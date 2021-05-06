Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Record Full-Year Results

Company Exceeds Full Year 2021 Guidance for Revenue, Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow



Revenue was $237.8 Million in Q4 and $943.4 in Full-Year Fiscal 2021

Record Diluted EPS of $3.25 for Full-Year Fiscal 2021

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Fiscal 2021 of $235.6 million and Record Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $213.4 Million in Full-Year Fiscal 2021

Provides Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Outlook for Revenue and Earnings Per Share of $957 to $962 Million and $3.58 or More, Respectively



TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

“We exceeded full year 2021 guidance by generating solid earnings and cash flow growth along with market share gains. This performance is a testament to our proven business strategy and the benefits of our leading and diverse portfolio of brands, especially against the backdrop of the unique pandemic business environment that disrupted several of our categories in fiscal 2021. We expect our business attributes to continue to create value in the upcoming fiscal year as we anticipate returning to sales growth and continue to leverage our strong free cash flow to execute our capital allocation strategy,” said Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Reported revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 5.4% to $237.8 million versus $251.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Revenues decreased 6.6% excluding the impact of foreign currency. The revenue performance for the quarter was driven by strong performance across the majority of the Company’s key brands versus their respective categories, but was more than offset by reduced consumption for certain brands where the category has been disrupted by the COVID-19 virus, including the comparison against a sharp rise in consumption during the fourth quarter fiscal 2020 as consumers “stocked up” on products as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

Reported net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $35.5 million, compared to the prior year quarter’s net income of $37.0 million. Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $39.9 million in the fourth quarter fiscal 2021 compared to the prior year quarter’s adjusted net income of $41.9 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.70 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $0.73 in the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share were $0.79 per share for fourth quarter fiscal 2021, compared to $0.82 per share in fourth quarter fiscal 2020.

The adjustment of net income in the fourth quarter fiscal 2021 includes a loss on extinguishment of debt and the related income tax effects. Adjustments to net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 included costs associated with a new logistics provider and location and the related income tax effects of the adjustment.

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Reported revenues for fiscal 2021 totaled $943.4 million, a decrease of 2.0%, compared to revenues of $963.0 million in fiscal 2020. The revenue performance for fiscal 2021 was driven by solid consumption across the majority of the Company’s portfolio and a benefit associated with higher retailer order patterns to refill customer’s supply chains, offset by reduced consumption for certain brands where the category has been impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

Reported net income for fiscal 2021 totaled $164.7 million versus the prior year net income of $142.3 million. Non-GAAP adjusted net income for fiscal 2021 was $164.0 million, versus the prior year adjusted net income of $151.3 million. Diluted earnings per share were $3.25 for fiscal 2021 compared to $2.78 per share in the prior year. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share were $3.24 per share for fiscal 2021 compared to $2.96 in the prior fiscal year.

The adjustments to net income in fiscal 2021 related to the final regulations issued during the second fiscal quarter for certain tax elements imposed under the domestic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which resulted in a one-time discrete benefit associated with the utilization of foreign tax credits, as well as a loss on extinguishment of debt and the related income tax effects of the adjustments.

Adjustments to net income in fiscal 2020 included costs associated with a new logistics provider and location as well as a loss on extinguishment of debt, and the related income tax effects of each adjustment.

Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for fourth quarter fiscal 2021 was $59.1 million, compared to $56.1 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $54.2 million compared to $52.5 million in the prior year. The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for fiscal 2021 was $235.6 million, an increase compared to $217.1 million during the prior year. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in fiscal 2021 was $213.4 million compared to $206.8 million in the prior year. The change in free cash flow versus the prior year was attributable to higher operating income and lower interest costs.

The Company's net debt position as of March 31, 2021 was approximately $1.5 billion and the Company's covenant-defined leverage ratio was 4.2x. During the fourth quarter the Company reduced debt outstanding by $65 million and repurchased approximately $2 million in stock as authorized in the Company’s share repurchase program. For the full year, the Company repurchased approximately $12 million in stock as authorized in the Company’s share repurchase program. On March 1st, 2021 the Company issued $600 million of new senior notes which replaced the same principal of senior notes previously due in fiscal 2024. The new notes extend the maturity of the amount to April 1, 2031 with over $15 million in annual interest savings.

