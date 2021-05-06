Global Biostimulants Market (2021 to 2026) - Strengthening Product Portfolio for Broad-Acre Crops Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biostimulants Market (2021-2026) by Active Ingredient, Application Method, Crop Type, Form, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biostimulants Market is estimated to be $3 billion 2021 and is expected to reach $5.1 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11%.
Bio-stimulants are substances used in agriculture to promote plant growth without the use of any fertilizers. They are available in many formulations of compounds, substances, and micro-organisms to ensure a good crop vigor.
Certain factors like a rise in the demand for sustainable agricultural practices coupled with a strong demand for quality yields has led to a rise in the market for bio-stimulants. On the contrary, factors affecting this growth is the lack of awareness amongst the farmers about the benefits of bio-stimulants.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in Need for Sustainable Agriculture
- Limited Entry Barriers Resulted in the Entry of Players of Different Tiers
- Easier Availability of Seaweeds as Raw Materials
- Strong Market Demand from High-Value Crops
Restraints
- Commercialization of Low-Quality Bio-stimulant Products
- Low awareness about the advantages of bio-stimulants
- The derailed supply chain of bio-stimulants due to the global pandemic
Opportunities
- Strengthening Product Portfolio for Broad-Acre Crops
- Rising awareness about the benefits of bio-stimulants
- Technological Advancements for Bio-stimulant Production
Trends
- Products receiving high acceptance from the different stakeholders
- Adoption of bio-based agricultural produce
Segment Covered
By Geography, Europe is anticipated to lead the market. The Global Biostimulant market is further segmented based on the active ingredient, application method, crop type, form, and geography.
Global Biostimulants Market, By Active Ingredient
- Introduction
- Humic Substances
- Microbial Amendments
- Seaweed Extracts
- Amino Acids
- Others
Global Biostimulants Market, By Application Method
- Introduction
- Foliar Treatment
- Soil Treatment
- Seed Treatment
Global Biostimulants Market, By Crop Type
- Introduction
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Cereals & Grains
- Turf & Ornamentals
- Oilseeds & Pulses
- Other Crops
Global Biostimulants Market, By Form
- Introduction
- Liquid
- Dry
Global Biostimulants Market, By Geography
- Introduction
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are BASF SE, Isagro Group, Sapec Group, Biolchim S.P.A, Novozymes A/S, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Valagro Group, Koppert B.V., Italpollina SAP, and Biostadt India Limited.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
- Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.
- Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.
- Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market
- Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance
Why buy this report?
- - The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Biostimulants Market.
- The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- - The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- - The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- - The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Biostimulants Market, By Active Ingredient
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Humic Substances
6.3 Microbial Amendments
6.4 Seaweed Extracts
6.5 Amino Acids
6.6 Others
7 Global Biostimulants Market, By Application Method
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Foliar Treatment
7.3 Soil Treatment
7.4 Seed Treatment
8 Global Biostimulants Market, By Crop Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fruits & Vegetables
8.3 Cereals & Grains
8.4 Turf & Ornamentals
8.5 Oilseeds & Pulses
8.6 Other Crops
9 Global Biostimulants Market, By Form
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Liquid
9.3 Dry
10 Global Biostimulants Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 France
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.4 Italy
10.4.5 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Australia
10.5.5 Rest of APAC
10.6 Middle East and Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Infogence Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & Fundings
12 Company Profiles
12.1 BASF
12.2 Valagro
12.3 Bayer
12.4 UPI
12.5 Biolchim
12.6 Isagro
12.7 Italpollina
12.8 Syngenta
12.9 FMC Corporation
12.10 Adama
12.11 Koppert Biological Systems
12.12 Acadian Seaplants Limited
12.13 Biovert-Manvert
12.14 Haifa Group
12.15 SAPEC
12.16 Novozymes A/S
12.17 Platform Specialty Products Corporation
12.18 Biostadt India Limited
13 Appendix
13.1 Questionnaire
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4pe2yw