Honey Market Size to Reach USD 11.16 Billion by 2027; Growing Consumer Inclination for Healthy and Immunity Boosting Foods to Enhance Market Growth, Says Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global honey market size is likely to reach USD 11.16 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Honey possesses antibacterial and antiseptic properties. Additionally, it is a natural and healthier alternative to artificial sweeteners. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in an upcoming report titled, “Honey Market, 2020-2027”. The market size stood at USD 7.19 billion in 2019.

According to the report, honey is gaining immense popularity due to several reasons. For instance, the proven health benefits of honey’s consumption are anticipated to flourish the market in the forthcoming years. Due to the pandemic, the demand for immunity-enhancing products like honey is on the rise and is expected to significantly drive the market growth in the forecast period.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Honey Market are:

Billy Bee Honey Products (Ontario, Canada)

New Zealand Honey Co. (Washdyke, New Zealand)

Bee Maid Honey Limited (Manitoba, Canada)

Comvita Limited (Te Puke, New Zealand)

Dabur India Ltd. (Uttar Pradesh, India)

Barkman Honey LLC (Kansas, United States)

Yamada Bee Company (Tokyo, Japan)

Dutch Gold Honey Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Golden Acres Honey (Canada)





Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/honey-market-100551





COVID-19 Impact:

The global pandemic has wreaked staggering and unprecedented havoc on several industries and markets. However, the coronavirus pandemic has augmented the global honey market growth due to the growing need for immunity-boosting products. The antibacterial, anti-fungal, and antiviral properties of honey are expected to expand its demand even after the pandemic’s end. The market has observed a steep rise in demand for honey due to the pandemic and is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period.

However, the dynamics of various sectors have changed drastically due to lockdowns, curfews, and social distancing norms. Disruptions in supply chains, production lines, and operations are stagnating the market growth. It is uncertain to say how long the situation may persist this way. Nonetheless, our research report’s in-depth analysis will help you gain an exhaustive understanding of this niche market.





Segmentation:

On the basis of its type, the market fragments into buckwheat, clover, alfalfa, wildflower, alacia, etc. On the basis of its application, the market segments into personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, etc. On the basis of its packaging, the market divides into tubes, bottles, tubs, glass jars, etc. Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Report Coverage:

The report showcases quantitative and qualitative insights into the prospected market. The report encompasses the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market, PESTLE Analysis, and Porters’ Five Forces Analysis for an unerring prediction of the prospected market. The report compiles all the mandatory segments that fall under the global honey market. The report is developed using bottom-up and top-down approaches for an exhaustive study of the market.



The report presents information gathered through interviews with multiple stakeholders at regional, country, and global levels. The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the market, including the information on rankings of key players, key market trends, recent industry developments, mergers & acquisitions, etc.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/honey-market-100551





Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Health Consciousness & Demand for Immunity-Boosting Products to Drive Market

Consumption of artificial sweeteners and sugar can cause health damage. Whereas honey is a natural sweetener and possesses medicinal benefits on its consumption. The antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-fungal properties of honey, along with the long shelf-life and low cost, are some key factors that are positively driving the market growth. Honey is also utilized by the pharmaceutical industry for the manufacturing of liquid dietary supplements and cough syrups due to its anti-inflammatory properties. It is helpful in treating throat infection and acute cough detected in corona-infected patients. Honey is an excellent natural immunity booster and is experiencing a surge in demand during the pandemic.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and the Public Health England (PHE) guidelines recommend honey has played a pivotal role as a primary method for treating respiratory tract infection observed amongst COVID-19 patients. The rising health consciousness and the growing inclination towards a healthy lifestyle are expected to augment the market growth along with the aforementioned factors.

However, honey adulteration and the presence of substitutes like maple syrup and stevia are expected to restrain the market growth.





Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Hold the Lion’s Share

Countries like India, China, Australia, etc., are experiencing a surge in the production and consumption of honey. Rising government investments in countries like India are expected to propel the market growth significantly. Most recently, under the Atmanirbhar Abhiyan, the Government of India allocated nearly USD 68 million in May 2020 for beekeeping. Additionally, China is amongst the leading exporters and producers of natural honey across the globe. These factors are expected to help the Asia Pacific register the highest revenue in the global honey market share.The increasing consciousness regarding honey’s health benefits is expected to help Europe hold the second position in market growth.The escalating number of apiarists in Canada and U.S. are expected to positively influence the market growth in North America.

The rising personal disposable income and increasing population are surging the demand in countries like South Africa, Saudi Arabia, etc. This is expected to help the Middle East &Africa witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years.





Competitive Landscape:

Product Innovation, New Launches, Expansions to Amplify Market Growth

The fairly fragmented honey market consists of numerous players operating at regional and global levels. These players are emphasizing several strategies like distribution or sales channel expansion, base expansion, etc., to stay at the top of the game. With the shifting consumer preference towards a healthy lifestyle, several opportunities for innovation and growth are expected to prevail in the forecast period. For instance, Manuka launched a vitamin supplement line of products named Manuka Plus in July 2019, inciting innovation in the natural sweet liquid industry.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/honey-market-100551





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview on the Honey Market Supply Chain Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Honey Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Alfalfa Honey Buckwheat Honey Wildflower Honey Clover Honey Alacia Honey Others By Application (Value) Food and Beverages Personal Care & Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Others By Packaging (Value) Glass Jar Bottle Tub Tube Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/honey-market-100551





Industry Developments:

September 2020: Comvita launched their first multi-floral MGO-certified Manuka Honey. The launch will help the company fulfill the demand for flavorful and healthy natural sweetening products.

June 2020: Capilano Honey Limited launched a low GI (Glycemic Index) for consumers on low GI diets. The new low GI Honey will also cater to people intending to reduce their sugar consumption.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Sugar Substitutes Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Aspartame, Acesulfame potassium, Saccharine, Sucralose, Stevia, Sugar Alcohols, and Others), Application [Food and Beverage (Table-top, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, and Other Processed Foods), Pharmaceuticals, and Personal Care and Cosmetics), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Animal-Derived Ingredients Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Beeswax & Honey, Casein & Milk By-products, Confectioners Glaze, Gelatin, Others), By Application (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics and Personal Care) and regional forecast 2021-2028

Natural Sweeteners Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Product Type (High-Intensity Sweeteners, Low-Intensity Sweeteners), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care), and Regional Forecast Till 2021-2028





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd