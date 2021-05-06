TopBuild Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

- Net sales increased 13.7%
- Gross margin expanded 30 basis points
- 12.9% operating margin, 13.1% on an adjusted basis, up 230 basis points
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 31.1%, adjusted EBITDA margin up 210 basis points
- $1.80 net income per diluted share, $2.02 on an adjusted basis
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “TopBuild reported another solid quarter with sales benefitting from the strong growth in both our residential and commercial businesses. Adjusted operating margins expanded at both TruTeam and Service Partners, despite the impact of severe weather in February, most notably in Texas where we have significant operations.
“Our team is executing well and remains focused on profitable growth, which includes successfully managing the multiple material cost increases announced this year, leveraging our fixed cost base and continuing to focus on operational efficiency.”
First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2020)
- Net Sales increased 13.7% to $742.8 million, 9.5% on a same branch basis. The increase was primarily driven by increased sales volume, contributions from acquisitions and price.
- Gross margin increased 30 basis points to 26.6%. On an adjusted basis, gross margin increased 40 basis points to 26.7%.
- Operating profit was $95.9 million, compared to $70.0 million, a 37.0% increase. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $97.2 million, compared to $70.3 million, a 38.3% improvement.
- Operating margin was 12.9% compared to 10.7%. Adjusted operating margin improved 230 basis points to 13.1%.
- Net income was $59.8 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, compared to net income of $50.8 million or $1.51 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $67.1 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, compared to $45.9 million, or $1.37 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $115.8 million, compared to $88.4 million, a 31.1% increase and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 210 basis points to 15.6%. Incremental adjusted EBITDA margin was 30.6%, 39.9% on a same branch basis.
- At March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $319.6 million and availability under the revolving credit facility of approximately $389.6 million for total liquidity of $709.2 million.
Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2020)
|TruTeam
|3 Months
Ended
3/31/21
|Service Partners
|3 Months
Ended
3/31/21
|Sales
|$532,753
|Sales
|$251,601
|Change
|Change
|Volume
|5.1%
|Volume
|13.8%
|Price
|1.1%
|Price
|3.7%
|M&A
|5.8%
|M&A
|0.0%
|Total Change
|12.0%
|Total Change
|17.4%
|Operating Margin
|13.8%
|Operating Margin
|14.1%
|Change
|110 bps
|Change
|260 bps
|Adj. Operating Margin
|13.9%
|Adj. Operating Margin
|14.1%
|Change
|120 bps
|Change
|260 bps
Capital Allocation
Acquisitions
Year-to-date, the Company has completed four acquisitions.
|Forecasted
|Month
|YTD 2021
|Annual Revenue ($millions)
|Acquired
|Business Focus
|LCR Contractors
|$58.0
|January
|Heavy Commercial/Fireproofing
|Ozark Foam
|$7.7
|March
|Residential, primarily spray foam
|American Building Systems
|$144.0
|April
|Residential (94%) & Distribution (6%)
|Creative Conservation
|$7.4
|April
|Residential
|Total
|$217.1
“We were pleased to acquire LCR Contractors and Ozark Foam in the first quarter and ABS and Creative Conservation in April. Combined, these four acquisitions are expected to produce approximately $217 million of annual revenue,” added Buck.
“Targeted M&A remains our number one capital allocation priority and our team has demonstrated its skill at identifying, executing and integrating acquisitions, thereby maximizing the synergies inherent in each transaction and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”
Share Repurchases
In the first quarter the Company repurchased 49,284 shares at an average price of $199.98 per share. These shares were purchased as part of the Company’s $200 million share repurchase program announced on February 26, 2019. As of March 31, 2021, approximately $30.1 million of the $200 million authorization remained.
Senior Notes Offering
On March 15, 2021, the Company closed its private offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior notes due 2029. The Company used the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem its existing $400 million 5.625% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2026 and to pay fees and expenses related to the offering.
2021 Outlook
Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (1)
($ in millions)
|2021
|Low
|High
|Sales
|$
|3,220
|$
|3,320
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$
|532
|$
|562
*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.
