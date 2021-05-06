Amicus Therapeutics Appoints Sébastien Martel as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development

Most Recently Served as Global Head of Rare Diseases at Sanofi Genzyme



Brings Deep Expertise in Corporate Strategy, Business Development and Commercialization

PHILADELPHIA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced the appointment of Sébastien Martel as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. Mr. Martel will lead the Company’s corporate strategy and business and corporate development endeavors. He will be a member of the Amicus senior leadership team.

Mr. Martel brings 25 years of diversified pharmaceutical and biotechnology expertise to Amicus, with extensive experience in rare disease, most recently as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Rare Diseases at Sanofi. Mr. Martel has played a key role in managing the launch and growth of several products across therapeutic areas and has had significant involvement in strategic merger and acquisition transactions and business development deals. He brings a proven track record in corporate and business development, global marketing, product commercialization, patient advocacy and investor relations.

"I am pleased to welcome Sébastien Martel to our senior leadership team at Amicus," stated John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. "Sébastien’s passion for revolutionizing the lives of patients living with rare diseases, as well as his broad experience and demonstrated leadership in rare disease corporate strategy and brand management, will be instrumental as we continue to grow our global business. Sébastien will be a leader for Amicus in evaluating corporate growth strategies to enhance our robust portfolio of cutting-edge rare disease medicines and technologies. We look forward to his contributions in advancing Amicus’ mission for patients as a leading global biotechnology company.”

Prior to joining Amicus, Mr. Martel spent 12 years at Sanofi, most recently as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Rare Diseases. In this role, Mr. Martel led the global rare disease business through multiple global product launches, commercialization, and disease awareness initiatives, in addition to guiding business development and portfolio strategy. Prior to assuming this role, Mr. Martel served as Vice President of Strategy for Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi’s Specialty Care division, where he identified areas of corporate development to accelerate growth and helped define the overall strategic direction of the organization. Mr. Martel also served as Vice President of Investor Relations, where he led financial communication activities to secure investor alignment with Sanofi’s corporate strategy. Prior to Sanofi, Mr. Martel held various executive positions in Global Marketing and Investor Relations at Novo Nordisk and Serono (now Merck KGaA).

"Amicus has established itself as an innovator within the industry with an approved novel therapy for Fabry disease, a late stage investigational therapy positioned for advancement for Pompe disease, and a diverse portfolio of rare disease programs and technologies for a broad range of human genetic conditions. I am excited to join the team during such an important period of growth and globalization and am eager to support the Amicus mission of developing groundbreaking new medicines and delivering them to people living with devastating conditions as quickly as possible."

Mr. Martel graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree (PharmD) from the University of Angers, Faculty of Pharmacy and received an M.B.A. from the INSEAD Business School. He also holds a Masters in Management for the Pharmaceutical Industry from the Burgundy School of Business.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

