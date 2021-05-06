Outlook on the Kitchen Towel Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, End-use Sector, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kitchen Towel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global kitchen towel market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A kitchen towel is a multi-functional product which is employed for a wide range of purposes, such as drying hands, keeping the kitchen spotless, and cleaning dishes, knives, cutting boards and other kitchen items. It is mainly manufactured by utilizing cotton that helps in drawing out and absorbing moisture through direct contact and withstanding repeated usage and washing. Besides this, it is also used for holding hot utensils while serving, including plates, bowls, and dishes. They are currently available in a wide variety, aligning with the taste and preferences of consumers.



With rapid urbanization, inflating per capita incomes and the improving standards of living, consumers around the world are spending on home care products, such as kitchen towels, which is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, manufacturers have launched a massive range of hand-knitted and crochet towels to expand their existing product portfolio. They are also utilizing advanced technologies, including Through Air Dried (TAD), to produce kitchen towels that are softer and more absorbent.

These towels are mainly manufactured using the conventional Light Dry Crepe (LDC) technology. In addition to this, origami non-woven kitchen towels are gaining traction among consumers as they can be washed easily and are efficient in cleaning wet surfaces. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global kitchen towel market to reach a value of US$ 20.9 Billion by 2026, exhibiting moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Breakup by Product Type:

Cloth-Based

Paper-Based

At present, cloth-based kitchen towels represent the most preferred product.



Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Commercial

Residential

The commercial sector exhibits a clear dominance in the market.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets account for the majority of the total market share.



Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

On the geographical front, North America enjoys the leading position in the market.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

Some of these players are:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Koch Industries, Inc.

Procter and Gamble Corporation

Wausau Paper Corp. (Tork US)

Accrol Group Holdings Plc

Aldar Tissues Ltd.

Renova FPA SA

Rodriquez Pty. Ltd

Towel Depot, Inc.

WEPA Professional GmbH

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global kitchen towel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global kitchen towel market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global kitchen towel market?

Which are the popular product types in the global kitchen towel market?

What are the key distribution channels in the global kitchen towel market?

What are the major end-use sectors in the global kitchen towel market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global kitchen towel market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global kitchen towel market?

What is the structure of the global kitchen towel market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global kitchen towel market?

How are kitchen towels manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Kitchen Towel Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.3 Manufacturing

5.10.4 Marketing

5.10.5 Distribution

5.10.6 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Price Analysis

5.12.1 Key Price Indicators

5.12.2 Price Structure

5.12.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Cloth-Based

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Paper-Based

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Convenience Stores

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Speciality Stores

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Online Stores

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

8.1 Commercial

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Residential

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Kitchen Towel Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

11.3.2 Koch Industries, Inc.

11.3.3 Procter and Gamble Corporation

11.3.4 Wausau Paper Corp. (Tork US)

11.3.5 Accrol Group Holdings Plc

11.3.6 Aldar Tissues Ltd.

11.3.7 Renova FPA SA

11.3.8 Rodriquez Pty. Ltd

11.3.9 Towel Depot, Inc.

11.3.10 WEPA Professional GmbH