Assumptions (1)
($ in millions)
|2021
|Low
|High
|Housing Starts
|1,450
|1,500
|Estimated net income
|$
|315.3
|$
|344.6
|Interest Expense and other, net
|$
|23.8
|$
|20.8
|Income tax expense
|$
|110.8
|$
|121.0
|Depreciation and Amortization
|$
|70.9
|$
|66.9
|Share based compensation
|$
|11.2
|$
|8.7
(1) This guidance and long-term targets reflect management’s current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Safe Harbor Statement
|TopBuild Corp.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Net sales
|$
|742,798
|$
|653,228
|Cost of sales
|545,039
|481,272
|Gross profit
|197,759
|171,956
|Selling, general, and administrative expense
|101,872
|101,967
|Operating profit
|95,887
|69,989
|Other income (expense), net:
|Interest expense
|(6,603
|)
|(8,742
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(13,862
|)
|(233
|)
|Other, net
|77
|472
|Other expense, net
|(20,388
|)
|(8,503
|)
|Income before income taxes
|75,499
|61,486
|Income tax expense
|(15,657
|)
|(10,715
|)
|Net income
|$
|59,842
|$
|50,771
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|1.82
|$
|1.53
|Diluted
|$
|1.80
|$
|1.51
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|32,826,515
|33,168,453
|Diluted
|33,202,563
|33,599,847
|TopBuild Corp.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|ASSETS
|2021
|2020
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|319,619
|$
|330,007
|Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $7,171 at March 31, 2021, and $6,926 at December 31, 2020
|462,848
|427,340
|Inventories, net
|163,988
|161,369
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|14,255
|17,689
|Total current assets
|960,710
|936,405
|Right of use assets
|94,094
|83,490
|Property and equipment, net
|187,033
|180,053
|Goodwill
|1,430,913
|1,410,685
|Other intangible assets, net
|205,513
|190,605
|Deferred tax assets, net
|2,767
|2,728
|Other assets
|11,072
|11,317
|Total assets
|$
|2,892,102
|$
|2,815,283
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|330,813
|$
|331,710
|Current portion of long-term debt
|23,406
|23,326
|Accrued liabilities
|124,946
|107,949
|Short-term lease liabilities
|35,119
|33,492
|Total current liabilities
|514,284
|496,477
|Long-term debt
|686,493
|683,396
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|168,424
|168,568
|Long-term portion of insurance reserves
|50,197
|50,657
|Long-term lease liabilities
|62,688
|53,749
|Other liabilities
|13,653
|13,642
|Total liabilities
|1,495,739
|1,466,489
|EQUITY
|1,396,363
|1,348,794
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|2,892,102
|$
|2,815,283
|As of March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Other Financial Data
|Receivable days
|45
|51
|Inventory days
|29
|29
|Accounts payable days
|76
|79
|Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable
|$
|296,023
|$
|278,756
|Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †
|10.2
|%
|10.5
|%
|† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
|TopBuild Corp.
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:
|Net income
|$
|59,842
|$
|50,771
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|15,519
|14,190
|Share-based compensation
|3,111
|3,908
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|13,862
|233
|Loss on sale or abandonment of property and equipment
|56
|383
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|422
|328
|Provision for bad debt expense
|1,765
|1,670
|Loss from inventory obsolescence
|653
|529
|Deferred income taxes, net
|(183
|)
|(39
|)
|Change in certain assets and liabilities
|Receivables, net
|(20,831
|)
|(5,048
|)
|Inventories, net
|(2,088
|)
|(3,964
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,517
|6,193
|Accounts payable
|(2,244
|)
|(4,173
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|16,591
|9,981
|Other, net
|(570
|)
|(2,032
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|89,422
|72,930
|Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(12,284
|)
|(15,892
|)
|Acquisition of businesses
|(61,092
|)
|(20,526
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|56
|194
|Other, net
|—
|—
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(73,320
|)
|(36,224
|)
|Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|411,250
|300,000
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(415,856
|)
|(307,668
|)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|(6,500
|)
|(2,280
|)
|Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards
|(11,480
|)
|(10,399
|)
|Exercise of stock options
|5,952
|—
|Repurchase of shares of common stock
|(9,856
|)
|(14,127
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(26,490
|)
|(34,474
|)
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|(Decrease) increase for the period
|(10,388
|)
|2,232
|Beginning of period
|330,007
|184,807
|End of period
|$
|319,619
|$
|187,039
|Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:
|Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities
|$
|20,322
|$
|9,167
|Accruals for property and equipment
|524
|496
|TopBuild Corp.
|Segment Data (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Change
|TruTeam
|Sales
|$
|532,753
|$
|475,873
|12.0
|%
|Operating profit, as reported
|$
|73,636
|$
|60,351
|Operating margin, as reported
|13.8
|%
|12.7
|%
|Acquisition related costs
|—
|4
|COVID-19 pay
|489
|—
|Operating profit, as adjusted
|$
|74,125
|$
|60,355
|Operating margin, as adjusted
|13.9
|%
|12.7
|%
|Service Partners
|Sales
|$
|251,601
|$
|214,223
|17.4
|%
|Operating profit, as reported
|$
|35,385
|$
|24,669
|Operating margin, as reported
|14.1
|%
|11.5
|%
|COVID-19 pay
|34
|—
|Operating profit, as adjusted
|$
|35,419
|$
|24,669
|Operating margin, as adjusted
|14.1
|%
|11.5
|%
|Total
|Sales before eliminations
|$
|784,354
|$
|690,096
|Intercompany eliminations
|(41,556
|)
|(36,868
|)
|Net sales after eliminations
|$
|742,798
|$
|653,228
|13.7
|%
|Operating profit, as reported - segments
|$
|109,021
|$
|85,020
|General corporate expense, net
|(6,606
|)
|(9,198
|)
|Intercompany eliminations
|(6,528
|)
|(5,833
|)
|Operating profit, as reported
|$
|95,887
|$
|69,989
|Operating margin, as reported
|12.9
|%
|10.7
|%
|Rationalization charges
|16
|—
|Acquisition related costs †
|753
|235
|Refinancing costs
|—
|37
|COVID-19 pay
|523
|—
|Operating profit, as adjusted
|$
|97,179
|$
|70,261
|Operating margin, as adjusted
|13.1
|%
|10.8
|%
|Share-based compensation
|3,111
|3,908
|Depreciation and amortization
|15,519
|14,190
|EBITDA, as adjusted
|$
|115,809
|$
|88,359
|EBITDA margin, as adjusted
|15.6
|%
|13.5
|%
|Sales change period over period
|89,570
|EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period
|27,450
|Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales
|30.6
|%
|† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.
