New York, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Micro- and Nanofluidics Revolutionizing the Point of Care Diagnostic Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067699/?utm_source=GNW





This research explores the advantages and challenges of traditional as well as emerging materials and fabrication technologies for the point-of-care applications.Various nanofluidic phenomena being investigated for point-of-care diagnosis is also reported.



The report also covers some of the remarkable innovations in different segments of the industry, and also lists OEM manufacturing companies supporting innovations in the field. The drivers and challenges of the microfluidics and nanofluidics-based point-of-care diagnostics industry are explored in detail.



Notable funding and acquisition activities in the last three years are also investigated. The growth opportunities offered by autonomous microfluidic devices, 3D printing, flexible microfluidics and integration with information technologies are discussed. Strategic recommendations to succeed in the space are also put forth. In addition to the above, this research service also offers insights on the IP landscape and the key patents in the last six years.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067699/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________