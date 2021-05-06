PAE Reports First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Highlights



First-quarter revenue of $748.6 million

First-quarter operating income of $26.2 million

First-quarter net income of $13.4 million

First-quarter adjusted EBITDA 1 of $47.0 million (margin of 6.3% 1 of revenue)

of $47.0 million (margin of 6.3% of revenue) First-quarter cash flows provided by operations of $55.4 million

First-quarter net bookings of $292 million (0.4x book-to-bill); $2.7 billion for the trailing 12 months (1.0x book-to-bill)

Company reiterates fiscal 2021 financial guidance



FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE Incorporated (“PAE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW) today announced first-quarter 2021 financial and operating results.

CEO Commentary

PAE Interim President and CEO Charlie Peiffer said, “I am very proud of the PAE team and very pleased with our operating results. We grew organic revenue about 7% over the prior year period and delivered strong adjusted EBITDA, margins and cash flow. Our strategy of expanding the business towards higher margin contract opportunities is yielding positive results. We’ll continue to execute our strategy and build on this strong momentum.”

First-Quarter 2021 Results

Revenues for the quarter of $748.6 million increased $131.3 million, or 21.3%, compared to the prior year period. The increase was attributable to $88.8 million of revenue from recent acquisitions and by a $42.5 million net increase from new business awards and other changes in contract volume. The Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions segments’ revenues increased by approximately $64.1 million and $67.2 million, respectively.

Operating income for the quarter was $26.2 million, compared with operating income of $7.5 million in the prior year period. The increase resulted from higher revenue volume in the current period and lower selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue.

The net income attributed to PAE for the quarter was $13.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared with net income of approximately $26.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share in the prior year period. The decrease in net income for the first quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by changes in fair value of the warrants, which decrease was partially offset by the increase in operating income and the reduction in interest expense.



Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $47.0 million, or 6.3% of revenue, compared to $41.6 million, or 6.7% of revenue, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased due to higher revenue volume while margins declined due primarily to higher non-labor revenue in the current period.

Global Mission Services

GMS revenues for the quarter of $521.6 million increased $64.1 million, or 14.0%, compared to the prior year period. The increase was attributable to new business awards, including COVID-19 relief opportunities, which increase was partially offset by reductions in contract volume on certain programs.

GMS operating income for the quarter was $24.5 million, compared to $12.6 million in the prior-year period. The increase was driven by higher revenue volume, lower selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue and an increase in consolidated venture income. These increases were partially offset by higher cost of sales from an increase in non-labor revenue.

GMS adjusted operating income2 for the quarter was $27.8 million, or 5.3% of revenue, compared to $27.3 million, or an operating margin of 6.0% of revenue, in the prior year period. The variances in GMS adjusted operating income and margins2 were driven by the increase in revenue volume including higher non-labor revenue in the current period.

National Security Solutions

NSS revenues for the quarter of $227.0 million increased $67.2 million, or 42.0%, compared to the prior year period. The increase was attributable to $88.8 million of revenue from recent acquisitions, partially offset by a $23.0 million decrease from small business set aside re-compete losses and changes in contract volume, net of new business wins.

NSS operating income for the quarter was $11.4 million, compared to $4.4 million in the prior year period. The increase resulted from higher revenue volume, improved program performance and lower selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue.

NSS adjusted operating income3 for the quarter was $19.3 million, or an operating margin of 8.5% of revenue, compared to $14.3 million, or 9.0% of revenue, in the prior year period. The variances in NSS adjusted operating income and margins were driven by the increase in revenue volume and the timing of net profit adjustments in the prior year period.

Cash Flow Summary

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter of $55.4 million increased $44.5 million over the prior year period, driven primarily by higher cash collections and increases in accounts payable and accrued expenses in the current period.

As of March 28, 2021, PAE had cash and cash equivalents totaling $118.2 million and had no outstanding borrowings on its senior secured revolving credit facility.

Business Development Highlights and Contract Awards

Net bookings totaled $292 million in the first quarter and $2.7 billion over the trailing 12 months (“TTM”), representing a book to bill ratio of 0.4x and 1.0x for the first quarter and TTM, respectively.

Notable first quarter awards received include:

Notable New Business Awards:

Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems II Global FSR task order: PAE’s NSS segment was awarded a task order, valued at $25 million to provide support for Satellite Communications’ terminals and network operability and sustainment.

