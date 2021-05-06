GZ6G Technologies Submits Application to Uplist to OTCQB

Will Report under Alternative Reporting Eligibility Tier

LAS VEGAS, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies Corp. [OTC:GZIC] has submitted its initial application to up list from OTCPINK to OTCQB under the alternative reporting tier, taking the next step in a corporate mandate to reach a broader investor base, and to improve access to capital markets for the benefit of both shareholders and customers, as we continue to move towards the ultimate goal of becoming a fully reporting Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) issuer.

CEO Coleman Smith stated, “We are pleased to be able to continue to meet milestones as part of our 2021 plans to not only expand our customer base and brand exposure, but to also allow a broader range of investors to follow our performance through an up list to OTCQB.”

GZ6G Technologies expects a review of the application to take 4-6 weeks from submission as OTC Markets conducts its required due diligence and processing.

“We will expect to announce additional details in the coming weeks relative to selections of independent directors to enhance our management oversight practices, as well as other planned corporate governance activities,” added Coleman Smith. “All of these actions are intended to improve transparency for investors and customers as our 2021 mandate kicks off an aggressive growth phase which includes strengthening our existing relationships with the capital markets.”

GZ6G Technologies and its divisions, Green Zebra Smart Networks, Green Zebra Smart Labs, Green Zebra Smart Data, and Green Zebra Smart Media are currently working with various clients that will be announced soon.

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of four divisions, Green Zebra Smart Networks: offers a fully integrated wireless and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise opportunities. The Green Zebra technical teams will also provide both managed services support, and technical support for networking hardware and software for enterprise level clients. Green Zebra Smart Data: The Green Zebra Smart Data centers division will focus on safe and secure data management and cloud computing solutions for GZ6G Technologies divisions as well as co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial and user engagement technology, as well as artificial intelligence and analytics for historical data, operation forecasting and monetization purposes, to name a few. Green Zebra Smart Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of GZ6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2017, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com . Twitter @gz6tech

MEDIA Contact: Arlene Bordinhão

Arlene.b@brandltd.com

INVESTOR Contact: Coleman Smith

Cole@greenzebra.net

Safe Harbor Statement:

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the company and members of its management team with respect to the company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock.

Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the company's website. The company denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.