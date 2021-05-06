New Sales Initiatives and Executive to Aid in Driving Electromedical Technologies Revenue

- Company adds New Sales Director with 12 years of Experience Selling and Training the Wellness Pro+



- Kathy Strand, R.N. has Sold Over 3,000 Wellness Pro+ Devices and Treated 28,000+ Patients

- EMED Plans to On-Board 200 Active Sales Distributors by Year-End

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED) (the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, including the FDA cleared WellnessPro+® is pleased to announce that the Company has retained Kathy Strand, R.N. as its Director of Sales and Training. Ms. Strand is a Registered Nurse with twelve years of experience in selling more than 3,000 units of the Company’s flagship device – the WellnessPro+, and treating over 28,000 patients.

Ms. Strand first learned about the Company and the WellnessPro+ when her mother was diagnosed with incurable and intractable pain, more than twelve years ago. Echoing the stories of many other users of the WellnessPro+, doctors informed Ms. Strand and her family that there was nothing that could be done to relieve her mother’s pain, except through the use of prescription opioids.

After Ms. Strand learned about the WellnessPro+, her mother began treatments which resulted in immediate and life changing pain relief. Ms. Strand joined the Wellness Pro+ community and became a sales representative and evangelist for the Company. Ms. Strand has advised patients, doctors, therapists, professional sports teams, schools and university athletic departments, hospitals, and animal therapy departments on its use, with outstanding sales success, led by favorable patient outcomes.

As the Director of Sales and Training for EMED, Ms. Strand will be responsible for sales of the Wellness Pro+, collaborating with leadership on the Company’s social media efforts and outreach. Ms. Strand’s sales focus will include educating the public on the benefits of use of the Wellness Pro+ and engaging NEW WellnessPro distributors in every state. Ms. Strand will also actively host weekly educational training sessions and ongoing support meetings to help new customers use their new WellnessPro+ units. The Company expects that these initiatives will help drive product awareness and new sales of the WellnessPro+. As awareness of the product’s effectiveness in relieving intractable pain increases, the Company plans to add new sales representatives and distributors to meet potential increases in demand.

Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of EMED, noted, “We are excited to have Kathy part of our team and as our first sales director. She is the natural choice to lead our efforts given her medical background and medical device market experience. Plus, her success in selling the WellnessPro+ speaks for itself. She has sold around 3,000 WellnessPro devices since she joined our company in a sales representative/distributor role over 10 years ago. Her ability to drive sales though training and social media are critical cogs in our 2021 distributor and sales expansion plans. By year-end, we plan to have at least 200 active distributors. We have already on boarded 37 NEW distributors this year and we haven’t even fully commenced our distribution program. Thus, we expect meaningful product sales from these channels and additional distributors may occur in the second half of 2021.”

Kathy Strand commented, “I have participated in dozens of trade shows and have seen many of the devices out there in the market today - this device helped thousands of people get their lives back and feeling good again. I have never seen a more effective device to battle chronic pain. I believe that the WellnessPro + is the best there is on the market today!”

About Electromedical Technologies

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through University collaboration agreements, the Company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body. By studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses, the Company’s goal is to reduce pain and improve overall human wellbeing. The Company’s current FDA cleared product indications are for chronic, acute, post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief. For more information, please visit www.electromedtech.com.