Segment Review

North American OTC Healthcare: Segment revenues of $211.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the prior year comparable quarter's revenues of $219.8 million. The fourth quarter fiscal 2021 revenue performance was driven by strong performance across a majority of the Company’s key brands versus their respective categories, but was more than offset by reduced consumption for certain brands where the category has been disrupted by the COVID-19 virus and the comparison against a sharp rise in consumption during the year earlier as consumers “stocked up” on products as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

For fiscal year 2021, reported revenues for the North American OTC Healthcare segment of $849.3 million compared to $859.4 million in the prior fiscal year. The modest decrease in revenue versus the prior year comparable period benefited from an increase in consumption levels for the majority of the Company’s core brand portfolio as well as a benefit in the first quarter 2021 associated with higher retailer order patterns to refill customer’s supply chains, offset primarily by a reduction in consumption for certain brands where the category consumption levels have been impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

International OTC Healthcare: Segment fiscal fourth quarter 2021 revenues totaled $26.3 million, compared to $31.4 million reported in the prior year comparable period. The revenue decrease versus the prior year related primarily to the comparison against a sharp rise in consumption during the fourth quarter fiscal 2020 as consumers “stocked up” on certain products such as Hydralyte as a result of the COVID-19 virus, partially offset by a foreign currency benefit of approximately $3 million.

For fiscal year 2021, reported revenues for the International OTC Healthcare segment were $94.0 million versus the prior year revenues of $103.6 million, driven by reduced consumption for certain brands impacted by the COVID-19 virus, such as Hydralyte as well as a foreign currency benefit of approximately $4 million.

Commentary and Outlook for Fiscal 2022

Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “A year ago, we entered fiscal 2021 with a backdrop of uncertainty prevalent across the economy due to many factors resulting from COVID-19. Our time-tested business attributes and strategy worked to our favor: leading #1 market share brand positions, agile marketing ability, a diversified brand portfolio, and a robust eCommerce strategy, among many others – all helping to generate continued market share gains. This enabled solid fiscal year financial results and we expect to benefit once again from these attributes in fiscal 2022 and beyond.”

He continued, “In fiscal 2022, we expect organic growth to track in-line with our long-term expectations for our leading brand portfolio, except for certain COVID-disrupted categories, where we anticipate stable performance versus FY21 levels. Meanwhile, we anticipate our solid financial profile to enable cash flow growth in fiscal ’22 and strong low-double-digit earnings growth. This financial outlook will continue to fuel our disciplined capital allocation strategy of continued debt reduction, enabling us to focus on long-term top- and bottom-line growth prospects,” Mr. Lombardi concluded.

Fiscal 2022 Full-Year Outlook Revenue $957 to 962 million Organic Growth 1.5% to 2.0% Adjusted E.P.S. $3.58 or more Free Cash Flow $225 million or more

Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Conference Call, Accompanying Slide Presentation and Replay

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Information

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we have provided certain non-GAAP financial information in this release to aid investors in understanding the Company's performance. Each non-GAAP financial measure is defined and reconciled to its most closely related GAAP financial measure in the “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this earnings release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "strategy," "outlook," "projection," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "believe”, "enables," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. The "forward-looking statements" include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operating results including revenues, organic growth, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow, the Company’s ability to execute on its capital allocation strategy and reduce debt, and the Company’s ability to create long-term value for stakeholders. These statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those expected as a result of a variety of factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and business and economic conditions, consumer trends, the impact of the Company’s advertising and promotional and new product development initiatives, customer inventory management initiatives, fluctuating foreign exchange rates, competitive pressures, and the ability of the Company’s third party manufacturers and logistics providers and suppliers to meet demand for its products and to reduce costs. A discussion of other factors that could cause results to vary is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare markets, sells, manufactures and distributes consumer healthcare products to retail outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Year

Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total Revenues 237,761 251,235 943,365 963,010 Cost of Sales Cost of sales excluding depreciation 99,047 106,236 389,670 406,554 Cost of sales depreciation 1,658 1,089 6,223 4,233 Cost of sales 100,705 107,325 395,893 410,787 Gross profit 137,056 143,910 547,472 552,223 Operating Expenses Advertising and marketing 36,417 40,167 140,589 147,194 General and administrative 23,823 23,584 85,540 89,112 Depreciation and amortization 5,879 6,242 23,941 24,762 Total operating expenses 66,119 69,993 250,070 261,068 Operating income 70,937 73,917 297,402 291,155 Other (income) expense Interest expense, net 18,983 22,452 82,328 96,224 Loss on extinguishment of debt 12,327 — 12,327 2,155 Other (income) expense, net (746 ) 930 (1,366 ) 1,625 Total other expense, net 30,564 23,382 93,289 100,004 Income before income taxes 40,373 50,535 204,113 191,151 Provision for income taxes 4,859 13,489 39,431 48,870 Net income $ 35,514 $ 37,046 $ 164,682 $ 142,281 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.74 $ 3.28 $ 2.81 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.73 $ 3.25 $ 2.78 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 50,031 50,367 50,210 50,723 Diluted 50,512 50,878 50,605 51,140 Comprehensive income, net of tax: Currency translation adjustments (2,106 ) (12,052 ) 20,333 (12,363 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swaps 698 (4,864 ) 3,045 (4,864 ) Unrecognized net (loss) gain on pension plans (1,162 ) (1,187 ) 1,172 (1,187 ) Net gain on pension distribution reclassified to net income — — (190 ) — Total other comprehensive (loss) income (2,570 ) (18,103 ) 24,360 (18,414 ) Comprehensive income $ 32,944 $ 18,943 $ 189,042 $ 123,867





Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) March 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,302 $ 94,760 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $16,457 and $20,194, respectively 114,671 150,517 Inventories 114,959 116,026 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,903 4,351 Total current assets 269,835 365,654 Property, plant and equipment, net 70,059 55,988 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,722 28,888 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 8,986 5,842 Goodwill 578,079 575,179 Intangible assets, net 2,475,729 2,479,391 Other long-term assets 2,863 2,963 Total Assets $ 3,429,273 $ 3,513,905 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 45,978 $ 62,375 Accrued interest payable 6,312 9,911 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 5,858 5,612 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 2,588 1,220 Other accrued liabilities 61,402 70,763 Total current liabilities 122,138 149,881 Long-term debt, net 1,479,653 1,730,300 Deferred income tax liabilities 434,050 407,812 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 19,706 24,877 Long-term finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 6,816 4,626 Other long-term liabilities 8,612 25,438 Total Liabilities 2,070,975 2,342,934 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock - $0.01 par value Authorized - 5,000 shares Issued and outstanding - None — — Common stock - $0.01 par value Authorized - 250,000 shares Issued – 53,999 shares at March 31, 2021 and 53,805 shares at March 31, 2020 540 538 Additional paid-in capital 499,508 488,116 Treasury stock, at cost – 4,088 shares at March 31, 2021 and 3,719 at March 31, 2020 (130,732 ) (117,623 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (19,801 ) (44,161 ) Retained earnings 1,008,783 844,101 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,358,298 1,170,971 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,429,273 $ 3,513,905





Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Year Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net income $ 164,682 $ 142,281 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,164 28,995 Loss on sale or disposal of property and equipment 220 713 Deferred income taxes 18,628 13,852 Amortization of debt origination costs 4,979 3,812 Stock-based compensation costs 8,543 7,644 Loss on extinguishment of debt 12,327 2,155 Non-cash operating lease cost 7,082 8,786 Impairment loss 2,434 — Other (7,854 ) 84 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 36,872 (2,849 ) Inventories 2,972 2,930 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,227 ) 687 Accounts payable (17,342 ) 6,210 Accrued liabilities (14,912 ) 12,096 Operating lease liabilities (6,718 ) (8,824 ) Other (3,243 ) (1,448 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 235,607 217,124 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (22,243 ) (14,560 ) Escrow receipt — 750 Acquisition of tradename — (2,760 ) Net cash used in investing activities (22,243 ) (16,570 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 600,000 400,000 Repayment of senior notes (600,000 ) (400,000 ) Term Loan repayments (195,000 ) (48,000 ) Borrowings under revolving credit agreement 15,000 100,000 Repayments under revolving credit agreement (70,000 ) (120,000 ) Payment of debt costs (17,718 ) (6,584 ) Payments of finance leases (1,443 ) (476 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,851 1,324 Fair value of shares surrendered as payment of tax withholding (1,242 ) (974 ) Repurchase of common stock (11,867 ) (56,721 ) Net cash used in financing activities (279,419 ) (131,431 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,597 (1,893 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (62,458 ) 67,230 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 94,760 27,530 Cash and cash equivalents - end of year $ 32,302 $ 94,760 Interest paid $ 80,290 $ 92,166 Income taxes paid $ 34,381 $ 30,602





Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Income

Business Segments

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (In thousands) North American OTC

Healthcare International OTC

Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 211,468 $ 26,293 $ 237,761 Cost of sales 91,321 9,384 100,705 Gross profit 120,147 16,909 137,056 Advertising and marketing 31,304 5,113 36,417 Contribution margin $ 88,843 $ 11,796 100,639 Other operating expenses 29,702 Operating income $ 70,937

*Intersegment revenues of $0.8 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

Year Ended March 31, 2021 (In thousands) North American OTC

Healthcare International OTC

Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 849,319 $ 94,046 $ 943,365 Cost of sales 359,100 36,793 395,893 Gross profit 490,219 57,253 547,472 Advertising and marketing 122,857 17,732 140,589 Contribution margin $ 367,362 $ 39,521 406,883 Other operating expenses 109,481 Operating income $ 297,402

*Intersegment revenues of $3.2 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (In thousands) North American OTC

Healthcare International OTC

Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 219,814 $ 31,421 $ 251,235 Cost of sales 96,454 10,871 107,325 Gross profit 123,360 20,550 143,910 Advertising and marketing 33,338 6,829 40,167 Contribution margin $ 90,022 $ 13,721 103,743 Other operating expenses 29,826 Operating income $ 73,917

*Intersegment revenues of $1.4 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

Year Ended March 31, 2020 (In thousands) North American OTC

Healthcare International OTC

Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 859,368 $ 103,642 $ 963,010 Cost of sales 372,133 38,654 410,787 Gross profit 487,235 64,988 552,223 Advertising and marketing 127,972 19,222 147,194 Contribution margin $ 359,263 $ 45,766 405,029 Other operating expenses 113,874 Operating income $ 291,155

* Intersegment revenues of $3.5 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we disclose certain Non-GAAP financial measures ("NGFMs"), including, but not limited to, Non-GAAP Organic Revenues, Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS, Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Net Debt. We use these NGFMs internally, along with GAAP information, in evaluating our operating performance and in making financial and operational decisions. We believe that the presentation of these NGFMs provides investors with greater transparency, and provides a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent these disclosures, because the supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations provides additional ways to view our operation when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliations below. In addition, we believe that the presentation of each of these NGFMs is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results in assessing shareholder value, and we use these NGFMs internally to evaluate the performance of our personnel and also to evaluate our operating performance and compare our performance to that of our competitors.

These NGFMs are not in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered as a measure of profitability or liquidity, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled NGFMs reported by other companies. These NGFMs have limitations and they should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to their most closely related GAAP measures reconciled below. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. We recommend investors review the GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the reconciliations below, we believe these NGFMs provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than GAAP measures alone.

NGFMs Defined

We define our NGFMs presented herein as follows:

Non-GAAP Organic Revenues: GAAP Total Revenues excluding impact of foreign currency exchange rates in the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage: Calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Revenues from prior year divided by prior year Non-GAAP Organic Revenues.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin: GAAP Gross Profit minus certain transition and other costs associated with new warehouse.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP EBITDA: GAAP Net Income before interest expense, net, income taxes provision, and depreciation and amortization.

Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin: Calculated as Non-GAAP EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Non-GAAP EBITDA less certain transition and other costs associated with new warehouse, loss on disposal of assets and loss on extinguishment of debt.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income: GAAP Net Income before certain transition and other costs associated with new warehouse, loss on disposal of assets, loss on extinguishment of debt, tax impact of adjustments, and normalized tax rate adjustment.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, divided by the weighted average number of common and potential common shares outstanding during the period.

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow: GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for capital expenditures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow plus cash payments made for transition and other costs associated with new warehouse.

Net Debt: Calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding ($1,495,000 at March 31, 2021 and $1,745,000 at March 31, 2020) less cash and cash equivalents ($32,302 at March 31, 2021 and $94,760 at March 31, 2020). Amounts in thousands.





