experts,” said Dr. Bisinger. “We have seen that for healthcare AI to successfully serve all people, its development needs input from diverse backgrounds and perspectives. I’m excited to work with this impressive group that brings a breadth of experience both clinically and personally.”

The initiation of Suki Experts formalizes a process through which Suki can gather regular physician feedback, echoing the company’s core value of creating user-focused technology. This growth comes at a time of great momentum for Suki after several recent partnership announcements, including the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the Pandion Alliance. Suki has also grown its active user base by 60 percent over the past year, and recently received an honorable mention for the Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award in the AI and Data category. To learn more about Suki and the company’s work to improve the physician experience, visit www.suki.ai.

