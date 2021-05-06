Polkamon Launches iOS App for Ultra-Rare NFTs

Hamburg, Germany , May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polkamon, a blockchain project building a collection of rich digital collectibles, has launched an iOS App to bring the Manifold Universe of Polkamon into the hands of millions of everyday users. The release follows an earlier launch of the Polkamon Android App, which was announced on April 27.

With the new app, users will be able to filter their Polkamon collections by several characteristics such as color, horn & type, to find the hidden gems in their digital collections. The Polkamon team has emphasized the highest possible performance while developing the app, which has already received rave reviews from the community, praising its lightning-fast speed.

“The app supports features such as adding multiple ERC20 wallet addresses to collections and a dark mode, which are in high demand from within the community. We will also push a new update to the App Store in the next few hours to optimize the filter experience. At the same time, we are working on an iOS Widget that will show your favorite Polkamon directly on the home screen!” said Lennart Brandt, CMO and Software Engineer at Polkamon.

As digital collectibles, Polkamon are of unmatched visual appeal and value. With native mobile apps users can explore and present their collections and obtain detailed information about the Polkamon universe at any given time. Polkamon’s $PMON tokens are available on Polkadot, Ethereum and various other blockchains, which allows users to discover extraordinary, ultra-rare Polkamon, unique to the network.

Following an earlier announcement that gameplay functionality will be coming soon, Polkamon plans to incorporate these features into the mobile app to deliver an unmatched mobile NFT gaming and collectibles experience.





About Polkamon

Polkamon are exquisitely animated digital collectibles created using blockchain technology. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT that is indistinguishable from any other NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens, the native ERC-20 token on the Polkamon platform.

Each collectible is inimitable, authentic and differs in rarity. The Polkamon NFT collection can easily be integrated into modern games, art and other blockchain connected products. For more information visit www.polkamon.com



