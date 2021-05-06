Insights on the Cooling Fan Global Market to 2025 - Size, Trends and Forecasts

Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cooling Fan Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global cooling fan market with market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, market share by segments and by end-applications. The report also provides a detailed analysis of global IT products and server cooling fan market by value, volume and market share by segment. Growth of the global cooling fan industry has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the existing growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current & future trends.

The global cooling fan market is controlled by only 7-8 key players capturing more than one-fourth of the market share globally. The ebm-papst, Delta Electronics, Sunonwealth and Nidec Corporation are the top four major players whose company profiling has been done in the report which briefs about the business overview, and financial summary of these major companies.

Today, almost all major industries use cooling fans, but the major end-users are IT/sever, automobile, home appliance, and industrial. The equipment used in these industries produces an extensive amount of heat which is capable of breakdown the whole system/machinery. Therefore, the use of a cooling fan is vital for protecting the optimal functioning and lifespan of machinery. A wide variety of cooling fans such as axial fans, centrifugal fans etc. are available according to the specifications of different industries.

The global cooling fan market flourished at a rapid pace over the past few years and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecasted period (2021-2025) as well. Growth in the market is primarily driven by the growing industrial PC market, up-surging demand for IoT devices, rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in automobiles, growing demand for electrical vehicles etc. However, the market is facing some challenges such as barriers to entry, critical designing of cooling fans and the requirement of highly skilled labours.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of Cooling Fan

2.1.1 Types of Cooling Fan on the basis of End-Applications

2.1.2 Types of Personal Computers Cooling Fan

2.1.3 Advantages of Cooling Fan for PC/System

2.1.4 Types of Automobile Cooling Fan

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Heat Management Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Heat Management Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Heat Management Market by Segments

3.2 Global Cooling Fan Market Analysis

3.2.1 Global Cooling Fan Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Cooling Fan Market by Segments

3.3 Global Cooling Fan Market: Segment Analysis

3.3.1 Global IT Products and Server Cooling Fan Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Industrial Cooling Fan Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Appliances & Others Cooling Fan Market by Value

3.4 Global IT Products and Servers Cooling Fan Market: Segment Analysis

3.4.1 Global IT Products and Severs Cooling Fan Market by Segments

3.4.2 Global Desktop Cooling Fan Market by Value

3.4.3 Global NB Cooling Fan Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Server Cooling Fan Market by Value

3.4.5 Global IT Products and Server Cooling Fan Market by Volume

3.4.6 Global IT Products and Server Cooling Fan Market Segment by Volume

3.4.7 Global Desktop Cooling Fan Market by Volume

3.4.8 Global NB Cooling Fan Market by Volume

3.4.9 Global Server Cooling Fan Market by Volume

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Global Cooling Fan Market Share by Players

4.2 Global Cooling Fan Market Players by Financial Comparison

5. Company Profiles

5.1 ebm-papst

5.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.2 Business Strategy

5.2 Delta Electronics

5.2.1 Business Overview

5.2.2 Financial Overview

5.2.3 Business Strategy

5.3 Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry

5.3.1 Business Overview

5.3.2 Financial Overview

5.3.3 Business Strategy

5.4 Nidec Corporation

5.4.1 Business Overview

5.4.2 Financial Overview

5.4.3 Business Strategy

