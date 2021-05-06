The Simply Good Foods Company to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum

DENVER, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.



The live audio webcast will be available at http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com within the Recent Events section of the Company’s website and be archived for 30 days.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Quest®, and Atkins Endulge® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements. For more information, please refer to http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com .