|TopBuild Corp.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Gross Profit and Operating Profit Reconciliations
|Net sales
|$
|742,798
|$
|653,228
|Gross profit, as reported
|$
|197,759
|$
|171,956
|COVID-19 pay
|470
|—
|Gross profit, as adjusted
|$
|198,229
|$
|171,956
|Gross margin, as reported
|26.6
|%
|26.3
|%
|Gross margin, as adjusted
|26.7
|%
|26.3
|%
|Operating profit, as reported
|$
|95,887
|$
|69,989
|Rationalization charges
|16
|—
|Acquisition related costs
|753
|235
|Refinancing costs
|—
|37
|COVID-19 pay
|523
|—
|Operating profit, as adjusted
|$
|97,179
|$
|70,261
|Operating margin, as reported
|12.9
|%
|10.7
|%
|Operating margin, as adjusted
|13.1
|%
|10.8
|%
|Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
|Income before income taxes, as reported
|$
|75,499
|$
|61,486
|Rationalization charges
|16
|—
|Acquisition related costs
|753
|235
|Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt
|13,862
|270
|COVID-19 pay
|523
|—
|Income before income taxes, as adjusted
|90,653
|61,991
|Tax rate at 26.0%
|(23,570
|)
|(16,118
|)
|Income, as adjusted
|$
|67,083
|$
|45,873
|Income per common share, as adjusted
|$
|2.02
|$
|1.37
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|33,202,563
|33,599,847
|TopBuild Corp.
|Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Net sales
|Same branch:
|TruTeam
|$
|505,297
|$
|475,873
|Service Partners
|251,601
|214,223
|Eliminations
|(41,556
|)
|(36,868
|)
|Total same branch
|715,342
|653,228
|Acquisitions (a):
|TruTeam
|$
|27,456
|$
|—
|Service Partners
|—
|—
|Eliminations
|—
|—
|Total acquisitions
|27,456
|—
|Total
|$
|742,798
|$
|653,228
|EBITDA, as adjusted
|Same branch
|$
|113,132
|$
|88,359
|Acquisitions (a)
|2,677
|—
|Total
|$
|115,809
|$
|88,359
|EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales
|Same branch (b)
|15.8
|%
|Acquisitions (c)
|9.8
|%
|Total (d)
|15.6
|%
|13.5
|%
|As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales
|Same branch (e)
|39.9
|%
|Acquisitions (c)
|9.8
|%
|Total (f)
|30.6
|%
|(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
|(b) Same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales
|(c) Acquired EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales
|(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales
|(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales
|(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales
|TopBuild Corp.
|Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales by Market (Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Same branch:
|Residential
|$
|556,993
|$
|506,731
|Commercial
|158,349
|146,497
|Same branch net sales
|715,342
|653,228
|Acquisitions (a):
|Residential
|$
|19,791
|$
|—
|Commercial
|7,665
|—
|Acquisitions net sales
|27,456
|—
|Total net sales
|$
|742,798
|$
|653,228
|(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
|TopBuild Corp.
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Net income, as reported
|$
|59,842
|$
|50,771
|Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:
|Interest expense and other, net
|6,526
|8,270
|Income tax expense
|15,657
|10,715
|Depreciation and amortization
|15,519
|14,190
|Share-based compensation
|3,111
|3,908
|Rationalization charges
|16
|—
|Acquisition related costs
|753
|235
|Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt
|13,862
|270
|COVID-19 pay
|523
|—
|EBITDA, as adjusted
|$
|115,809
|$
|88,359
|TopBuild Corp.
|Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2021
|Trailing Twelve
Months Ended
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|March 31, 2021
|Net Sales
|$
|646,099
|$
|697,223
|$
|721,487
|$
|742,798
|$
|2,807,607
|Acquisitions proforma adjustment †
|32,607
|34,823
|16,056
|3,652
|87,138
|Net sales, acquisition adjusted
|$
|678,706
|$
|732,046
|$
|737,543
|$
|746,450
|$
|2,894,745
|† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
|TopBuild Corp.
|2021 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)
|(in millions)
|Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2021
|Low
|High
|Estimated net income
|$
|315.3
|$
|344.6
|Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:
|Interest expense and other, net
|23.8
|20.8
|Income tax expense
|110.8
|121.0
|Depreciation and amortization
|70.9
|66.9
|Share-based compensation
|11.2
|8.7
|Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted
|$
|532.0
|$
|562.0