Niman Ranch Bacon Wins Gold in Specialty Food Association’s Annual sofi Awards

DENVER, Col., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory is sweet—even without sugar—as Niman Ranch just proved with its Applewood Smoked Uncured No Sugar Bacon awarded Gold in the Meat, Poultry and Seafood category of the Specialty Food Association’s 2021 sofi Awards. This award builds on Niman Ranch’s legacy of producing the finest tasting meat sourced from Certified Humane® independent family farms, raising livestock sustainably with no antibiotics or hormones—ever.

To win the highly competitive sofi Award, Niman Ranch’s No Sugar Bacon was blind taste tested against competitors in the category by a group of expert judges made up of seasoned food professionals including chefs, culinary instructors, recipe developers and specialty food buyers. Judges scored each submission on multiple qualities including flavor, appearance, texture, aroma and creativity. With its Gold award recognition, Niman Ranch outperformed all other competitors included in the category.

“This award is a tremendous honor and a testament to the great care our farmers put into raising their hogs. Our community of 650 independent family hog farmers allow their pigs to be pigs—with lots of room to root, roam and romp,” shared Chris Oliviero, Niman Ranch’s General Manager. “We believe that the quality of an animal’s life directly translates into the quality of the meat.”

Niman Ranch first introduced its Applewood Smoked bacon to the market in 1995 when the brand launched the Niman Ranch Pork Company led by founding hog farmer Paul Willis. As more people tried the bacon, demand continued to grow with sales really taking off in 2003 when the Wall Street Journal lauded Niman Ranch’s crispy strips as “what bacon used to taste like…” Since those early days, Niman Ranch’s bacon remains its most in-demand product with numerous awards and recognitions.

Niman Ranch currently offers seven different varieties of bacon—naturally cured over real Applewood or Hickory with no artificial flavors. The sofi Award-winning Applewood-Smoked No Sugar Bacon was introduced in 2017 to fulfill the growing demand from health-focused consumers who don’t want to compromise on flavor or quality. Niman Ranch continues to innovate in the bacon category, just this past winter introducing Bacon Breakfast Sausages.

Niman Ranch’s Applewood-Smoked No Sugar Bacon is available at national grocery chains and independent specialty grocers throughout the country. Retailers selling Niman Ranch products can be found via the Niman Ranch Store Locator.

# # #

About Niman Ranch

Niman Ranch is a community of more than 750 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise pork, beef and lamb traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the Finest-Tasting Meat in the World®. Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in North America to be Certified Humane®. The protein of choice for America’s most celebrated chefs, Niman Ranch is also the premier option for discerning home cooks looking for meats Raised with Care®, with no antibiotics or added hormones—ever. Follow Niman Ranch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA), is the leading trade association and source of information about the $158.4 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents makers, importers, retailers, distributors, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows; the sofi™ Awards, which honor excellence in specialty food and beverage; Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report; the Product Marketplace database, featuring specialty foods and beverages in 161 categories and sub-categories; Infinite Aisle, a new ecommerce marketplace that enables SFA Members to make buyer-maker connections and sales year-round; and Specialty Food LIVE!™, a digital marketplace experience.

Attachments