The following tables set forth the reconciliations of each of our NGFMs to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Total Revenues to Non-GAAP Organic Revenues and related Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change percentage:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Year Ended

March 31, 2021

2020

2021

2020

(In thousands) GAAP Total Revenues $ 237,761 $ 251,235 $ 943,365 $ 963,010 Revenue Change (5.4 )% (2.0 )% Adjustments: Impact of foreign currency exchange rates — 3,404 — 3,796 Total adjustments — 3,404 — 3,796 Non-GAAP Organic Revenues $ 237,761 $ 254,639 $ 943,365 $ 966,806 Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change (6.6 )% (2.4 )%





Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin and related Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin percentage:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Year Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) GAAP Total Revenues $ 237,761 $ 251,235 $ 943,365 $ 963,010 GAAP Gross Profit $ 137,056 $ 143,910 $ 547,472 $ 552,223 GAAP Gross Profit as a Percentage of GAAP Total Revenue 57.6 % 57.3 % 58.0 % 57.3 % Adjustments: Transition and other costs associated with new warehouse(1) — 5,208 — 9,170 Total adjustments — 5,208 — 9,170 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin $ 137,056 $ 149,118 $ 547,472 $ 561,393 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin as a Percentage of GAAP Total Revenues 57.6 % 59.4 % 58.0 % 58.3 %

(1) Items related to new warehouse represent costs to transition to the new warehouse and duplicate costs incurred during the transition.









Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and related Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and related Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Year Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) GAAP Net Income $ 35,514 $ 37,046 $ 164,682 $ 142,281 Interest expense, net 18,983 22,452 82,328 96,224 Provision for income taxes 4,859 13,489 39,431 48,870 Depreciation and amortization 7,537 7,331 30,164 28,995 Non-GAAP EBITDA 66,893 80,318 316,605 316,370 Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin 28.1 % 32.0 % 33.6 % 32.9 % Adjustments: Transition and other costs associated with new warehouse in Cost of Goods Sold(1) — 5,208 — 9,170 Loss on disposal of assets — 382 — 382 Loss on extinguishment of debt 12,327 — 12,327 2,155 Total adjustments 12,327 5,590 12,327 11,707 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,220 $ 85,908 $ 328,932 $ 328,077 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33.3 % 34.2 % 34.9 % 34.1 %

(1) Items related to new warehouse represent costs to transition to the new warehouse and duplicate costs incurred during the transition.





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and related Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Share:

Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2021 2021

Adjusted

EPS 2020 2020

Adjusted

EPS 2021 2021

Adjusted

EPS 2020 2020

Adjusted

EPS (In thousands, except per share data) GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS $ 35,514 $ 0.70 $ 37,046 $ 0.73 $ 164,682 $ 3.25 $ 142,281 $ 2.78 Adjustments: Transition and other costs associated with new warehouse in Cost of Goods Sold(1) — — 5,208 0.10 — — 9,170 0.18 Loss on disposal of assets — — 382 0.01 — — 382 0.01 Loss on extinguishment of debt 12,327 0.24 — — 12,327 0.24 2,155 0.04 Tax impact of adjustments(2) (2,986 ) (0.06 ) (1,420 ) (0.03 ) (2,986 ) (0.06 ) (2,974 ) (0.06 ) Normalized tax rate adjustment(3) (4,919 ) (0.10 ) 653 0.01 (10,025 ) (0.20 ) 318 0.01 Total adjustments 4,422 0.09 4,823 0.09 (684 ) (0.01 ) 9,051 0.18 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS $ 39,936 $ 0.79 $ 41,869 $ 0.82 $ 163,998 $ 3.24 $ 151,332 $ 2.96

Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.

(1) Items related to new warehouse represent costs to transition to the new warehouse and duplicate costs incurred during the transition.

(2) The income tax adjustments are determined using applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the above adjustments relate and includes both current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) based on the specific nature of the specific Non-GAAP performance measure.

(3) Income tax adjustment to adjust for discrete income tax items.





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Year Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) GAAP Net Income $ 35,514 $ 37,046 $ 164,682 $ 142,281 Adjustments: Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows 29,904 20,056 76,523 66,041 Changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows (6,331 ) (976 ) (5,598 ) 8,802 Total adjustments 23,573 19,080 70,925 74,843 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities 59,087 56,126 235,607 217,124 Purchases of property and equipment (4,896 ) (5,505 ) (22,243 ) (14,560 ) Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow 54,191 50,621 213,364 202,564 Transition and other payments associated with new warehouse(1) — 1,876 — 4,203 Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 54,191 $ 52,497 $ 213,364 $ 206,767

(1) Payments related to new warehouse represent costs to transition to the new warehouse and duplicate costs incurred during the transition.





Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022:

Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities to Projected Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow: