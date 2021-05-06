Clear Aligners Market Size 2021 | Is Projected to Reach USD 10.04 Billion by 2028, Exhibiting a CAGR of 19.7%

Pune, India, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clear aligners market size is projected to reach USD 10.04 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. In 2020, the market size stood at USD 2.41 billion, according to a report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled “Clear Aligners Market, 2021-2028”.

Introduction of Advanced Teeth Aligning Solutions to Boost the Market

With the demand for teeth aesthetics rapidly rising, especially among teenagers, dental companies are focusing on developing new-age clear aligners to cater to these evolving consumer trends. For example, in November 2020, Align Technology announced the launch of Invisalign G8, powered by SmartForce Aligner Activation, the company’s latest innovation in dental biomechanics.

The new technology is designed to optimize teeth movement and improve the predictability of deep bite, crossbite, and crowding cases. Furthermore, dental manufacturers are also developing new solutions to boost production capacities. For instance, in September 2020, HeyGears released a production solution that enables 24/7 manufacturing of aligners and also automates the workflows for dental labs. Thus, the market is massively benefiting from these innovations.





COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has created an unprecedented global health emergency that has impacted businesses and markets across industries and sectors. The clear aligners market growth, too, has been affected as elective surgeries, which include orthodontic procedures, have either been canceled or postponed as healthcare facilities have directed all their resources towards the treatment of coronavirus patients. As a result, this market registered a low growth of 4.4% in 2020 and its value stood at USD 2.85 billion in 2021.





Segmentation

Based on patient age group, the market has been bifurcated into teenagers and adults. By end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals and dental & orthodontic clinics. On the basis of region, this market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Highlights of the Report

The report contains a microscopic analysis of the market trends and drivers, along with actionable research into the factors restraining the market. Moreover, the report offers an in-depth study of the regional dynamics of the market and provides a careful evaluation of the competitive landscape of the market. Lastly, the report supplies a comprehensive assessment of all the possible market segments.

Increasing Prevalence of Malocclusion Worldwide to Fuel Growth

Malocclusion refers to the misalignment of the upper and lower teeth, which can cause difficulty in chewing and lead to stomach ailments in children. The prevalence of this condition is steadily rising around the globe. According to a study published in the European Journal of Pediatric Dentistry in February 2020, the prevalence of malocclusion, at present, is 56%. The incidence of this condition was the highest in Africa at 81% and lowest in Asia at 48%. The most effective, and the most commonly recommended, treatment for malocclusion is the placing of dental devices, such as clear aligners, to realign the teeth and remove gaps within them to ensure proper chewing. The growing incidence of teeth misalignment will, therefore, benefit this market during the forecast period.





Strong Presence of Dental Companies to Drive the North America Market

North America is expected to dominate the clear aligners market share over the forthcoming years as the region is home to some of the largest dental device companies in the world, such as Dentsply Sirona and Argen Corporation. Moreover, the popularity of invisible orthodontics is soaring in the region, which is pushing companies to innovate and bring out new products more frequently. The region’s market size was USD 1.41 billion in 2020.

In Europe, the increasing adoption of clear aligners among teenagers, along with a high prevalence of malocclusion in the region, will principally drive the market. On the other hand, in Asia Pacific, the market is set to enjoy a period of lucrative growth on account of the rising emphasis on dental aesthetics.

Top Companies to Enter into Exciting Partnerships

Forging partnerships and forming exciting collaborations have emerged as the leading business strategies for key players in the market for clear aligners. These partnerships and collaborations are enabling companies to speed up the development of inventive orthodontic solutions and serve the evolving dental needs of patients.





Global Clear Aligners Market Segmentation :

By Patient Age Group

Teenager

Adults

By End User

Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World

Industry Development

January 2021: Candid and Carbon teamed up to engineer accurate and efficient models for clear aligners to straighten teeth for patients suffering from malocclusion. Candid will be producing Candid Pro, its orthodontics-as-a-service aligner therapy, leveraging Carbon’s DLS process and L1 printers.

List of Key Players Covered in the Clear Aligners Market Report

Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, U.S.)

Dentsply Sirona (York, U.S.)

Ormco Corporation (Envista) (Brea, U.S.)

3M (Maplewood), U.S.)

Argen Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

3Shape A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.)





