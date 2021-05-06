New York, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06062859/?utm_source=GNW

Numerous factors such as urinary tract infection, weakening of pelvic floor muscles & urethral sphincters, menopause, pregnancy & childbirth, and post radical prostatectomy surgery in men lead to the development of urinary incontinence symptoms. According to the Gothenburg Continence Research Center, in 2018 more than 423 million people suffered from urinary incontinence of which, 303 million were women. Furthermore, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and increasing technological advancements boost the market growth.



Key Market Trends

Urethral Slings Dominate the Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market



Urethral slings are the procedure that is highly recommended for surgical treatment for treating stress urinary incontinence. The urethral sling is considered as the gold standard method that has replaced all conventional procedures such as colposuspension and vaginal mesh. The dominant share of the segment can be attributed to the large sales of the vaginal slings.



The growing volume of urinary incontinence and cumulative research in the arena of urinary incontinence treatment adoptions are the major factors for the growth of the segment. Moreover, the aging population is boosting segment growth.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the overall urinary incontinence treatment devices market, throughout the forecast period. The largest share is mainly due to the presence of a larger patient pool and increasing geriatric population. Furthermore, well-established insurance policies and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure are a few of the other factors boosting the market in this region. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share due to factors such as the increasing number of geriatric populations, along with a growing number of patient pools in the country. According to the National Association for Incontinence, more than 25 million people in the United States experience bladder leakage every day. As per the statistics the large patient pool and high disposable income propels the market growth in the region.



Competitive Landscape

The Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices market is moderately competitive. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company., Coloplast Corp, Promedon Group, A.M.I. GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, ZSI Surgical Implants S.R.L.,Medtronic plc, Teleflex Incorporated, Hollister Incorporated







