Fitness Machine Technicians Expands into Canada

MALVERN, Pa., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness Machine Technicians, specialists in the maintenance and repair of exercise equipment for commercial and residential customers, today announces it will expand into Canada with its first franchisee signed to open in Winnipeg, Manitoba.



“It’s been a thrill to grow our footprint across the U.S. over the past few years and we couldn’t be more excited to expand internationally to our northern neighbor of Canada,” said Don Powers, CEO & Founder, Fitness Machine Technicians. “This has always been a part of our strategy, and I’m happy to see it come to fruition with our first Canada franchise set to open this summer.”

Fitness Machine Technicians sold its first franchise in 2012 before rolling out a national franchise campaign in 2018. The brand has a total of 45 franchisees in the U.S., with over 100 territories in operation in 31 states.

A natural progression for the Malvern, Pa.-based brand, Fitness Machine Technicians aims to grow around 20 large territories and 10-15 medium-sized territories in Canada over the next few years, targeting Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, and British Columbia. This year, the franchise plans to open seven locations across the country.

Fitness Machine Technicians offers service/repair and maintenance on a variety of exercise equipment on a contract and non-contract basis. The company is headquartered outside of Philadelphia and offers franchise opportunities in multiple markets across the U.S. and in parts of Canada.

This year, Fitness Machine Technicians was ranked #208 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and for the second consecutive year, has been named a FRAN-TASTIC 500 winner by FranServe, Inc.

About Fitness Machine Technicians

Fitness Machine Technicians specializes in the maintenance and repair of fitness equipment for commercial and home exercise facilities. Clients include fitness centers, corporations, hotels, condominiums, high schools, colleges and universities, government, and residential homes across the United States and in parts of Canada. Its corporate-trained and authorized technicians are committed to providing the most reliable repair and maintenance services.

Fitness Machine Technicians also offers franchise opportunities to individuals with an interest in fitness and looking to run a service-based business based on a proven operating model. The company’s award-winning franchise currently has locations in approximately 100 territories across the country and Canada. For more information, visit the website at www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com or call 844-FMT-FIXX.

Contact: Katie Kring

kkring@powersbc.com

215-285-8727