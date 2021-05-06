Worldwide Clinical Trials Industry to 2026 - Players Include Aptiv Solutions, ICON and Medpace Among Others

Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Trials Market (2021-2026) by Study Phases, Study Designs, Indication of Disease, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Trials Market is estimated to be USD 29.35 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 43.75 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Clinical trials are scientific studies to understand how a particular medical approach reciprocates in different sets of people. They are performed to diagnose, detect, and prevent various types of diseases. They can be used to evaluate the efficacy of new drugs or devices like catheter etc. The clinical trial industry links the bridge between the lab/research organisation and the market for new drugs. Thus the market is constantly evolving with a series of new clinical studies being launched at an ever-growing pace.



With the increase in the demand for new medicines and medical equipment among healthcare providers, the clinical trials markets has seen an upsurge. However, solutions that are both permanent and effective do take a considerable amount of time in terms of approval thus slowing down the market growth



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Globalizing Drug Development Activities

Rise in R&D Investments to develop new healthcare products

High Disease Prevalence in Emerging Countries

Restraints

Longer Approval Time

Lack of skilled workforce in clinical research

Opportunities

Leveraging Online Resources to Increase Patient Recruitment Rates in Clinical Trials

Increasing partnerships between the pharma bio-tech companies and clinical research organizations

Trends

Applications of Technological enabled measures

Segments Covered



By Geography, North America is assumed to be the largest market. The Global Clinical Trial Market is segmented on the basis of study phases, study designs, indication of disease and geography.



Global Clinical Trials Market, By Study Phases

Introduction

Phase I trials

Phase II trials

Phase III trials

Global Clinical Trials Market, By Study Designs

Observational Studies

Interventional Trials

Expanded Access Trials

Global Clinical Trials Market, By Indications

Introduction

Autoimmune/Inflammation

Pain Management

Oncology,

CNS Condition

Diabetes

Obesity

Cardiovascular

Others

Global Clinical Trials Market, By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are IQVIA, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, PAREXEL International Corporation, Wuxi AppTec Inc., Charles River Laboratories, ICON Plc, SGS SA, Syneos Health etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.



Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.

Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Clinical Trials Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Clinical Trials Market, By Study Phases

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 Phase I trials

6.1.3 Phase II trials

6.1.4 Phase III trials

7 Clinical Trials Market, By Study Designs

7.1.1 Introduction

7.1.2 Observational Studies

7.1.3 Interventional Trials

7.1.4 Expanded Access Trials

8 Clinical Trials Market, By Indications

8.1.1 Introduction

8.1.2 Autoimmune/Inflammation

8.1.3 Pain Management

8.1.4 Oncology,

8.1.5 CNS Condition

8.1.6 Diabetes

8.1.7 Obesity

8.1.8 Cardiovascular

8.1.9 Others

9 Global Clinical Trials Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Australia

9.5.5 Rest of APAC

9.6 Middle East and Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Fundings

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Aaipharma Services Corp.

11.2 Accell Clinical Research LLC

11.3 Aptiv Solutions

11.4 Chiltern International Limited

11.5 Congenix

11.6 Covance Inc.

11.7 Ecron Acunova Ltd

11.8 Eurotrials

11.9 ICON Plc

11.10 Inc Research LLC

11.11 Medpace Inc

11.12 Parexel International Corp

11.13 Pharmanet Development Group

11.14 Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc

11.15 PRA International

11.16 Quintiles Transnational Corp

11.17 Siro Clinpharm Pvt. Ltd

11.18 TCG Lifesciences Ltd

11.19 Theorem Clinical Research

11.20 Pfizer

11.21 Novo Nordisk A/S

11.22 SGS SA

11.23 IQVIA

12 Appendix

12.1 Questionnaire

