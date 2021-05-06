Global Biostimulants Market (2021 to 2026) - Strengthening Product Portfolio for Broad-Acre Crops Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biostimulants Market (2021-2026) by Active Ingredient, Application Method, Crop Type, Form, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biostimulants Market is estimated to be $3 billion 2021 and is expected to reach $5.1 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11%.

Bio-stimulants are substances used in agriculture to promote plant growth without the use of any fertilizers. They are available in many formulations of compounds, substances, and micro-organisms to ensure a good crop vigor.



Certain factors like a rise in the demand for sustainable agricultural practices coupled with a strong demand for quality yields has led to a rise in the market for bio-stimulants. On the contrary, factors affecting this growth is the lack of awareness amongst the farmers about the benefits of bio-stimulants.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increase in Need for Sustainable Agriculture

Limited Entry Barriers Resulted in the Entry of Players of Different Tiers

Easier Availability of Seaweeds as Raw Materials

Strong Market Demand from High-Value Crops

Restraints

Commercialization of Low-Quality Bio-stimulant Products

Low awareness about the advantages of bio-stimulants

The derailed supply chain of bio-stimulants due to the global pandemic

Opportunities

Strengthening Product Portfolio for Broad-Acre Crops

Rising awareness about the benefits of bio-stimulants

Technological Advancements for Bio-stimulant Production

Trends

Products receiving high acceptance from the different stakeholders

Adoption of bio-based agricultural produce

Segment Covered



By Geography, Europe is anticipated to lead the market. The Global Biostimulant market is further segmented based on the active ingredient, application method, crop type, form, and geography.



Global Biostimulants Market, By Active Ingredient

Introduction

Humic Substances

Microbial Amendments

Seaweed Extracts

Amino Acids

Others

Global Biostimulants Market, By Application Method

Introduction

Foliar Treatment

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Global Biostimulants Market, By Crop Type

Introduction

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Turf & Ornamentals

Oilseeds & Pulses

Other Crops

Global Biostimulants Market, By Form

Introduction

Liquid

Dry

Global Biostimulants Market, By Geography

Introduction

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are BASF SE, Isagro Group, Sapec Group, Biolchim S.P.A, Novozymes A/S, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Valagro Group, Koppert B.V., Italpollina SAP, and Biostadt India Limited.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.

Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products. Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share. Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market

Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance

Why buy this report?

- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Biostimulants Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