PAE’s NSS segment was awarded a task order, valued at $25 million to provide support for Satellite Communications’ terminals and network operability and sustainment. Department of State Rapid Engineering and Construction Program: PAE’s GMS segment was awarded multiple subcontracts totaling approximately $20 million to support the development of a rapid response supply chain to carry out procurement and construction activities during contingency operations and various emergency situations.

Notable Recompete Awards:

Joint Personnel Recovery Agency: PAE’s NSS segment was awarded an approximate $27 million contract to provide cleared personnel for SERE instruction, curriculum development, strategy, operations and intelligence analysis.

PAE’s NSS segment was awarded an approximate $27 million contract to provide cleared personnel for SERE instruction, curriculum development, strategy, operations and intelligence analysis. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Integrated Ballistic Information Network National Correlation and Training Center: PAE’s NSS segment was awarded a contract, valued at approximately $15 million, to provide intelligence focused support to enhance ATF’s abilities to solve, reduce and prevent firearm-related violent crime.

The Company’s backlog at the end of the quarter was $7.5 billion, of which approximately $1.3 billion was funded.

2021 Financial Outlook

PAE is reiterating the fiscal 2021 guidance it issued on March 11, 2021, based on the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2021 and its current outlook for the remainder of the year. The table below summarizes the Company's 2021 financial guidance:



Revenue: $3,050 million - $3,150 million Adjusted EBITDA: $205 million - $215 million Cash flow provided by operations: At least $120 million

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA in its 2021 financial guidance in reliance on the “unreasonable efforts” exception for forward-looking non-GAAP measures set forth in Securities and Exchange Commission rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated without unreasonable effort and expense. In this regard, the Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to GAAP net income, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because certain deductions for non-GAAP exclusions used to calculate projected net income may vary significantly based on actual events, the Company is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income at this time. The amounts of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in actual GAAP net income being materially less than is indicated by estimated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). Due to the uncertainty of estimates and assumptions used in preparing forward-looking non-GAAP measures, actual results could differ materially from these non-GAAP financial projections.

PAE Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 28, March 29, 2021 2020 Revenues $ 748,567 $ 617,253 Cost of revenues 566,666 465,208 Selling, general and administrative expenses 145,291 137,326 Amortization of intangible assets 12,215 8,047 Total operating expenses 724,172 610,581 Program profit 24,395 6,672 Other operating income net 1,801 785 Operating income 26,196 7,457 Interest expense, net (12,514 ) (20,948 ) Other income, net 1,200 30,112 Income (loss) before income taxes 14,882 16,621 Expense (benefit) from income taxes 2,609 (9,529 ) Net income (loss) 12,273 26,150 Noncontrolling interest in earnings of ventures (1,111 ) 166 Net income (loss) attributed to PAE Incorporated $ 13,384 $ 25,984 Net income (loss) per share attributed to PAE Incorporated: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.43 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.43 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 92,613,057 59,807,549 Diluted 95,128,326 59,807,549



PAE Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and par value amounts)

March 28, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,150 $ 85,908 Accounts receivable, net 562,398 585,511 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 69,902 61,607 Total current assets 750,450 733,026 Property and equipment, net 27,652 27,615 Investments 19,400 18,272 Goodwill 591,209 590,668 Intangible assets, net 245,995 258,210 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 183,276 191,370 Other noncurrent assets 10,283 10,209 Total assets $ 1,828,265 $ 1,829,370 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 177,911 $ 152,962 Accrued expenses 121,274 114,222 Customer advances and billings in excess of costs 74,197 106,475 Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes 158,841 145,186 Accrued taxes 15,186 15,582 Current portion of long-term debt, net 5,920 5,961 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 47,163 46,756 Other current liabilities 42,393 45,037 Total current liabilities 642,885 632,181 Deferred income taxes, net 6,587 4,389 Long-term debt, net 861,057 860,306 Long-term operating lease liabilities 136,473 145,569 Warrant liability 49,267 50,467 Other long-term liabilities 32,441 30,273 Total liabilities 1,728,710 1,723,185 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share: 210,000,000 shares authorized; 93,069,815 and 92,040,654 shares issued and outstanding as of March 28, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 167,898 188,685 Accumulated deficit (103,237 ) (116,621 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 881 1,876 Total PAE Incorporated stockholders' equity 65,551 73,949 Noncontrolling interests 34,004 32,236 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,828,265 $ 1,829,370



PAE Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 28, March 29, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 12,273 $ 26,150 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 2,268 2,583 Amortization of intangible assets 12,215 8,047 Amortization of debt issuance cost 777 6,063 Stock-based compensation 2,270 — Net undistributed (loss) income from unconsolidated ventures (2,411 ) (663 ) Deferred income taxes, net 2,818 (9,896 ) Change in fair value of Warrant liability (1,200 ) (33,599 ) Other non-cash activities, net (140 ) 270 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 22,685 20,869 Accounts payable 25,037 (2,417 ) Accrued expenses 7,335 (292 ) Customer advances and billings in excess of costs (32,276 ) 18,223 Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes 13,951 (21,307 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (8,555 ) (1,579 ) Other current and noncurrent liabilities (10,632 ) (4,545 ) Investments 1,374 750 Other noncurrent assets 7,999 4,729 Accrued taxes (392 ) (2,473 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 55,396 10,913 Investing activities Expenditures for property and equipment (2,434 ) (404 ) Proceeds from sales of property 222 — Acquisition of noncontrolling interest (14,300 ) — Other investing activities, net (372 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (16,884 ) (404 ) Financing activities Net contributions from noncontrolling interests 490 150 Borrowings on long-term debt 20,000 60,000 Repayments on long-term debt (20,000 ) (196,544 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (964 ) Recapitalization from merger with Gores III — 605,708 Payment of underwriting and transaction costs — (27,268 ) Distribution to selling stockholders — (419,548 ) Stock-based compensation tax withholding obligation (5,659 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,169 ) 21,534 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,101 ) (288 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 32,242 31,755 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 85,908 68,035 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 118,150 $ 99,790 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 11,977 $ 10,900 Cash paid for taxes $ 471 $ 1,523



PAE INCORPORATED

SEGMENT DATA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 28, March 29, 2021 2020 Revenues GMS $ 521,561 $ 457,444 NSS 227,006 159,809 Consolidated revenues $ 748,567 $ 617,253 Operating income GMS $ 24,514 $ 12,603 NSS 11,390 4,367 Corporate (9,708 ) (9,513 ) Consolidated operating income $ 26,196 $ 7,457 Amortization of intangible assets GMS $ 4,161 $ 4,115 NSS 8,054 3,932 Consolidated amortization of intangible assets $ 12,215 $ 8,047





PAE INCORPORATED

BACKLOG

(in thousands)

As of As of March 28, December 31, 2021 2020 Global Mission Services: Funded backlog $ 832,553 $ 946,711 Unfunded backlog 4,234,540 4,445,442 Total GMS backlog $ 5,067,093 $ 5,392,153 National Security Solutions: Funded backlog $ 451,574 $ 476,618 Unfunded backlog 1,940,234 2,046,634 Total NSS backlog $ 2,391,808 $ 2,523,252 Total: Funded backlog $ 1,284,127 $ 1,423,329 Unfunded backlog 6,174,774 6,492,076 Total backlog $ 7,458,901 $ 7,915,405

Backlog represents the estimated amount of future revenues to be recognized under negotiated contracts and task orders as work is performed and excludes contract awards which have been protested by competitors until the protest is resolved in our favor. PAE segregates backlog into two categories, funded backlog and unfunded backlog.

Funded backlog refers to the value on contracts for which funding is appropriated less revenues previously recognized on these contracts.

Unfunded backlog represents the estimated future revenues to be earned from negotiated contracts for which funding has not been appropriated or authorized, and unexercised priced contract options. Unfunded backlog does not include any estimate of future potential task orders expected to be awarded under indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity, U.S. General Services Administration schedules or other master agreement contract vehicles.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted operating income per segment and adjusted operating income margin per segment as supplemental non-GAAP measures of performance. PAE defines EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income per segment exclude certain amounts included in EBITDA as provided in the reconciliations provided herein. Adjusted EBITDA is equal to the sum of adjusted operating income for each segment. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues expressed as a percentage and adjusted operating income margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by revenues expressed as a percentage.

