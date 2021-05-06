Belo Sun Announces Trading on the OTCQX Under Symbol “BSXGF”

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“Belo Sun” or the “Company”) (TSX:BSX OTCQX:BSXGF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol “BSXGF”. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets, and trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. Belo Sun’s common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BSX. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .



“Belo Sun is pleased to be joining the OTCQX Best Market and improving access to our American shareholders. Our team is focused on carefully advancing the development of the Volta Grande Gold Project while meeting and exceeding all social, environmental and health and safety protocols and considering the best interests of all stakeholders,” said Peter Tagliamonte, President and CEO of Belo Sun.

About the Company

Belo Sun is a Canadian-based mining company with a portfolio of gold-focused properties in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on the development of the Volta Grande Gold Project. Belo Sun trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BSX” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “BSXGF”. For more information, please visit www.belosun.com or contact Investor Relations at +1 (416) 309-2137.

Caution regarding forward-looking information: