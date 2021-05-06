Core-Mark Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net Income Increased 98% to $8.5 Million; Adjusted EBITDA (1) Increased 25% to $44.3 Million



Diluted EPS increased to $0.19 per share, or $0.36 Excluding LIFO Expense (2)

Reduced operating expenses by 2.5% to $203.4 Million

Announced $0.13 Dividend Payable June 25, 2021

Reaffirmed 2021 Full Year Guidance



WESTLAKE, Texas, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) (“the Company”), one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America, announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“We continue to drive positive momentum in the business by executing on our strategic priorities made possible by the hard work and dedication of the Core-Mark family and strong partnerships with our customers and vendors,” said Scott E. McPherson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Results for the first quarter also reflect positive momentum in the COVID-19 recovery with continued sequential quarter improvement in sales mix and margins headlined by March representing the first month of positive same store growth in non-cigarettes since the start of the pandemic. The quarter also saw the early benefit of our sales force restructuring and continued improvement in our warehouse and delivery key performance metrics. As we enter the second quarter we are well positioned to deliver on our commitments to our customers and shareholders.”

First Quarter Results

Net sales in the first quarter of 2021 were $3.93 billion compared to $3.94 billion for the same period in 2020. Adjusting for the impacts of foreign exchange and one less selling day this year, total net sales increased approximately 1% for the first quarter of 2021.

Cigarette sales increased 0.2% to $2,587.7 million, driven primarily by a 7.2% increase in the average sales price per carton attributable primarily to cigarette manufacturers’ price increases, partially offset by a 6.6% decrease in carton sales. The decline in carton sales primarily reflects a decrease in carton sales to existing customers, a net decrease in the number of stores serviced during the quarter and one less selling day. Non-cigarette sales decreased 0.9% to $1,344.5 million, with the largest declines in the food and candy categories, partially offset by sales growth of other tobacco products (“OTP”), beverages and health, beauty and general products. Sales trends late in the first quarter reflected increased normalization of consumer behavior towards more pre-COVID levels, with results in March reflecting an increase in non-cigarette same store sales. Non-cigarette sales rebounded to 34.2% of total net sales for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 33.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Note (1): See the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) to Net Income (U.S. GAAP) in the tables below

Note (2): See the reconciliation of Diluted Earnings Per Share Excluding LIFO Expense (Non-GAAP) to Diluted Earnings Per Share (U.S. GAAP) in the tables below

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2021 decreased 0.5% to $217.4 million from $218.4 million for the same period in 2020, driven primarily by an increase in LIFO expense, an OTP tax claim and a shift in sales mix within our non-cigarette category to lower margin products driven primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by higher inventory holding gains. Remaining gross profit (“RGP”), a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased 3.2% to $210.2 million from $217.1 million.

The following table reconciles RGP to gross profit, its most directly comparable financial measure under U.S. GAAP:

RECONCILIATION OF REMAINING GROSS PROFIT (NON-GAAP) TO GROSS PROFIT (U.S. GAAP) (Unaudited and $ in millions) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Amounts Amounts % Change Gross profit $ 217.4 $ 218.4 (0.5 ) % Cigarette inventory holding gains (12.5 ) (9.1 ) Cigarette tax stamp inventory holding gains (8.3 ) — OTP tax claim 3.1 — LIFO expense 10.5 7.8 Remaining gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 210.2 $ 217.1 (3.2 ) %

Gross profit margin for the first quarter was 5.53% of total net sales compared to 5.54% for the same period in 2020. RGP margin decreased 16 basis points to 5.35% for the first quarter driven by a decline in non-cigarette RGP margin of 30 basis points due primarily to a shift in the sales mix toward lower margin items associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower gross profit margins in certain categories. In addition, RGP margin was impacted by a decline in cigarette RGP margins of 5 basis points due primarily to the impact of price inflation.

The Company’s operating expenses decreased 2.5% to $203.4 million from $208.6 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease in operating expenses was driven primarily by increased productivity and cost savings initiatives. Operating expenses as a percentage of RGP was 96.8% compared to 96.1% for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in operating expenses as a percentage of RGP was due primarily to higher RGP margins and lower employee bonus expense in the first quarter of 2020.

Net income increased 98% to $8.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $4.3 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 25% to $44.3 million compared to $35.3 million for the first quarter of 2020.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net income, its most directly comparable financial measure under U.S. GAAP:

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) TO NET INCOME (U.S. GAAP) (Unaudited and $ in millions) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 % Change Net income $ 8.5 $ 4.3 97.7 % Interest expense, net(1) 3.1 3.5 Provision for income taxes 2.6 1.8 Depreciation and amortization 17.4 15.7 LIFO expense 10.5 7.8 Stock-based compensation expense 2.4 2.0 Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net (0.2 ) 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 44.3 $ 35.3 25.5 %

(1) Interest expense, net, is reported net of interest income.

Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) increased to $0.19 for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $0.09 for the same period in 2020. Diluted EPS excluding LIFO expense, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $0.36 for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $0.22 for the same period in 2020. See the attached “Supplemental Schedule for Items Impacting Diluted EPS.”

Balance Sheet and Liquidity



The outstanding balance on the Company’s revolving credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) was $259.0 million as of March 31, 2021 compared with $258.0 million as of December 31, 2020. The amount available to draw on the Credit Facility was $406.9 million as of March 31, 2021 compared with $402.4 million as of December 31, 2020. Free cash flow for the first quarter of 2021 was approximately $36.1 million, a portion of which was used to fund dividend payments of $6.2 million.

On February 26, 2021, the Company entered into an Eleventh Amendment to its Credit Facility, which primarily extended the maturity date from March 28, 2022 to February 26, 2026 on terms generally consistent with the previous facility.

Dividend

Core-Mark’s Board of Directors has approved a $0.13 cash dividend per common share, or $0.52 on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on June 25, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 21, 2021.

2021 Full Year Guidance

The Company reaffirms guidance for the full year of 2021. Net sales are expected to be between $17.2 billion and $17.5 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $208 million and $218 million. The 2021 Adjusted EBITDA guidance assumes our operating expense run-rate will benefit from cost savings initiatives and operational efficiency gains realized in 2020, partially offset by the return of certain costs including 401(k) matching, travel and meetings expense and health and welfare expenses.

This guidance assumes $28 million in cigarette inventory holding gains based on three anticipated price increases from the major cigarette manufacturers in 2021.

Diluted EPS for the full year is expected to be between $1.39 and $1.54. Diluted EPS, excluding LIFO expense, is expected to be between $1.90 and $2.06. Key assumptions in the guidance include $32.0 million of LIFO expense, a 26.5% tax rate and 45.4 million fully diluted shares outstanding. The Company’s guidance assumes no new acquisitions or large customer market share gains. Capital expenditures for 2021 are expected to be approximately $45 million, which will be utilized primarily for maintenance and technology initiatives as well as upgrades to certain distribution facilities and the relocation of one distribution facility. The Company expects to generate free cash flow in 2021 of $80 million to $100 million.

Core-Mark

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 40,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider). Core-Mark services traditional convenience stores, grocers, drug stores, mass merchants, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. For more information, please visit www.core-mark.com .

CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43.5 $ 22.8 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $15.7 and $16.5 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 377.9 362.6 Other receivables, net 94.8 105.5 Inventories, net 756.5 758.5 Deposits and prepayments 86.8 87.8 Total current assets 1,359.5 1,337.2 Property and equipment, net 280.8 276.0 Operating lease right-of-use assets 202.7 203.6 Goodwill 72.8 72.8 Other intangible assets, net 38.5 40.7 Other non-current assets, net 27.8 24.4 Total assets $ 1,982.1 $ 1,954.7 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 250.0 $ 190.9 Book overdrafts 33.0 31.1 Cigarette and tobacco taxes payable 257.5 302.9 Operating lease liabilities 33.2 32.9 Accrued liabilities 174.5 188.0 Total current liabilities 748.2 745.8 Long-term debt 352.9 344.5 Deferred income taxes 18.1 2.1 Long-term operating lease liabilities 179.7 179.7 Other long-term liabilities 11.8 12.5 Claims liabilities 38.6 38.2 Total liabilities 1,349.3 1,322.8 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value (150,000,000 shares authorized; 53,160,505 and 52,918,347 shares issued; 45,163,705 and 44,921,547 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 0.5 0.5 Additional paid-in capital 296.6 298.3 Treasury stock at cost (7,996,800 shares of common stock at each of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) (123.0 ) (123.0 ) Retained earnings 461.9 459.7 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3.2 ) (3.6 ) Total stockholders’ equity 632.8 631.9 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,982.1 $ 1,954.7





CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 3,932.2 $ 3,939.3 Cost of goods sold 3,714.8 3,720.9 Gross profit 217.4 218.4 Warehousing and distribution expenses 137.3 142.4 Selling, general and administrative expenses 63.4 63.9 Amortization of intangible assets 2.7 2.3 Total operating expenses 203.4 208.6 Income from operations 14.0 9.8 Interest expense, net (3.1 ) (3.5 ) Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net 0.2 (0.2 ) Income before income taxes 11.1 6.1 Provision for income taxes (2.6 ) (1.8 ) Net income $ 8.5 $ 4.3 Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.19 $ 0.09 Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.19 $ 0.09 Basic weighted-average shares 45.2 45.3 Diluted weighted-average shares 45.4 45.4 (1) Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated based on unrounded actual amounts.





CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 8.5 $ 4.3 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: LIFO and inventory provisions 10.3 8.0 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.3 0.2 Stock-based compensation expense 2.4 2.0 Credit loss expense, net 0.6 1.8 Impairment charge and other 0.1 0.3 Depreciation and amortization 17.4 15.7 Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net (0.2 ) 0.2 Deferred income taxes 16.0 0.8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (15.7 ) 12.0 Other receivables, net 10.9 (5.5 ) Inventories, net (7.3 ) (102.4 ) Deposits, prepayments and other non-current assets (0.7 ) 31.8 Accounts payable 58.9 79.5 Cigarette and tobacco taxes payable (46.0 ) (17.9 ) Claims, accrued and other long-term liabilities (14.1 ) 1.7 Net cash provided by operating activities 41.4 32.5 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property and equipment, net (4.9 ) (5.0 ) Capitalization of software and related development costs (0.4 ) (0.8 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5.3 ) (5.8 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving credit facility 497.4 489.7 Repayments under revolving credit facility (496.4 ) (501.5 ) Payments of financing costs (2.8 ) — Payments on finance leases (5.3 ) (2.4 ) Dividends paid (6.2 ) (5.6 ) Repurchases of common stock — (5.4 ) Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (4.1 ) (2.4 ) Increase in book overdrafts 1.9 12.4 Net cash used in financing activities (15.5 ) (15.2 ) Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates 0.1 0.4 Change in cash and cash equivalents 20.7 11.9 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 22.8 14.1 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 43.5 $ 26.0 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid during the period for: Income taxes, net $ (4.7 ) $ (3.2 ) Interest $ (1.1 ) $ (2.6 ) Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining new right-of-use assets $ 11.0 $ 6.3 Finance lease liabilities arising from obtaining new right-of-use assets $ 12.8 $ 10.5





CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDING LIFO EXPENSE (NON-GAAP) TO

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (U.S. GAAP) SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE FOR ITEMS IMPACTING DILUTED EPS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (a)(b) 2020 (a)(b) % Change Net income $ 8.5 $ 4.3 97.7 % Diluted shares 45.4 45.4 Diluted EPS $ 0.19 $ 0.09 111.1 % LIFO expense 0.17 0.13 Diluted EPS excluding LIFO expense (Non-GAAP) $ 0.36 $ 0.22 63.6 % Additional Items Impacting Diluted EPS: Cigarette inventory holding gains(1) $ 0.20 $ 0.15 Cigarette tax stamp inventory holding gains(2) 0.13 — OTP tax claim(3) (0.06 ) — (a) Amounts and percentages have been rounded for presentation purposes and may differ from unrounded results.

(b) The per share impacts of the above items were calculated using a tax rate of 27.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, versus 26.0% for the same period in 2020. (1) Cigarette inventory holding gains Cigarette inventory holding gains were $12.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, respectively versus $9.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, respectively. (2) Cigarette tax stamp inventory holding gains Cigarette tax stamp inventory holding gains were $8.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. (3) OTP tax claim OTP tax claim of $3.8 million recognized in the three months ended March 31, 2021, relates to a tax audit in Ontario for the years 2014 through 2018.





CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REMAINING GROSS PROFIT (NON-GAAP) (In millions, except percentages)(1) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Gross profit $ 217.4 $ 218.4 Cigarette inventory holding gains (12.5 ) (9.1 ) Cigarette tax stamp inventory holding gains (8.3 ) — OTP tax claim 3.1 — LIFO expense 10.5 7.8 Remaining gross profit (non-GAAP) $ 210.2 $ 217.1 Warehousing and distribution expenses $ 137.3 $ 142.4 Selling, general and administrative expenses 63.4 63.9 Amortization of intangible assets 2.7 2.3 Total operating expenses $ 203.4 $ 208.6 Warehouse and distribution expense as a percentage of remaining gross profit (non-GAAP) 65.3 % 65.6 % Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of remaining gross profit (non-GAAP) 30.2 % 29.4 % Amortization of intangible assets as a percentage of remaining gross profit (non-GAAP) 1.3 % 1.1 % Total operating expense as a percentage of remaining gross profit (non-GAAP) 96.8 % 96.1 %

(1) Amounts and percentages have been rounded for presentation purposes and may differ from unrounded results.



RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(Unaudited and in millions)