For 2021 and 2020, the Company’s net income was impacted by certain events, as described in the footnotes to the reconciliation tables, that do not reflect the cost of our operations and which may affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures demonstrate the impact of these events.

These non-GAAP measures of performance are used by management to conduct and evaluate its business during its regular review of operating results for the periods presented. Management and the Company’s Board utilize these non-GAAP measures to make decisions about the use of the Company’s resources, analyze performance between periods, develop internal projections and measure management performance. PAE believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s ongoing operating and financial results and understanding how such results compare with the Company’s historical performance.

In addition to the above non-GAAP financial measures, the Company has included backlog, net bookings, and book-to-bill ratio in this release. Backlog is an operational measure representing the estimated amount of future revenues to be recognized under negotiated contracts and task orders as work is performed and excludes contract awards which have been protested by competitors until the protest is resolved in our favor. Net bookings are an operational measure representing the change in backlog between reporting periods plus reported revenue for the period and book-to-bill ratio is an operational measure representing net bookings divided by reported revenues for the same period. We believe backlog, net bookings and book-to-bill ratio are useful metrics for investors because they are an important measure of business development performance and revenue growth. These metrics are used by management to conduct and evaluate its business during its regular review of operating results for the periods presented.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP Measure - Company (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 28, March 29, 2021 2020 Change Net income (loss) attributed to PAE Incorporated $ 13,384 $ 25,984 $ (12,600 ) Interest expense, net 12,514 20,948 (8,434 ) Provision for taxes 2,609 (9,529 ) 12,138 Depreciation and amortization 14,483 10,630 3,853 M&A and Integration costs 1,833 23,980 (22,147 ) Disposal of assets — — — Non-core expenses (1) 1,066 258 808 Non-cash items (2) — — — Equity based compensation (3) 1,931 — 1,931 Other (4) (791 ) (30,626 ) 29,835 Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,029 $ 41,646 $ 5,384 Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.3 % 6.7 %





Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to

adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP Measure - GMS (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 28, March 29, 2021 2020 Change Operating income $ 24,514 $ 12,603 $ 11,911 Corp operating loss allocation (5) (7,674 ) (7,049 ) (625 ) Corp other income (loss) allocation (6) 949 22,316 (21,367 ) Corporate NCI allocation 925 (222 ) 1,147 Depreciation and amortization 5,862 6,151 (289 ) M&A and Integration costs 1,449 15,912 (14,463 ) Disposal of assets — — — Non-core expenses (1) 843 191 652 Equity based compensation (3) 1,526 — 1,526 Other (4) (625 ) (22,588 ) 21,963 Adjusted operating income $ 27,769 $ 27,314 $ 455 Adjusted operating income margin 5.3 % 6.0 %





Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP Measure - NSS (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 28, March 29, 2021 2020 Change Operating income $ 11,390 $ 4,367 $ 7,023 Corp operating loss allocation (5) (2,034 ) (2,463 ) 429 Corp other income (loss) allocation (6) 251 7,796 (7,545 ) Corporate NCI allocation 186 56 130 Depreciation and amortization 8,621 4,479 4,142 M&A and Integration costs 384 8,068 (7,684 ) Disposal of assets — — — Non-core expenses (1) 223 67 156 Non-cash items (2) — — — Equity based compensation (3) 405 — 405 Other (4) (166 ) (8,038 ) 7,872 Adjusted operating income $ 19,260 $ 14,332 $ 4,928 Adjusted operating income margin 8.5 % 9.0 %

(1) Non-core expenses include certain professional fees, gain/loss on disposal of fixed assets, settlements and certain severance costs.

(2) Non-cash items include idle facilities charges for facilities the Company no longer occupies, pension curtailment costs and unrealized FX gains/losses.

(3) Equity based compensation reflects costs associated with the issuance of restricted stock units and performance-based restricted stock units to PAE employees and independent directors.

(4) Other costs include adjustments to offset capitalized internal labor, state income taxes that were not captured in reported income tax expense and warrant-related expenses.

(5) Corporate operating loss allocation includes certain selling, general and administrative, depreciation and amortization costs that cannot be assigned to a specific segment; this cost is allocated based on proportionate segment revenues for the period in which the cost is incurred.

(6) Corporate other income (loss) allocation includes changes in the fair value of the warrants and transaction expenses allocated to the warrants.

